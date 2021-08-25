 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Fad Gadget, The Lords of the New Church, and The March Violets. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #249. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
38
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

82 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 25 Aug 2021 at 12:30 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aloha!
Will be driving around this afternoon so even if I don't comment much, I will be listening on full blast.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good... whatever you have wherever you are at the moment.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Lords & Violets huh?
Best get my goth on.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Lords & Violets huh?
Best get my goth on.


This 👆
The full goth mode would be perfect for today.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Present.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?


I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.


not me personally, i don't have his e-mail address
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SP Goth kids Standing by...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.

not me personally, i don't have his e-mail address


There's one in his profile. I wrote, didn't hear back.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

Shallow Rewards // Wild Mood Swings
Youtube esPR7USVZvk


/check out the rest of the series too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.

not me personally, i don't have his e-mail address

There's one in his profile. I wrote, didn't hear back.


bad vibes.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?


alsd.k12.ca.usView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this to fight over:


fixed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think it scared my sciatica away as I'm feeling much less like I'm going to perform a self amputation today
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.

not me personally, i don't have his e-mail address

There's one in his profile. I wrote, didn't hear back.


I think that's a dead addy.
I'll buzz a message to his other one.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?


I was feeling like shiat yesterday. Here today though!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was feeling like shiat yesterday. Here today though!


oh look at you.

/and where's NeoMoxie?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was feeling like shiat yesterday. Here today though!


Hi there.
In that case, please just ignore my email.
Hope you're feeling better
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was feeling like shiat yesterday. Here today though!


Dammit, don't you know you gotta punch in even if you've got one foot in the grave?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was gonna ask if you'd heard from him.

not me personally, i don't have his e-mail address

There's one in his profile. I wrote, didn't hear back.

I think that's a dead addy.
I'll buzz a message to his other one.


It's still valid, I just never check it, and it went into my spam folder as well.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
waves.

Both hello and bye I'm afraid.. Work needs some doing away from my computer this afternoon. I look forward to seeing how much of the playlist could be found in my record collection, later.. There's always a few.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm here!

/barely awake
//second all-nighter for work
///I'm too old so this shiate
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too


that guy hates wild mood swings more than i hate violator.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sno man: waves.

Both hello and bye I'm afraid.. Work needs some doing away from my computer this afternoon. I look forward to seeing how much of the playlist could be found in my record collection, later.. There's always a few.


it's a fairly deep dive today.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tuned in to pregame show at, "purple dinosaurs fall out of the sky," drawled in a rambling monotone.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: hmmmmm no djslowdive again today?

I was feeling like shiat yesterday. Here today though!


So nice to hear that you aren't feeling like a shiat today! Welcome!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too

that guy hates wild mood swings more than i hate violator.


Well it is a complete dog's egg of a record.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too

that guy hates wild mood swings more than i hate violator.


Hating Violator? Shots fired!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too


Definitely too much of WMS here...
Or I'm not The Cure obsessive. (?)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Azz: socalnewwaver: Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too

that guy hates wild mood swings more than i hate violator.

Hating Violator? Shots fired!


I CAN DODGE BULLETS, BABY
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]
I think it scared my sciatica away as I'm feeling much less like I'm going to perform a self amputation today


Now I almost feel obligated to change my t-shirt.
:)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: I'm here!

/barely awake
//second all-nighter for work
///I'm too old so this shiate


I know that feeling.

If you're interested, Cryo Chamber is having a 50% off sale on their Lovecraft ambient releases. Of the three that are up now, I recommend Cthulhu.

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Azz: socalnewwaver: Azz: Hola. The Cure obsessives will like this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/esPR7USV​Zvk]

/check out the rest of the series too

that guy hates wild mood swings more than i hate violator.

Hating Violator? Shots fired!

I CAN DODGE BULLETS, BABY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HA HA I CAN LISTEN TO BOTH!

The Undiscovered Self, by Carl Jung (audiobook)
Youtube doAlX2WIpGk
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.