(Daily Mail)   ♪ "When danger reared its ugly head, they bravely turned their tail and fled. Yes, brave Afghani army turned about, And gallantly they chickened out. Swiftly taking to their feet, they beat a very brave retreat. Bravest of the brave, Afghani army" ♪
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some fought bravely. Judging from the total collapse of the Afghan military and governments in just weeks, too many military and government personnel did not.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The difference between now and say, two months ago, is only a few thousand American troops. So a few thousand American troops were enough to keep the Taliban in check while the entire Afghan army could not?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"But that's because of the growing sense of abandonment by our American partners and the disrespect and disloyalty reflected in Biden's tone and words over the past few months."

I completely identify with this guy.  My ex-wife wanted a divorce and got all the paperwork drawn up. She started packing up boxes with a month left in our separation and I was all, "whoa baby!  Where you going?  We've been together for 20 years.  You can't leave yet. We've got another month!"  I began to feel a growing sense of abandonment due to her sudden and unannounced disrespect and disloyalty.
 
optional
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously, what would you do?

They all knew that they were doomed without American help. Yet you expect them to fight and die so we can get our shiat out of there with minimal embarrassment? I don't blame them for disappearing or trying to get out of dodge.
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: The difference between now and say, two months ago, is only a few thousand American troops. So a few thousand American troops were enough to keep the Taliban in check while the entire Afghan army could not?


That, and 17,000 mercenaries
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Some fought bravely. Judging from the total collapse of the Afghan military and governments in just weeks, too many military and government personnel did not.


Most of them were Taliban.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This would have happened whether we stayed 2, 20, or 200 years.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Afghan security forces have been fighting the war without large US involvement since 2014.  In that time they've suffered 60,000 losses. The Afghan forces did not collapse unexpectedly and over night, the US withdraw should be viewed for what it is: a face saving operation.  This is not the result of an unwillingness to fight or cowardice or lack of martial spirit.  Afghan security forces have been decimated and ground in to a paste over the past 7 years, that's what this is.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank you Daily Fail, we now know that the Afghan Army truly did not exist.
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optional: Seriously, what would you do?

They all knew that they were doomed without American help. Yet you expect them to fight and die so we can get our shiat out of there with minimal embarrassment? I don't blame them for disappearing or trying to get out of dodge.


As if they didn't have 20 years of training and support to prepare for this moment? At some point they knew it was their job to defend their country and their freedom. When the moment came, they folded. If they weren't going to band together and stand to defend with the tools they had after 20 years, they wouldn't in another 50 or 100.

Something about leading a horse to water comes to mind.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigdanc: The Afghan security forces have been fighting the war without large US involvement since 2014.  In that time they've suffered 60,000 losses. The Afghan forces did not collapse unexpectedly and over night, the US withdraw should be viewed for what it is: a face saving operation.  This is not the result of an unwillingness to fight or cowardice or lack of martial spirit.  Afghan security forces have been decimated and ground in to a paste over the past 7 years, that's what this is.


...so why doesn't Biden say that? It would be better to admit that the Taliban finally broke the Afghan army and we had to run instead of saying "we're getting out, damn the consequences"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean....we built a kleptocracy and an army that could not function without us. No wonder they all gave up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
brave sir robin...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZwuT​o​7zKM8
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The contractors also took proprietary software and weapons systems with them,' he wrote.
'They physically removed our helicopter missile-defense system. Access to the software that we relied on to track our vehicles, weapons and personnel also disappeared. Real-time intelligence on targets went out the window, too.'
A highly sophisticated military machine, built on the U.S. model, was hobbled.

But you got the house and the kids!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
General Sadat, I'd you don't want to be humiliated for your failures, perhaps you should consider fighting in the battlefield instead of the page.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can't convert baksheesh into bravery.  The more integrity the host nationals have, the less subject to bribery they are.  And the US likes its allies pliable.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: The difference between now and say, two months ago, is only a few thousand American troops. So a few thousand American troops were enough to keep the Taliban in check while the entire Afghan army could not?


Mainly because the Taliban knew the American position was untenable, and they were waiting for the Americans to leave as a result of domestic pressure.  Why start fighting and expend resources before your biggest obstacle leaves?
 
