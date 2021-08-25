 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida hits new covid death ceiling. Literally   (wfla.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Legislature should just refuse to raise the COVID ceiling. Problem solved.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then 'I'm sorry we can't accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full," Marchetti said.

It is time for capitalism to meet Florida style inovation, I present to you..."the drive thru funeral."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny that Florida takes a hoax this seriously.

/s
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a fee-li-ing.  When you're dead against the cei-ling.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Covidiots/Qanoners aren't seeing it personally, with their own eyes, ergo it's not really happening.  And the ones who are think it's just a more elaborate hoax, like the "Gubmint" taking bodies that died from other things, hoarding them to make it seem like a Pandemic, and just lying about how they died.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
aisle seat to hell please.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeAthsentence/Nurgle 2024
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the libs are so owned, totally worth it.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Ron DeathSantis' fault.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/04F4xlWS​Fh0] aisle seat to hell please.


Let the bodies hit the ceiling
Let the bodies hit the ceiling
Let the bodies hit the ceiling
Let the bodies hit the..............CEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE​EEEEEEEEEILING!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they have a sink hole they can turn into an open-pit crematory?  Just pull up and dump bodies in. Problem solved.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The Legislature should just refuse to raise the COVID ceiling. Problem solved.


Family Guy - Cheeky Bastard
Youtube zu6RdWX5Vdg
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is what freedom looks like?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

animal color: This is Ron DeathSantis' fault.


Eh. Has he outlawed vaccines? Has he outlawed masks? Certainly there's much he could and should be doing to help, but I see a lot of people who bought their ticket, so I'm feeling a lot of let them crash.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/04F4xlWS​Fh0] aisle seat to hell please.


[ORIGINAL] Parrot Sings Let the Bodies Hit the Floor
Youtube uguXNL93fWg
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then 'I'm sorry we can't accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full," Marchetti said.

It is time for capitalism to meet Florida style inovation, I present to you..."the drive thru funeral."


I'd like one our father and a quick hail mary, no salt on the fries, thanks.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most recent 2-3 months of this pandemic has turned me into a "I-don't-give-a-shiat-anymore" person. I feel no pity, remorse, sadness, or concern.

You selfish anti-vax, anti-mask, anti- social distancing farks have made this worse, and
last longer than it ever needed to be.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: Don't they have a sink hole they can turn into an open-pit crematory?  Just pull up and dump bodies in. Problem solved.


Modern problems require modern solutions.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: The Covidiots/Qanoners aren't seeing it personally, with their own eyes, ergo it's not really happening.  And the ones who are think it's just a more elaborate hoax, like the "Gubmint" taking bodies that died from other things, hoarding them to make it seem like a Pandemic, and just lying about how they died.


I heard a woman in a segment about covid denial say something similar to that..to paraphrase "if it was really bad you'd see dead people in the streets wherever you go". It's like these morons view of pandemic response looks like the "Bring out your Dead" scene from Holy Grail. Stupefying stupidity on display in this country
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the guy at the bottom of the stack is not gonna get buried.

Maybe they can adopt the "float the corpse down the Yankawachooochie River" so Fark can have a follow up about hyper obese alligators
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then 'I'm sorry we can't accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full," Marchetti said.

It is time for capitalism to meet Florida style inovation, I present to you..."the drive thru funeral."

Consumer Probe: Irwin Mainway - SNL
Youtube veMiNQifZcM

slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size


Mainway Home Funeral Kits: 10 old tires + 1 can of kerosene
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: animal color: This is Ron DeathSantis' fault.

Eh. Has he outlawed vaccines? Has he outlawed masks? Certainly there's much he could and should be doing to help, but I see a lot of people who bought their ticket, so I'm feeling a lot of let them crash.


He's outlawed mask mandates for absolutely no good reason. If you're running a school or a business in an area with an outbreak, you should be allowed to mandate masks. Outlawing them is counterproductive and STUPID TO BOOT!
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Daer21: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/04F4xlWS​Fh0] aisle seat to hell please.

[YouTube video: [ORIGINAL] Parrot Sings Let the Bodies Hit the Floor]


That poor bird. And the poor neighbors
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: The Covidiots/Qanoners aren't seeing it personally, with their own eyes, ergo it's not really happening.  And the ones who are think it's just a more elaborate hoax, like the "Gubmint" taking bodies that died from other things, hoarding them to make it seem like a Pandemic, and just lying about how they died.


i've been told by many reliable facebook sources that if a doctor lies on the death certificate and says it's covid, the hospital gets more money. how do you explain that? and what about Benghazi?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: "So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then 'I'm sorry we can't accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full," Marchetti said.

It is time for capitalism to meet Florida style inovation, I present to you..."the drive thru funeral."


I was a little disappointed to see that this so-called "ceiling" didn't involve there simply being no more people alive... /misanthrope

But yeah, if my mother-in-law's church can schedule 1-hour blocks for weddings (what else do you do when there are 9 times more couples wanting to get married than there are days?) surely these folks can move things along a bit faster for those who've moved on.  Really, you don't want to be spending a long time around any large number of people in Florida right now, do you?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freedom piles!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: So this is what freedom looks like?


*To thunderous applause.gif*

This whole thing has been like the siege in movie Ran. No wonder some people seem to have lost their minds. Hopefully, things will end better for us than Ichimonji.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans throughout the country are sick with envy at what DeSantis has been able to accomplish.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it only count as 'bodies stacked like cordwood' if you use the criss-cross pattern?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: animal color: This is Ron DeathSantis' fault.

