(Yahoo)   For over two years, Louisiana state police kept secret body cam video showing a White officer beating a man with a flashlight 18 times in 24 seconds for committing the high crime of improper lane usage while Black   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Police, Louisiana, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Aaron Larry Bowman, Police brutality, Federal prosecutors, Trooper, Graphic body camera video  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACAB.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predicting now how it plays out -- officer resigns, so charges are dropped, and then he gets his job back because he has no record. Possibly lawsuit against the state for back pay too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guy with a flashlight?  Oh, you know that's a beating.  Just wondered what the cop beat him with.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they used it in a gag reel during office parties.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what do you want to do, invade and hold the territory for 20 years, then pull out and watch it go back to default in a single day again? These people are choosing to suffer in this way. They want to be a hundred separate tribes and settle their disputes with the sword. I think we should leave them to it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 times in 24 seconds...

Wow...that's pretty quick...18 times in 24 seconds. That's one hell of an arm...

I bet he's that quick from all the masturbating he does in the shower every morning when he wakes up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you say 'flashlight' or 'fleshlight'?
You heard me.

/Shamelessly stolen
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a beat down. If there are defensive wounds on his arms, the cop needs to be put in gen pop.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 times in 24 seconds

Wow, how many tickets did he get for that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't there a law mandating that these immediately be made public.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monroe, LA. Not surprising.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that the police would be the ones most eager to remove bad officers from their midsts....
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Gavin Eugene Long when we need him
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: So what do you want to do, invade and hold the territory for 20 years, then pull out and watch it go back to default in a single day again? These people are choosing to suffer in this way. They want to be a hundred separate tribes and settle their disputes with the sword. I think we should leave them to it.


I can't tell if you're in the wrong thread or saying the police are an occupying force in Louisiana...

Either way, I laughed.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark blue lives
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pig needs a little time in a federal penitentiary.

Being a military veteran should suspend you from being a police officer ever.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is disgusting that a cop should do this. Made even more disgusting that it should be covered up. Many heads should roll.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: These people are choosing to suffer in this way. They want to be a hundred separate tribes and settle their disputes with the sword. I think we should leave them to it.


Sounded more like he was going for nonviolent resistance
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the police would be the ones most eager to remove bad officers from their midsts....


If good cops outnumbered bad cops, there would be no more bad cops.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the police would be the ones most eager to remove bad officers from their midsts....


Gosh, you're right! It's so weird, they keep saying it's only a few bad apples. So they must be trying like hell to find the bad apples and get rid of them. Because that's what you do when you are not yourself a bad apple, right? Clearly this was just a mistake, because the police are full of mostly good apples, and no good apple would hide this on purpose. Right?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: So what do you want to do, invade and hold the territory for 20 years, then pull out and watch it go back to default in a single day again? These people are choosing to suffer in this way. They want to be a hundred separate tribes and settle their disputes with the sword. I think we should leave them to it.


User name checks out.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

headslacker: Being a military veteran should suspend you from being a police officer ever.


remember the cop who got fired for *not* shooting a guy because he used his military training to de-escalate a situation?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lee in Texas: Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.


No comments on the Yahoo page either; that must have been a regular Algonquin Roundtable before it was shut down
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to Chauvin another pig.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're seeing these types of stories exposed almost every day, yet a certain fark fake cop with the mentality of a 12 year old insists there isn't wide-spread cop coverups.  When it takes years for the truth to be revealed, there's a farking conspiracy that has infected cop society.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many are looking at that and saying 18 times in 24 seconds? I bet I could make 20.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The flashlight company should hire him for an endorsement

Our flashlights take a beating and hand out a beating.  Still shines bright!

Which is why I don't work in marketing.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Brown faces state charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in Bowman's beating."
"8-inch aluminum flashlight reinforced with a pointed end"
"bashing Bowman on his head and body"

Should be attempted murder.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

covfefe: So what do you want to do, invade and hold the territory for 20 years, then pull out and watch it go back to default in a single day again? These people are choosing to suffer in this way. They want to be a hundred separate tribes and settle their disputes with the sword. I think we should leave them to it.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

daffy: It is disgusting that a cop should do this. Made even more disgusting that it should be covered up. Many heads should roll.


Yep.  There were multiple police officers there that saw a crime being committed and did nothing to stop it.  All of them need to be in jail as well.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Lee in Texas: Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.

