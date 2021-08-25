 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Looks like congestion pricing in NYC just found a spot right in front of the building(s)   (jalopnik.com) divider line
12
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.
 
Royale With Cheese
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Throwing in a complimentary vial of Moderna or Pfizer and some syringes to the driver might help alleviate NY's massive anti-vaxxer issue while they're at it.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems like another idiotic tax from the idiots responsible for single vehicle bridge tolls that now cost more than half a tank of gas. But, hey, whatever, people will keep parking at Newark Penn Station and riding PATH in.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that nobody drives in Manhattan anymore - there's too much traffic!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Seems like another idiotic tax from the idiots responsible for single vehicle bridge tolls that now cost more than half a tank of gas. But, hey, whatever, people will keep parking at Newark Penn Station and riding PATH in.


...good? Because that's sort of the point?

It's right there in the name: "CONGESTION pricing" - the whole idea is to limit the amount of cars strangling Manhattan's roads, which people taking PATH-to-subway are already helping with.

// former Lyft driver
// still angry at the assworm who decided 3pm on a farking FRIDAY was a great time to head from Hobroken to Chinatown
// I think I made it back through the Holland Tunnel by 6
// the background here is that NJ Lyft drivers couldn't (no idea if this has changed) pick up NYC riders, and also drivers aren't supposed to decline rides based on destination (policy is not to "start" the ride until the passenger gets in, which plenty of drivers ignore specifically to avoid this situation. Damn you, scruples!)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: I have it on good authority that nobody drives in Manhattan anymore - there's too much traffic!


si.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Park-N-Ride lots will be a buffet for smash and grab.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We were planning a family vacation to Lower Manhattan, but because of this we will spend our dollars in Branson instead.  You have only yourselves to blame, libs.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: // still angry at the assworm who decided 3pm on a farking FRIDAY was a great time to head from Hobroken to Chinatown


Hoboken?

BUGS HOBOKEN
Youtube cZ2m-ccCfJo
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like the subway lines going in and out of Manhattan aren't packed like sardine cans anyway. Pandemic's over, I guess.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Seems like another idiotic tax from the idiots responsible for single vehicle bridge tolls that now cost more than half a tank of gas. But, hey, whatever, people will keep parking at Newark Penn Station and riding PATH in.

...good? Because that's sort of the point?

It's right there in the name: "CONGESTION pricing" - the whole idea is to limit the amount of cars strangling Manhattan's roads, which people taking PATH-to-subway are already helping with.

// former Lyft driver
// still angry at the assworm who decided 3pm on a farking FRIDAY was a great time to head from Hobroken to Chinatown
// I think I made it back through the Holland Tunnel by 6
// the background here is that NJ Lyft drivers couldn't (no idea if this has changed) pick up NYC riders, and also drivers aren't supposed to decline rides based on destination (policy is not to "start" the ride until the passenger gets in, which plenty of drivers ignore specifically to avoid this situation. Damn you, scruples!)


Wait, someone paid an Uber for the same trip that would have taken less time and a single transfer to go PATH to MTA? EL OH EL. Morons.
 
