 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TaxProf)   University of Wisconsin fires professor for not wearing mask in class; other professors quit over mask mandates. Well, bye   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
50
    More: Interesting, University of Wisconsin System, University, UW-Stout Professor Fired, UW-Stout engineering professor, Madison, Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, University of Wisconsin-Stout  
•       •       •

1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actual subheadings in the article:

UW-Stout Professor Fired For Not Wearing Mask on Campus;
More professors [quit] over face-to-face teaching mandates.

Subby, I'm not sure which article you read, but it doesn't appear to be this one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Every pusillanimous creature that crawls on the Earth or slinks through slimy seas has a brain. Back where I come from, we have universities, seats of great learning, where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts and with no more brains than you have".

~The Wizard of Oz
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"[Several] professors have publicly announced that they're leaving their institutions or choosing not to teach this term because their colleges and universities are mandating face-to-face instruction despite rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in their areas. ...
To be clear, professors aren't quitting in droves. And even during COVID-19, the long-ailing faculty job market is still a college or university's market. ... [F]or every professor who resigns this fall, there are likely many more who can't or won't quit for various reasons, including financial ones, but who are concerned about institutions proceeding with COVID-19 plans largely decided before Delta variant gained such a foothold."

Publicly stated they will, or actually did? Because I was looking to see who else quit subby, and I didn't know someone hated their children enough to name them [Several], not to mention how weird it is that UW Stout has so many people named [Several] on staff.

So yeah. They're totally [Several] (threatening to) quit.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bajtaur: Actual subheadings in the article:

UW-Stout Professor Fired For Not Wearing Mask on Campus;
More professors [quit] over face-to-face teaching mandates.

Subby, I'm not sure which article you read, but it doesn't appear to be this one.


Yeah, subby pulled a boner on this.  The ones that are quitting appear to be doing so due to the in person mandate, not a mask mandate.  The one cited in the article complained that the area was low vax and didn't want to risk getting COVID.


Watching COVID-19 case counts rise around her due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Jane Marcellus was glad when Middle Tennessee State University announced a mask mandate this month.
But that only downgraded the university's full return to face-to-face instruction from "immoral" to "dangerous," she said -- not just for her, but for students, with no vaccine mandate and low local vaccination rates. So Marcellus, a professor of journalism at Middle Tennessee, requested an accommodation to teach remotely.
The request was promptly denied, for being "too late." Marcellus, 64, responded to the denial with her resignation.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My U in a very red state has a 100% mask mandate for in-person classes, no exceptions. Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning. Faculty have a choice to teach in-person, remote, or hybrid, although we were very strongly encouraged to return to in-person classes. I'm switching back to Zoom, not because of COVID but because I broke my ankle.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, it's Stout.

the 'when in doubt, apply to stout' 4 yr satellite

/great place to be tanked out of your gourd 24/7 and still get a 3.0 though
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have tenure.  I can wear a mask or I can choose not to wear a mask.  Your puny human rules mean nothing to a professor WITH TENURE!!!!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. Stout. What are America's Fashion Merch majors going to do?
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: My U in a very red state has a 100% mask mandate for in-person classes, no exceptions. Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning. Faculty have a choice to teach in-person, remote, or hybrid, although we were very strongly encouraged to return to in-person classes. I'm switching back to Zoom, not because of COVID but because I broke my ankle.


You sure it's not a new side effect of the new Harding variant?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The seven day national average is back up to almost 150,000 new cases and just over 850 deaths .. Stay safe farkers ..
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: Actual subheadings in the article:

UW-Stout Professor Fired For Not Wearing Mask on Campus;
More professors [quit] over face-to-face teaching mandates.

Subby, I'm not sure which article you read, but it doesn't appear to be this one.


You know most of fark don't read the articles. They just need a couple a line of text to justify their beliefs.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More high paying jobs open for Gen Zers and Millenials!  Go get 'em kids!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: Actual subheadings in the article:

UW-Stout Professor Fired For Not Wearing Mask on Campus;
More professors [quit] over face-to-face teaching mandates.

Subby, I'm not sure which article you read, but it doesn't appear to be this one.


Came to complain about that. TFA does not say they quit because they have to wear a mask, it says that they are concerned about face to face with COVID-19 in play.

Also Stout.
 
endin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.


