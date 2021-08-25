 Skip to content
(Axios)   Delta to employees: That "choice" will cost you $200 a month. Enjoy your FreeDumb   (axios.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one is better.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory vaccine, or mandatory daily nose swab, and you have to wait for the results before you can enter the work facility.

So, do you want a free 2-shot vaccine?  Or a daily nasal swab that hurts like hell?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?


If a corporation wants to distinguish between contagious and non-contagious behaviors, why can't they? Why are you against the freedom of a corporation to do whatever it wants?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.


Just as it the case with masks and the vaccines, the analysis doesn't end when it's not 100% effective. We do it anyway because it does work to a great extent and as a nation we can't sit around making pointless observations in lieu of doing what we can.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: feckingmorons: Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

If a corporation wants to distinguish between contagious and non-contagious behaviors, why can't they? Why are you against the freedom of a corporation to do whatever it wants?


I wonder if feckingmorons will ever recognize that he's making a pretty solid pitch for why single payer is really the only way to go
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just kidding, I don't wonder, lol
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?


I am not an insurance agent, but I know some plans charge you more if you're a smoker, so yeah.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tanya Tucker - Delta Dawn
Youtube r0Xgt37rVOo
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: sorceror: feckingmorons: Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

If a corporation wants to distinguish between contagious and non-contagious behaviors, why can't they? Why are you against the freedom of a corporation to do whatever it wants?

I wonder if feckingmorons will ever recognize that he's making a pretty solid pitch for why single payer is really the only way to go


LoLnope.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That difference should be called Delta's Delta Delta.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?


Georgia (Delta Headquarters) is a right-to-work state so......Bye, Felicia? Oh, get the farking vaccine you plague rats!
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh. The other Delta.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I am not an insurance agent, but I know some plans charge you more if you're a smoker, so yeah.


I was just going to bring up life insurance. I just thought about it for the first time. I assume all the life insurance companies are going to treat anti-vaxxers the way they would treat a person with two strokes, three heart attacks and a suicide attempt.
 
rgGolf4
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My wife's insurance plan has a surcharge if a spouse has comparable coverage from their employer and you choose to go on the plan.  There is also a surcharge on my plan if you are a smoker.  Its self reporting so who knows....but if you end up needing some services because of smoking or COVID...they'll know pretty quick and you'll be left holding the bag.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sorceror: feckingmorons: Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

If a corporation wants to distinguish between contagious and non-contagious behaviors, why can't they? Why are you against the freedom of a corporation to do whatever it wants?


They can do whatever they want within the framework of existing laws (and contracts) I don't think that most group health plans allow disparate rating based on health status. That really is the whole concept of group plans, everyone in the group pays the same premium. I've not dug into ERISA but this seems like it would be a problem in ERISA compliance.

Heck they can do away with group health insurance for all I care. Sure they will have a hard time finding staff, but they can do it if they want (with appropriate notice of course). I don't hold an equity position in any airline so I don't give a shiat personally, but if they want to continue to exist as a going concern that might be a bad idea.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ninja Otter: That difference should be called Delta's Delta Delta.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To the people whatabouting obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc - those are medical conditions. They have complex causes and complex treatments and cures.

Being an antivaxer and/or an anti-masker isn't a medical condition. It's a choice.

And Delta is stating that choice is expensive. For them - and now you.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope those employees aren't allowed anywhere near a passenger cabin.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?


The obese get billed by weight.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: sorceror: feckingmorons: Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

If a corporation wants to distinguish between contagious and non-contagious behaviors, why can't they? Why are you against the freedom of a corporation to do whatever it wants?

I wonder if feckingmorons will ever recognize that he's making a pretty solid pitch for why single payer is really the only way to go


Ireland has 'single payer' and I had single payer for a while, but people can also get a 'supplement' so I picked up BUPA as well so I didn't have to wait six weeks to get a broken toe looked at. I could go to private hospitals.

Think of single payer as WIC, sure you can get some stuff, but you can't get everything you might want. If you get WIC you can also use your own money to get other stuff not on the WIC list. While that isn't a perfect analogy, I hope it makes it a bit easier to understand.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.


