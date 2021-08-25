 Skip to content
 
(KETV Omaha)   Nebraska seeking to hire the dumbest nurses   (ketv.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, they could be advertising out of state specifically for unvaxx'd nurses feeling pressured to get vaxx'd in their own state.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbest hospitals need nothing more.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm ok with this.  It's not like I ever go to Nebraska.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im not driving there to get a blowjob.

I dont care how dumb they are.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Honestly does it really matter? As long as the unvaxxed Covid patients' families are allowed to mill around the hospitals and complain that "if you'd just give him a big dose of Vitamin C, he'd get better!" (true story) while practically spitting on the doctors.... does it matter if the nurse is unvaxxed? They are at full capacity.
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im not driving there to get a blowjob.

I dont care how dumb they are.


So you'd walk?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was Pricketts
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alternative headline: "Nebraska lowers its standards for nurses to address staffing shortage"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sno man: Could be worse, they could be advertising out of state specifically for unvaxx'd nurses feeling pressured to get vaxx'd in their own state.


I think that is implied. While I recognize it could always be worse, that is my motto, JFC.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lots of opportunity for promotion!

(because your superiors are going to be sick and dying)
 
btraz70
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See, you say dumb nurses and my mind immediately goes to a certain place.
 
Daer21
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sno man: Could be worse, they could be advertising out of state specifically for unvaxx'd nurses feeling pressured to get vaxx'd in their own state.


I'd wager that's exactly what's happening here.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know several nurses who are hesitant about the vaccine. But don't worry I trust the opinions posted on Fark much more than those of medical professionals.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if there are any fashionable plague masks still available.....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

southernmanblog: I know several nurses who are hesitant about the vaccine. But don't worry I trust the opinions posted on Fark much more than those of medical professionals.


I know right? The busboy knows just as much as the chef, after all.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
dumb nurses? one of my sisters is special, as in don't eat the paste special, and she is a nurse. the poor girl has a learning disability. comprehension is nill. she had to memorize all her lessons to pass tests and get certified. know the meme with the young girl holding a few books? "aarmhergard"? that's pretty much my sister. she whips her hands about in a wild melee frenzy when she gets excited. my BIL took care of all banking, bills, you name it because she was not capable. and the woman is a nurse.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

southernmanblog: I know several nurses who are hesitant about the vaccine.


Because they fall for the bullshiat they read online.

They're not immune to the bullshiat.
 