No comments on the Yahoo page either; that must have been a regular Algonquin Roundtable before it was shut down


The Facebook page does have a phone number and a Messenger link. They answer the phone, too. At least they did a few minutes ago. Let them know what you think. They're big boys and girls. They knew the risk.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pew: Why isn't there a law mandating that these immediately be made public.


WHAT? THE BEATINGS?!!?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So i hit em upside the head
With an aluminum flash a light
My name is mud
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who says racism isn't alive and really well in this country? It seems that it is treated like the junky that says they quit, but still shoots up in the back. Everyone knows, but won't do anything, because he says he has changed.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Promotion for said officer in 3...2...1...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ACAB.


Look, it's just one bad apple. Well, and his partner. That's it. Ok and the guys in their station that helped keep the video buried. Ok so maybe also the fraternal order of police members and unions that stymie any meaningful reform to provide independent oversight for bad apples investigations.

So just a few tens of thousands of bad apples.
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maturin: Monroe, LA. Not surprising.


Without Louisiana police departments, Los Angeles would just win the worst LAPD title every year.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude is face down on the ground with his hands on his head.  No excuse for that kind of beating.  Cop is going to get a little time to think about how being a dick doesn't pay off.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last week two cops were fired from the Chicago police department for their criminal activity.  They were using fake warrants to steal property, amongst many other crimes.

They were convicted TWO YEARS AGO, yet remained on the payroll up until a week ago.

We can't even get cops to distance themselves from convicted criminal cops, so there's no farking chance they'll care about a mere rumor only supported by clear video of a crime being committed.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For those who don't know, the ACLU has an video recording app called Mobile Justice that uploads to their servers as you're recording, so if you ever see bullshiat like this going down, you're a few taps away from getting evidence when the body cameras "mysteriously malfunction" or "the recording gets lost for 2 years", and even if the asshole in question smashes your phone, the video's already sitting in the ACLU office.

It's a great tool to prevent this kind of bullshiat, and while odds are, you'll never actually use it, it's gotta be ready to go or you won't have time to download it during an incident.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: RecoveringLibertarian: Lee in Texas: Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.

No comments on the Yahoo page either; that must have been a regular Algonquin Roundtable before it was shut down

The Facebook page does have a phone number and a Messenger link. They answer the phone, too. At least they did a few minutes ago. Let them know what you think. They're big boys and girls. They knew the risk.


Is it legal to call the police to call gem names?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: For those who don't know, the ACLU has an video recording app called Mobile Justice that uploads to their servers as you're recording, so if you ever see bullshiat like this going down, you're a few taps away from getting evidence when the body cameras "mysteriously malfunction" or "the recording gets lost for 2 years", and even if the asshole in question smashes your phone, the video's already sitting in the ACLU office.

It's a great tool to prevent this kind of bullshiat, and while odds are, you'll never actually use it, it's gotta be ready to go or you won't have time to download it during an incident.


I have it installed on my phone.  I haven't had any need for it yet, but I think of it the same way as I think of a fire extinguisher or gun.  Better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Lee in Texas: RecoveringLibertarian: Lee in Texas: Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.

No comments on the Yahoo page either; that must have been a regular Algonquin Roundtable before it was shut down

The Facebook page does have a phone number and a Messenger link. They answer the phone, too. At least they did a few minutes ago. Let them know what you think. They're big boys and girls. They knew the risk.

Is it legal to call the police to call gem names?


Not sure.  Why don't you do it and let us know how it turns out.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Lee in Texas: RecoveringLibertarian: Lee in Texas: Curiously, they have disabled comments on their Facebook page.

No comments on the Yahoo page either; that must have been a regular Algonquin Roundtable before it was shut down

The Facebook page does have a phone number and a Messenger link. They answer the phone, too. At least they did a few minutes ago. Let them know what you think. They're big boys and girls. They knew the risk.

Is it legal to call the police to call gem names?


I didn't call them names, but I did suggest they could pull their heads out of their asses.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cop knew how to make the video go into the memory hole:

Brown not only failed to report his use of force but mislabeled his footage as a "citizen encounter" in what investigators called "an intentional attempt to hide the video from any administrative review."
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: "Brown faces state charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in Bowman's beating."
"8-inch aluminum flashlight reinforced with a pointed end"
"bashing Bowman on his head and body"

Should be attempted murder.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Knows about beating men with flashlights.
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LL316: daffy: It is disgusting that a cop should do this. Made even more disgusting that it should be covered up. Many heads should roll.

Yep.  There were multiple police officers there that saw a crime being committed and did nothing to stop it.  All of them need to be in jail as well.


ABSOLUTLY.
 
