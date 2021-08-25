 Skip to content
(Sheppardized)   Being near someone who took a picture of a vandal's license plate? That's a face punching. Don't do it again   (newstalkkgvo.com) divider line
23
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky it wasn't a Visigoth. You don't want to know what they would have done.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in today's this hour's episode of Untreated Mental Illness in the USA:

"31-year-old Colton Sheppard broke a window and engaged in a physical fight with an unknown person for no apparent reason, causing injury to the victim as well as himself," Arnold said. "The victim observed Sheppard walking down a street when Sheppard randomly punched a window, causing the window to break and injuries to his hand."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story here is one of love.

The love between his two eyeballs and how they would do anything to get closer to each other.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: And in today's this hour's episode of Untreated Mental Illness in the USA:

"31-year-old Colton Sheppard broke a window and engaged in a physical fight with an unknown person for no apparent reason, causing injury to the victim as well as himself," Arnold said. "The victim observed Sheppard walking down a street when Sheppard randomly punched a window, causing the window to break and injuries to his hand."


Sure, it's mental health.  At 2am, I'm guessing this guy was drunk, and an angry drunk at that.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Google, do an image search for oppositional defiant disorder.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He looks like the kind of guy who goes too far in a mosh pit and ends up taking it personally.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't get how this is news.  This happens all day every day in Montana.
 
joenofark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
BMW drivers, they're all the same.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves:

"31-year-old Colton Sheppard broke a window and engaged in a physical fight with an unknown person for no apparent reason, causing injury to the victim as well as himself," Arnold said. "The victim observed Sheppard walking down a street when Sheppard randomly punched a window, causing the window to break and injuries to his hand."

Sure, it's mental health.  At 2am, I'm guessing this guy was drunk, and an angry drunk at that.


Just taking it out on anything, anyone.

"Witnesses started to take pictures of the vehicle Sheppard was getting into and the overall incident," Arnold said. "Sheppard noticed this and started to run toward the person taking the pictures. That person ran away. The victim of assault was standing there uninvolved when Sheppard turn on him and punched him in the face."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
MAGA
 
Gilligann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, is it the further back your head is tilted the more badass you are? This guy looks like he's trying to show off a neck tattoo.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those tattoos on the head must have hurt.
 
Flincher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet I can guess his political affiliation. Bets on his whereabouts on Jan. 6, 2021?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey:

"31-year-old Colton Sheppard broke a window and engaged in a physical fight with an unknown person for no apparent reason, causing injury to the victim as well as himself," Arnold said. "The victim observed Sheppard walking down a street when Sheppard randomly punched a window, causing the window to break and injuries to his hand."

Sure, it's mental health.  At 2am, I'm guessing this guy was drunk, and an angry drunk at that.

Just taking it out on anything, anyone.

"Witnesses started to take pictures of the vehicle Sheppard was getting into and the overall incident," Arnold said. "Sheppard noticed this and started to run toward the person taking the pictures. That person ran away. The victim of assault was standing there uninvolved when Sheppard turn on him and punched him in the face."


Sympathizes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Those tattoos on the head must have hurt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Google, do an image search for oppositional defiant disorder.


Wud you call me?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gilligann: So, is it the further back your head is tilted the more badass you are? This guy looks like he's trying to show off a neck tattoo.


My take on that was that he was being overly helpful to the nurse about to give him his COVID-19 nose swab before he was fingerprinted...

I mean, seriously, that poor bastard is going to have a rough time of it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Those tattoos on the head must have hurt.


Not after the second or third hit of meth.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flincher: I bet I can guess his political affiliation. Bets on his whereabouts on Jan. 6, 2021?


I mean, yeah, but it's not a causal relationship.

This behavior is just part of Montana life.  This is perfectly normal and nobody is batting an eye over it.  Waking up in jail is how Montana has been for a hundred years.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy could have played a significant role in the "Black Eyes Matter" movement , unfortunately he couldn't handle the pane.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: And in today's this hour's episode of Untreated Mental Illness in the USA:

"31-year-old Colton Sheppard broke a window and engaged in a physical fight with an unknown person for no apparent reason, causing injury to the victim as well as himself," Arnold said. "The victim observed Sheppard walking down a street when Sheppard randomly punched a window, causing the window to break and injuries to his hand."


Folks on Fark claim that people don't do that for no good reason and the person must have done something to get attacked
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