City jobs are usually very well paying with good benefits. Should be easy to backfill these roles.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see what he teaches
of course Engineering,

It has been my experience that engineers, especially chemical engineers, are the biggest  self-righteous A-holes there ever were!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How useful is a mask for a professor who stands 20 get from the nearest student in a large lecture hall?

It's certainly not immature immoral, but it seems pretty useless, especially if you are in the back trying to internally translate a professor who doesn't speak English very well.

I can see it in smaller classrooms.
 
broomballwilson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hills these people are willing to die on are just so absurd. A mask. He wouldn't wear a mask. Uhh, pretty sure he wears a shirt. And shoes. And that was never a violation of his fundamental rights to be bare-chested. Idiots, all of them.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He shouldve been fired for wearing a bow tie as an adult
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I have tenure.  I can wear a mask or I can choose not to wear a mask.  Your puny human rules mean nothing to a professor WITH TENURE!!!!!!


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I have tenure.  I can wear a mask or I can choose not to wear a mask.  Your puny human rules mean nothing to a professor WITH TENURE!!!!!!


The difference between a professor with tenure and a terrorist? You can negotiate with a terrorist.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dude, it's Stout.

the 'when in doubt, apply to stout' 4 yr satellite

/great place to be tanked out of your gourd 24/7 and still get a 3.0 though


Menomonee, WI, right in the heart of Wiscissippi.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine spending years, decades even, dealing with bureaucratic bullshiat, half interested students, academic politics to finally achieve that tenure.

Then you throw it all away over a cloth face covering.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

broomballwilson: The hills these people are willing to die on are just so absurd. A mask. He wouldn't wear a mask. Uhh, pretty sure he wears a shirt. And shoes. And that was never a violation of his fundamental rights to be bare-chested. Idiots, all of them.


He does have a right to bare arms, though.

/I'll stop now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hear Trump University is hiring engineering profs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.


Sounds like ~1100 postings for city jobs should be going up fairly soon.
 
Chevello
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.


What do you mean? Look at all those well paying good benefit jobs opening up! Job creators!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: gameshowhost: Dude, it's Stout.

the 'when in doubt, apply to stout' 4 yr satellite

/great place to be tanked out of your gourd 24/7 and still get a 3.0 though

Menomonee, WI, right in the heart of Wiscissippi.


really is a fun, underrated party school though. my best friend went there... i'd make the ~7 hr round trip drive the occasional weekend.

/tons of twin cities kids went there, given wi-mn tuition reciprocity, so there were actually some decent hotties
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.


Raise their health insurance premiums (except medical reasons which I surface should already know about) like Delta Airlines is doing (already a fark thread).  Not getting vaxxed is a choice like smoking they charge more for smoking.  They give disxou to if you regularly go to the gym already.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: "[Several] professors have publicly announced that they're leaving their institutions or choosing not to teach this term because their colleges and universities are mandating face-to-face instruction despite rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in their areas. ...
To be clear, professors aren't quitting in droves. And even during COVID-19, the long-ailing faculty job market is still a college or university's market. ... [F]or every professor who resigns this fall, there are likely many more who can't or won't quit for various reasons, including financial ones, but who are concerned about institutions proceeding with COVID-19 plans largely decided before Delta variant gained such a foothold."

Publicly stated they will, or actually did? Because I was looking to see who else quit subby, and I didn't know someone hated their children enough to name them [Several], not to mention how weird it is that UW Stout has so many people named [Several] on staff.

So yeah. They're totally [Several] (threatening to) quit.


Somehow you managed to miss the fact that the paragraph you quoted was linked to an article that the paragraph came from which listed faculty by name and institution who had submitted resignation letters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning.


IANAL but I would question the legality of this.  I don't know (as IANAL), but I would think this would possibly be against the ADA.
 
Daer21
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Yep. Our City employees had a deadline for yesterday to get vaccinated. 90 out of 1200 showed up for the shot.
Things are going to start getting interesting. And not in a good way.


The city has a vaccination rate for employees under 10%?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The univerity admin is gonna love all the money and benefits they will save on tenured profs.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Lets see what he teaches
of course Engineering,

It has been my experience that engineers, especially chemical engineers, are the biggest  self-righteous A-holes there ever were!


As an engineer, I'm inclined to agree but I might cautiously remind you of lawyers, doctors (surgeons!) and any other phd.  Oh, and journalists, especially those farking experts who never cite sources.

