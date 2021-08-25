 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ISIS to test-market new cereal   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: News, Afghanistan, ISIS-K, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Kabul, group poses, Terrorism, sworn enemy of the Taliban  
•       •       •

1110 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 11:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, ISIS-K? Is this like Discovery+ or something? Do I have to pay extra for them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So we are going back to Afghanistan to help the taliban defeat ISIS? I can't even...
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Relax.
Joe explained all of this at the ANTIFA meeting this week.
1) get all our non military out
2) secure airport and perimeter
3) anyone remaining outside perimeter is now enemy combatant
4) claymores and shoulder weapons used to expand perimeter
5) continuous expansion of perimeter until we reach Taiwan
6) inoculate everyone along the way against Covid
7) mid-term elections

I think he said they were going to do a couple CNN interviews in February and December of '22 but that would be about enough.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

1funguy: Relax.
Joe explained all of this at the ANTIFA meeting this week.
1) get all our non military out
2) secure airport and perimeter
3) anyone remaining outside perimeter is now enemy combatant
4) claymores and shoulder weapons used to expand perimeter
5) continuous expansion of perimeter until we reach Taiwan
6) inoculate everyone along the way against Covid
7) mid-term elections

I think he said they were going to do a couple CNN interviews in February and December of '22 but that would be about enough.


bullshiat. That was at the BLM meeting, and he said, if you're Jewish, go light wild fires in Washington state and bring someone who isn't white with you and give them a tent.  Hand out free surgical masks.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Taliban vs. ISIS....GO!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah "threat" blah blah.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Taliban decapitated (no pun intended, maybe) those guys when they took their leader out behind the prison:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thew​e​ek.in/news/world/2021/08/19/taliban-ex​ecutes-is-k-chief-a-year-after-afghan-​govt-jailed-him.amp.html
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a new weapon from a '60s Japanese monster movie.

/it'll take down godzilla this time, we swear
//oh no! it didn't! anyhow *sips coffee*
///.... goddammit now i need to go on a toho binge
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Taliban vs. ISIS....GO!


In all seriousness I think that was kinda of inevitable.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Taliban and ISIS-K are sworn enemies. Of course they are. They want the same thing, both want to be in charge.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: beezeltown: Taliban vs. ISIS....GO!

In all seriousness I think that was kinda of inevitable.


Nobody likes competition, especially in crime where the competition attracts the "authorities" (aka drone strikes)
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Wait, ISIS-K? Is this like Discovery+ or something? Do I have to pay extra for them?


it means they are Kosher. they don't behead humans and animals with the same blade
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: beezeltown: Taliban vs. ISIS....GO!

In all seriousness I think that was kinda of inevitable.


Yeah, pretty much. Two armed, aggressive groups won't be occupying the same ground peacefully. Not for long, anyway.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So is this the special Korean market version of ISIS, preinstalled with links to other insurgent groups you may be interested in?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: Taliban and ISIS-K are sworn enemies. Of course they are. They want the same thing, both want to be in charge.


It's far from a done deal that the Taliban will be able to consolidate and hold power in Afghanistan.  It'll be back in a state of civil war the moment the US is completely gone.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how the Taliban and ISIS K are going to tell each other apart.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, two groups that hate each other, but both are armed to the teeth, they dress alike, they speak alike, and they look alike.

Dis gon be gud.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So we are going back to Afghanistan to help the taliban defeat ISIS? I can't even...


It's not the first time.

ISIS-K is afghan arab radicals who peeled off from the Taliban for being too soft.

The Taliban and the US have cooperated to take out the crazies for over a year. 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outloo​k​/2020/10/22/taliban-isis-drones-afghan​istan/
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I wonder how the Taliban and ISIS K are going to tell each other apart.


The Taliban wear Adidas.
 
Pinner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I wonder how the Taliban and ISIS K are going to tell each other apart.


Beaded beard braids?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Explodee-O's
Part of a complete last breakfast.  Infidels everywhere affronting God and Allah?  Start your day with Explodee-O's and end your day in an Oasis with 27 virgins.   Only Explodee-O's contain vitamins C-4 and iron bits that gives you the blast to destroy those who mock the one true god of love and compassion.

Explodee-O's is proud to announce a tie in cartoon.  Watch Captain Explodo and his Brave Warriors Who Go Out and Don't Come back.  Saturday mornings on Al-Jazeera Action Time Cartoon Network

Explodee-O's a product of Taco Bell Inc.  All rights reserved.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: 1funguy: Relax.
Joe explained all of this at the ANTIFA meeting this week.
1) get all our non military out
2) secure airport and perimeter
3) anyone remaining outside perimeter is now enemy combatant
4) claymores and shoulder weapons used to expand perimeter
5) continuous expansion of perimeter until we reach Taiwan
6) inoculate everyone along the way against Covid
7) mid-term elections

I think he said they were going to do a couple CNN interviews in February and December of '22 but that would be about enough.

bullshiat. That was at the BLM meeting, and he said, if you're Jewish, go light wild fires in Washington state and bring someone who isn't white with you and give them a tent.  Hand out free surgical masks.


Hold on...
At the last ANTIFA meeting, we voted to join up with the BLM and just call it
MAFIABLTN and adopt the mafia as our military branch and the BLT as our official sandwich (N is for no mayonnaise).

You need to check yourself! Your unit leader isn't doing his job updating the footsoldiers.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isis-K - group of cereal killers. Not to be confused with Clinton Crispies or Tasty Trumps.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not too worried until Isis-product 19 shows up.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Taliban vs. ISIS....GO!


SPLITTERS!
 
inner ted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x597]


Took a few readings before I got           Your Highness
jebus wept
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The US believes ISIS-K, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, wants to create mayhem at the airport"

Gee, you know something like this could destabilize that whole region.
 
Magnus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow.  Front page.  I thought the Mods had forgotten how to even spell Afghanistan.

Wait, what were we talking about?
 
Headso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CNN trying to fear monger into sending in more troops
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They should make a military uniform for retirees to wear. Some people just don't look right out of uniform.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is the ISIS record label whose back catalogue includes hits like beheading in the rain, saving all my beheadings for you, smells like teen beheadings, beheading rhapsodyand a brilliant cover of Prodigy's Firestarter.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dynaimage.cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


shiats getting real with that ISIS-K, they're breaking out the mossbergs.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminder that three years ago we were openly considering letting this guy take over Afghanistan as a solution to the problem.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x597]


wtf?

I thought I was the only one with a kid with that name.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So we are going back to Afghanistan to help the taliban defeat ISIS? I can't even...


The US has already been coordinating with the Taliban to fight ISIS for years.
 
nsstick
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fake news. Trump defeated ISIS in the first 30 days of his term using funding from Mexico.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.