They'll require people to submit documentation showing that they're vaccinated. Who is going to commit a felony and falsify government records to avoid getting a shot?

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

They'll pay the extra $200 a month.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

It's pretty common for companies to charge obese employees and smokers more for health insurance. They generally have an option for people to avoid the fees by going through some sort of smoking cessation or weight loss program. It works really well.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ha ha.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

Georgia (Delta Headquarters) is a right-to-work state so......Bye, Felicia? Oh, get the farking vaccine you plague rats!


Right to work only means you can't be forced to join a union.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ninja Otter: That difference should be called Delta's Delta Delta.



Delta Delta Delta Sorority

3 times better!!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

Georgia (Delta Headquarters) is a right-to-work state so......Bye, Felicia? Oh, get the farking vaccine you plague rats!


Right-to-work isn't really relevant to the discussion - this has nothing at all to do with Delta forcing people to join a union.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.


Everyone knows that there are special cases of people that can't get the shot.  NONE of these stipulations would ever apply to them.  Nobody wants to stand around and say "Everyone needs to get vaccinated.... except if you have x, y, z condition or under the age of 12"  That shiat is always implied at this point.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: To the people whatabouting obesity, diabetes, heart disease, etc - those are medical conditions. They have complex causes and complex treatments and cures.

Being an antivaxer and/or an anti-masker isn't a medical condition. It's a choice.

And Delta is stating that choice is expensive. For them - and now you.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

They'll require people to submit documentation showing that they're vaccinated. Who is going to commit a felony and falsify government records to avoid getting a shot?

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

They'll pay the extra $200 a month.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

It's pretty common for companies to charge obese employees and smokers more for health insurance. They generally have an option for people to avoid the fees by going through some sort of smoking cessation or weight loss program. It works really well.


What government records? That little card. There is no central db of who has been vaccinated.

No companies charge fat people more. Sure they may offer weight loss, or diabetes management or cardiac disease management or stop smoking, but in group plans they don't generally charge different rates based on health status. Tobacco use may have higher premiums as that is legal in most states.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: bucket_pup: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

Georgia (Delta Headquarters) is a right-to-work state so......Bye, Felicia? Oh, get the farking vaccine you plague rats!

Right to work only means you can't be forced to join a union.


They can also fire your ass at will too!
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let the insurance companies impose a surcharge on unvaccinated company workers. After all, it's the insurance companies that have to pay out. Stupidity should be considered a pre-existing condition.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stringbad: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

The obese get billed by weight.


If people got billed by height I'd be golden.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: feckingmorons: bucket_pup: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

Georgia (Delta Headquarters) is a right-to-work state so......Bye, Felicia? Oh, get the farking vaccine you plague rats!

Right to work only means you can't be forced to join a union.

They can also fire your ass at will too!

Georgia is a "Right-to-Work" state. This means that workers may not be required to join a union or make payments to a union as a condition of employment. This protects a worker who is not hired, or is fired, due to refusal or unwillingness to join a union only.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?


Yes, my insurance company gives me a discount every year when I declare that I'm not using tobacco products. They've done this for like 20 years. Lots of places do it.

Look out, the sky is blue!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rgGolf4: My wife's insurance plan has a surcharge if a spouse has comparable coverage from their employer and you choose to go on the plan.  There is also a surcharge on my plan if you are a smoker.  .


Yeah, that is covered in ERISA
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: meanmutton: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

They'll require people to submit documentation showing that they're vaccinated. Who is going to commit a felony and falsify government records to avoid getting a shot?

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

They'll pay the extra $200 a month.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

It's pretty common for companies to charge obese employees and smokers more for health insurance. They generally have an option for people to avoid the fees by going through some sort of smoking cessation or weight loss program. It works really well.

What government records? That little card. There is no central db of who has been vaccinated.

No companies charge fat people more. Sure they may offer weight loss, or diabetes management or cardiac disease management or stop smoking, but in group plans they don't generally charge different rates based on health status. Tobacco use may have higher premiums as that is legal in most states.


Most places I've worked give a discount on premiums if you enroll in a company sponsored gym / weight management program and consent to the gym & program reporting your activity to the health insurance company.