/specialized knowledge vs wisdom
//and high functioning aspergers and stuff
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like the author of the article headline didn't read their own article.
Good riddance to this guy though, he's clearly proven himself to be too stupid to be a professor.
 
eagles95
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dude, it's Stout.

the 'when in doubt, apply to stout' 4 yr satellite

/great place to be tanked out of your gourd 24/7 and still get a 3.0 though


If you can't get in there,

Go to Eau Claire

/glad the old rhymes i grew up with are still around
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sees Headline. Thinks, engineering or business? Both collect antisocial assholes who think they understand every system better than physicists or biologists or social scientists.

Clicks link. Engineering.

FTFA: The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents last month fired a UW-Stout engineering professor for failing to wear a mask while on campus last year, according to documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

So it sounds like he made a habit out of threatening the health of his coworkers and students. fark this guy.
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

revrendjim: My U in a very red state has a 100% mask mandate for in-person classes, no exceptions. Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning. Faculty have a choice to teach in-person, remote, or hybrid, although we were very strongly encouraged to return to in-person classes. I'm switching back to Zoom, not because of COVID but because I broke my ankle.


Ya...it's WI. There's a lot to unpack, and I don't have time. Long story short, our legislature and judiciary want us to die.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They didn't fire him.  He left to finally record his first album, Alone With My Principles, which alternates spoken-word rants with loud gasping sobs and, for the last track, the sound of a ventilator.
 
roc6783
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mjbok: revrendjim: Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning.

IANAL but I would question the legality of this.  I don't know (as IANAL), but I would think this would possibly be against the ADA.


Why would it be against ADA? Zoom is a reasonable accommodation for someone who cannot be masked due to disability or health issues.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Imagine spending years, decades even, dealing with bureaucratic bullshiat, half interested students, academic politics to finally achieve that tenure.

Then you throw it all away over a cloth face covering.


Meh. Tenure track is only about six years, and it's not like any of that horrible shait you have to deal with goes away once you have tenure. "O goody! I get to keep a job I hate forever!"

I suspect the guy was an asshole and other faculty were looking for an excuse to fire his ass.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Lets see what he teaches
of course Engineering,

It has been my experience that engineers, especially chemical engineers, are the biggest  self-righteous A-holes there ever were!


Engineering profs also tend to be more conservative than many other academics...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
[Several] professors have publicly announced that they're leaving their institutions or choosing not to teach this term because their colleges and universities are mandating face-to-face instruction despite rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in their areas. ...

I'll give subby a pass.  This is lousy writing.  He didn't make it extremely clear that the latter was not the same situation as the former.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My class starts September 4th. I am not committed to completing the semester or starting. If I do show up, the first order of business is a rant about vaccines and masks. I will be providing masks. I am not sure how administration will react to my wear a mask in my class policy nor do I care.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

roc6783: Why would it be against ADA? Zoom is a reasonable accommodation for someone who cannot be masked due to disability or health issues.


I ask this with all sincerity because after 16+ months, I've yet to meet or know of someone with a legitimate medical reason to not wear a mask. Other than someone that can't understand what the mask is (like a 1 year old), are there really people with Asthma or COPD that are unable to wear cloth masks? Again, asking with sincerity, not snark.

For a classroom environment, an instructor might need to wear a mask with a clear panel - to allow someone that is deaf to read their lips.
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DOCTORPlaguerat, please.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

revrendjim: My U in a very red state has a 100% mask mandate for in-person classes, no exceptions. Folks with medical exemptions have to use remote learning. Faculty have a choice to teach in-person, remote, or hybrid, although we were very strongly encouraged to return to in-person classes. I'm switching back to Zoom, not because of COVID but because I broke my ankle.


My I in a red state had the goal of 70 percent vaccinations and then they would drop the mask mandate. I made sure to submit my vaccine status at the 11th hour so that it could not be tabulated in their data (but I would still meet the requirements). They did not meet their goal and everyone has to remain masked. Obviously won't work the second time they try to drop the mask mandate.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
long ago my Mom worked at a college in No.NJ USA. it was not unusual for Prof.'s not to show up for class; my Mom would have to set up a film strip or a recorded lecture tape to play for the students. pretty piss poor way to earn a paycheck. half-assing it is only acceptable in law enforcement and politics.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrwhippy: Lets see what he teaches
of course Engineering,

It has been my experience that engineers, especially chemical engineers, are the biggest  self-righteous A-holes there ever were!


Hey!

My grandfather was a chemical engineer

/doesn't disagree
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.