Eh. Has he outlawed vaccines? Has he outlawed masks? Certainly there's much he could and should be doing to help, but I see a lot of people who bought their ticket, so I'm feeling a lot of let them crash.


I'm on the other coast, so I only see the occasional statement by him but my impression is that he's taking the 'do what you want' approach. He's not against social distancing, or masks, or vaccines, he's just not going to take a position for them. If it backfires, like it apparently is backfiring, he's going to say that's the cost of freedom, break a few eggs, etc. If someone tries to blame him he'll say he didn't tell people not to get the vaccinated, he didn't tell people not to wear a mask. He's a true politician.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are a lot of people that want to die and this is their weird opportunity.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Kris_Romm: The Covidiots/Qanoners aren't seeing it personally, with their own eyes, ergo it's not really happening.  And the ones who are think it's just a more elaborate hoax, like the "Gubmint" taking bodies that died from other things, hoarding them to make it seem like a Pandemic, and just lying about how they died.

I heard a woman in a segment about covid denial say something similar to that..to paraphrase "if it was really bad you'd see dead people in the streets wherever you go". It's like these morons view of pandemic response looks like the "Bring out your Dead" scene from Holy Grail. Stupefying stupidity on display in this country


Fark user imageView Full Size


You call these people morans, but they follow the sciece.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFD, just start another pile. Sheesh, you Florida people would be lost without me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 for 1 special if you bring in two family members.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: mcmnky: animal color: This is Ron DeathSantis' fault.

Eh. Has he outlawed vaccines? Has he outlawed masks? Certainly there's much he could and should be doing to help, but I see a lot of people who bought their ticket, so I'm feeling a lot of let them crash.

He's outlawed mask mandates for absolutely no good reason. If you're running a school or a business in an area with an outbreak, you should be allowed to mandate masks. Outlawing them is counterproductive and STUPID TO BOOT!


Businesses are private therefore they can enforce anybody to wear a mask and if they don't comply they are shown the exit. A business does not need a mask mandate to enforce masks. Hence why they can enforce no shirt no shoes no service that I see in so many places. The exception would be schools and even then I think Texas has shown to everybody that a mask mandate in schools is also not needed as they can just add it into their mandatory school dress code.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can use a few for under my tomato plants.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first waves were caused by a virus.  This wave is caused by stupidity.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At West Side Crematory in Winter Garden, they're overwhelmed with the remains of people that need to be cremated.

So, just use the East, North, and South Side Crematories. If necessary, open the Northeast, Southwest, Southeast, and Northwest Side Crematories. What's the matter with these people? Don't they know how to crematory?
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: What a fee-li-ing.  When you're dead against the cei-ling.


You were anti vax and now your fighting for your liiiiife.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Does it only count as 'bodies stacked like cordwood' if you use the criss-cross pattern?


You do not stack cordwood in a criss-cross pattern. It's too short. Lumber is sometimes stacked that way to facilitate the drying process. I don't know anything about stacking dead bodies though.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: RecoveringLibertarian: Kris_Romm: The Covidiots/Qanoners aren't seeing it personally, with their own eyes, ergo it's not really happening.  And the ones who are think it's just a more elaborate hoax, like the "Gubmint" taking bodies that died from other things, hoarding them to make it seem like a Pandemic, and just lying about how they died.

I heard a woman in a segment about covid denial say something similar to that..to paraphrase "if it was really bad you'd see dead people in the streets wherever you go". It's like these morons view of pandemic response looks like the "Bring out your Dead" scene from Holy Grail. Stupefying stupidity on display in this country

[Fark user image 582x469]

You call these people morans, but they follow the sciece.


Just like gun laws, if a universal background check law doesn't 125% of all illegal gun purchases there is no point in having the law.

If masks don't stop 100% of spread of covid, there is no point in requiring masks.

These people are morans, they see everything in black/white.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cremate them in the raging fires out West. When life gives you lemons....
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: [YouTube video: Drowning Pool - Bodies]aisle seat to hell please.


One of the greatest mosh songs ever, when that beat drops the pit explodes with energy =)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Sorelian's Ghost: "So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then 'I'm sorry we can't accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full," Marchetti said.

It is time for capitalism to meet Florida style inovation, I present to you..."the drive thru funeral."

I was a little disappointed to see that this so-called "ceiling" didn't involve there simply being no more people alive... /misanthrope

But yeah, if my mother-in-law's church can schedule 1-hour blocks for weddings (what else do you do when there are 9 times more couples wanting to get married than there are days?) surely these folks can move things along a bit faster for those who've moved on. Really, you don't want to be spending a long time around any large number of people in Florida right now, do you?


It takes a lot of time to cremate a body. Four to six hours just for the burn, then another two to collect the ashes, get them into a container, and clean the incinerator. That's leaving out any rituals the family may want to do before the body is actually burned.

You can't burn two bodies at once because then you're mixing ashes. Cremation ovens aren't cheap and they aren't small, so if a crematorium only has one, it's not like they can set up a second one in a week, nor would they be able to eat the cost.

In short, it's not that easy to speed up the process.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: At West Side Crematory in Winter Garden, they're overwhelmed with the remains of people that need to be cremated.

So, just use the East, North, and South Side Crematories. If necessary, open the Northeast, Southwest, Southeast, and Northwest Side Crematories. What's the matter with these people? Don't they know how to crematory?


Crematoriums take up a fair bit of real estate, if I were them I'd empty a few cemeteries into to the existing crematoriums and build crematoriums in their place.
 
