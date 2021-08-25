 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Panty sniffer gets a whiff of justice   (abc15.com) divider line
45
    More: Creepy, United States Marshals Service, girl's dirty underwear, The Fugitive, United States, Video shows, former federal law enforcement officer, real estate agent, Marshal  
•       •       •

1280 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's something fishy about this
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dude, a 3-year-old?"
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Clearly he was framed by Pantifa.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Deputy U.S. Marshal David Timothy Moon, 50, was touring a Phoenix home for sale last May.
While his real estate agent was in another room, Moon went inside a 3-year-old girl's bedroom, according to a police report. He focused on the laundry hamper in the corner. He dug through the dirty laundry and pulled out what appeared to be the girl's underwear.

M-o-o-n spells panty sniffer
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that not part of a Marshals job description? Well you learn something new everyday
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the actual fark??

/i feel like i've been saying that a lot lately
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I always wondered. What unsupervised parole? Isn't that just letting him go?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cookie Qwan's tips for successful Real Estate Sales

Make the kitchen smell like fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.
Make one of the bedrooms smell like used panties.
Stay off the east side.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x170]


Im afraid to see your search history.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was going to make a witty panty raid comment, but then I RTFA.... dude WTF?
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Surprise, the judge who went easy on him has a history with sex offenders.

https://www.abc15.com/news/local-news​/​investigations/judge-in-deputy-marshal​-panties-case-once-dated-a-sex-offende​r
 
fat boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least he didn't use it as a mask.


Or did he?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What the actual fark??

/i feel like i've been saying that a lot lately


I remember when this jackwagon got arrested and the video was so clear there wasn't even an argument about what he was doing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He was just performing a COVID test.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What the hell? I got nuthin.
 
Feghan Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ugh! No... Don't sniff those.

They're not well aged.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just uh...gathering evidence.

Judge Cooper also acknowledged mitigating factors, such as Moon's lack of prior crimes, his military service, and work as a deputy marshal.

Why would these things be considered mitigating? It's as lazy as saying he goes to church. Who farking cares? Lots or piles of garbage do.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Federal agent, I am disappoint.

And that's absolutely the face of a guy that sniffs minor's panties.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: There's something fishy about this


I think this means something huge is about to drop

/probably by Thursday
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While his real estate agent was in another room, Moon went inside a 3-year-old girl's bedroom, according to a police report.

when we bought our first house, our realtor was the fiancee of a freind of mine.  he was showing me a house and said he had the code to get into pretty much any house listed.  i said something like, "isn't it.......weird to be in a stranger's house all by yourself?"

he goes, "yeah but you get used to it.  Plus, I get to sniff all the panties I want."

to this day I don't know if he was BSing me or clueing me into his hobby.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mission succesful, 47... now get to the exit point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Show of hands, how many of you figured this was a Matt Gaetz link?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Palined Parenthood: There's something fishy about this

I think this means something huge is about to drop

/probably by Thursday


Seems a bit, y'know...premature
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
JFC.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 240x300]

Federal agent, I am disappoint.

And that's absolutely the face of a guy that sniffs minor's toddler's panties.


FTFY.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here is what should have happened:

Police were called to a local residence by a real estate agent.  The agent reported that he saw his client exit a bedroom as of a ghost or poltergeist had grabbed him by the neck.  He then proceeded to see his client being thrown up and down the stairs by the angry spirit.

The officers that first arrived at the scene witnessed the man cowering in a corner as a flurry of ghostly blows hit him, repeatedly.  The man was rushed to a local hospital.  The EMT noted that the road was particularly bumpy and for some reason the straps kept malfunctioning.

The man is not seeking any legal action against the home owner.  He made a statement, through his attorney, that he won't come within 50 feet of a haunted house, school, or church ever again.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yup. I knew it. He has Japanese in his blood.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image 240x300]

Federal agent, I am disappoint.

And that's absolutely the face of a guy that sniffs minor's panties.


He should be sentenced to legally change his name to Sniffy McForehead.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the judge didn't demand he turn over all his electronics to the prosecutors?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 448x600]


I went to lunch with my wife the other day. When the waitress walked over I could see in her eyes there was something... off.

The first thing she did, before even saying hello, was look at me and ask, "werent you the guy at my front door this morning?"

It was so farking out of left field I just stammered in response. Finally I said no, of course not, and this is my wife, are you trying to get me killed or something?

Fortunately my wife knows I have no game and I'm not a creeper so she laughed it off. But holy shiat lady get a farking filter for your random paranoid thoughts.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm so glad Im happy with run of the mill sex.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Off to get a shower and wash this thread and TFA off of me. Yeesh.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He shoulda just lit one of Gwyneth's Goop candles.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Fortunately my wife knows I have no game and I'm not a creeper so she laughed it off. But holy shiat lady get a farking filter for your random paranoid thoughts.


ha, i had something kinda similar happen this past weekend.  wife and I went to dinner for our anniversary, and when it ended, she went to the restroom and I waited by the entrance, standing all by myself.  a nearby table had 6-7 younger women, all glammed up for a girls' night.  i noticed one of them wave in my direction.  i didn't react, thinking maybe there was someone behind me.  she waved again and smiled.  Now, she was very attractive, and i'm nothing special in the looks department, so i'm thinking, "uh....why is this really attractive lady waving at me?"  i ignore her.

she gets up and walks to me, and goes, "ricky, so great to see you!"

i kinda stammer, "uh......Im so, so sorry, but....I don't...."

"It's Mary, from the blood drive!"

"Oh!  Oh yeah!  I remember you, it's just been so long, I'm sorry!"  (her daughter has a rare blood disease that requires frequent transfusions, so they'd host a blood drive that I would always donate for, but with COVID, it had been probably at least 18 months).  we chatted for a minute or two, and my wife walks up and I could tell she was a bit taken aback.  "this is the mother of the girl I do the blood drive for."

as we left, my wife laughs.  she goes, "i was like, uh, who is this knockout, talking to MY MAN, and on our anniversary, at that?  I was about to throw down!"
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So there I was just minding my Source Hunter business, investigating the murder of a City Councilor, and I found these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/+1 Charisma, cool!
//wore 'em until level 11 or so
///let the dog have a whiff, too
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably looking for his next victim.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x170]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I agree that this guy needs to be watched and every device he has gone over with a fine toothed comb...

But how many times are we gonna greenlight this exact article? I've seen it twice that I know of.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.