Not exactly the same... but similar.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
feckingmorons:
What government records? That little card. There is no central db of who has been vaccinated.

Here, the state health department has a database of all the vaccinations you have gotten in-state.
Also, pharmacies (like CVS) keep records with a lot more info then is on the little card.

/yeah, dumbass me lost the card
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

Yes, my insurance company gives me a discount every year when I declare that I'm not using tobacco products. They've done this for like 20 years. Lots of places do it.

Look out, the sky is blue!


Exactly, that is permitted by law. If they're not already doing that they should be.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fursecution: feckingmorons:
What government records? That little card. There is no central db of who has been vaccinated.

Here, the state health department has a database of all the vaccinations you have gotten in-state.
Also, pharmacies (like CVS) keep records with a lot more info then is on the little card.

/yeah, dumbass me lost the card


What state has a vaccination db.

Yes, you can always go back to the drug store, if you went to a drug store (or the doctor's office, or hospital or some place easy to find) If you went to a drive through it will be a little harder to track that down, but it exists. However employers can't go hunting down your vaccination records. Well, not yet.

Just because I don't think something should be mandatory, doesn't mean I'm opposed to it.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: feckingmorons: meanmutton: feckingmorons: I don't see that actually happening for everyone at Delta and I think they'll have a hard time implementing it.

First off it is the account based health plan, so probably not the one the union members are on. Second, how would the health plan know... self certification? I don't see a lot of people self certifying to spend $200 more on insurance.

They'll require people to submit documentation showing that they're vaccinated. Who is going to commit a felony and falsify government records to avoid getting a shot?

Also what about people who can't get the vaccine, people with allergies to the ingredients, people who have previously had Gillian-Barre, people with other contraindications, people who have covid or recently had a positive test.

They'll pay the extra $200 a month.

I just don't see this working out well for them across the board.

Will they be charging smokers more, as their health care costs are estimated as 1.87X the non-smoking average. The obese cost more too, will they be billed proportionally?

It's pretty common for companies to charge obese employees and smokers more for health insurance. They generally have an option for people to avoid the fees by going through some sort of smoking cessation or weight loss program. It works really well.

What government records? That little card. There is no central db of who has been vaccinated.

No companies charge fat people more. Sure they may offer weight loss, or diabetes management or cardiac disease management or stop smoking, but in group plans they don't generally charge different rates based on health status. Tobacco use may have higher premiums as that is legal in most states.

Most places I've worked give a discount on premiums if you enroll in a company sponsored gym / weight management program and consent to the gym & program reporting your activity to the health insurance company.

Not exactly the same... but similar.


Yes, but the patient/employee has to opt in.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: people who have previously had Gillian-Barre,

Guillain

-Barre. The risk is only with the Janssen vaccine, only 1 death occurred (someone with diabetes and a history of stroke and heart failure), it's a small risk, and certainly smaller risk than dying from COVID.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I got my Covid shots, they asked for my insurance card.  It triggered 2 denial mails for $25 each.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Very airliney of them to have a fee.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Constantly relearning lessons is the American Way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chagrin: feckingmorons: people who have previously had Gillian-Barre,

Guillain-Barre. The risk is only with the Janssen vaccine, only 1 death occurred (someone with diabetes and a history of stroke and heart failure), it's a small risk, and certainly smaller risk than dying from COVID.


Perhaps people with Guillian-Barre know not to get the J&J shot because they're not idiots?
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
feckingmorons:What state has a vaccination db.

Yes, you can always go back to the drug store, if you went to a drug store (or the doctor's office, or hospital or some place easy to find) If you went to a drive through it will be a little harder to track that down, but it exists. However employers can't go hunting down your vaccination records. Well, not yet.

Just because I don't think something should be mandatory, doesn't mean I'm opposed to it.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs​/​iis/contacts-locate-records.html

Most states.
If you got your vaccine anywhere that had your insurance on file (presumably your local drug store), or a high-volume site that IDed you your info is probably in the state IIS system.

If you showed up and refused to ID they would generally still vaccinate you, but obviously you wouldn't get into the system.

You can always confirm it for yourself, just go to your state and request your record, see if it's on there.
 
