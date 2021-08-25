 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Dozens of California students, parents stranded in Afghanistan after summer trip abroad. In other news, families were booking summer trips to Afghanistan   (thehill.com) divider line
71
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell thought that was a good idea?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody really wanted to do good on their "what I did over the summer" essay.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Who the hell thought that was a good idea?


No shiat!

There's only been a war going on there for around 40 years, between first the Russians and then the Americans... What school board approved this trip?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-new​s​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan


Well that's no fun.  How can I be outraged about that?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fulton surface-to-air recovery system - Wikipedia

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Go-Go's - Vacation (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2RHTiXvELNg
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan


Wow. Not just a bad headline. Terrible story.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Seriously. Dumbass.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: OdradekRex: Who the hell thought that was a good idea?

No shiat!

There's only been a war going on there for around 2000 years, between first the Russians and then the Americans... What school board approved this trip?


Fxt
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In two weeks...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wanted a history lesson. I don't see the problem.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan


Doesnt exactly make them less stupid.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan


The school district was front and centre in the article. They interviewed the superintendent, the school board president, and a school board member. If they're just on vacation it has fark all to do with the school district.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon, 1983.  There was no good reason to be there.  Terror groups, kidnappings, no government worth the trouble to damn.
CBS reporter finds American tourists in Beirut.  Tourists.  Scared tourists.  One crying to the reporter for the US to "send in the Marines!"
Tourists in Afghanistan in 2021?  Sure, why not.  We Americans are the most arrogantly stupid people at times. I say "stupid" because we cannot be educated.  We don't learn a damn thing.
I won't be at all surprised to find out that the Taliban arrest a dozen Americans hiking the Hindu Kush come autumn.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parents are probably from there originally. They were probably visiting family.

/Maybe arranging some marriages
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something my mother might dream up. Hike the Hindu Kush from the wrong side, that is.

/ no, that's not an euphemism. It's a range of mountains

// no, I'm not entirely sure that she's not a crazy person
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of date now, but...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY ARE YOU IN AFGHANISTAN?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College kids? Just tell the republicans and then they'll turn right back into the party of personal responsibility and quit acting like they care past the optics that Americans might be in trouble somewhere.

You know, like hungry kids. Kids without health care. Poverty. Racism.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is an outstanding example of "What Fark was hoping happened" vs. "What actually happened."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parent: "Hey kids!  Let's go on a summer trip!  Where would you like to go?"
Student #1: "Paris!"
Student #2: "England!"
Student #3: "Switzerland!"
Student #4: "Hawaii!"
Janitor: "Afghanistan!"
Parent: "Afghanistan it is!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serban contacted to Miyashiro last week and told him that multiple families had reached out to him concerned that their students would lose out on classroom instruction due to being in Afghanistan


yeah, having to worry about another year of remote learning and bad internet connection is surely the top concern here....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no lines at Kabul Disneyland.  But it turned out it was closed.  The Taliban out front should have told ya and then beaten you for seeking pleasures of the flesh.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"But we're from California! That makes it okay, right?"
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan

Doesnt exactly make them less stupid.


They had one last chance to visit their family in Afghanistan before it would go under Taliban control. They had flights out booked before the scheduled pull out. Biden upped the date. Anyway, I expect my original complaining post will get deleted as the headline was fixed and the thread will shrink.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey, did you sign a permission slip so the kid could got to Afghanistan?

You know that absolves the school of all blame, right?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan

The school district was front and centre in the article. They interviewed the superintendent, the school board president, and a school board member. If they're just on vacation it has fark all to do with the school district.


The families found out their flight was canceled. They couldn't be sure when they would get out. The called the school to ask them to please keep spaces for their kids. The school stepped up to help members of their school community. Not only isn't it a problem, it's how things should be.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OdradekRex: Who the hell thought that was a good idea?

you must really hate freedom.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you farking kidding me?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Biden upped the date.


Citation sorely needed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: WHY ARE YOU IN AFGHANISTAN?


My recruiter said I could request assignment to the band and get E-7 in three months and never leave the states.

I think he lied to me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Russ1642: wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan

The school district was front and centre in the article. They interviewed the superintendent, the school board president, and a school board member. If they're just on vacation it has fark all to do with the school district.

The families found out their flight was canceled. They couldn't be sure when they would get out. The called the school to ask them to please keep spaces for their kids. The school stepped up to help members of their school community. Not only isn't it a problem, it's how things should be.


Yeah, because when I'm in trouble the first people I call are the dumbest motherfarking assholes on the face of the earth: school board members.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: WHY ARE YOU IN AFGHANISTAN?


They heard Hindu Kush and thought that it was a green, herbaceous plant that one could smoke?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: wademh: Biden upped the date.

Citation sorely needed.


Its true.  He accelerated the original time table from May 2021 to August 2021.  With typical bureaucratic speed, that should have really meant Febtober of 3242.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says summer trip like going to a war-ravaged country with widespread violence. And that's in addition to the insane heat.

Wonderful.
 
cefm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: They had one last chance to visit their family in Afghanistan before it would go under Taliban control.


Anybody down at the brain factory ever think about maybe them coming here...? Like permanently maybe...?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: wademh: Bad headline. These were students who went back to visit family on their own.
This was not part of any school trip.
https://www.10news.com/news/local-news​/nearly-two-dozen-cajon-valley-student​s-stranded-in-afghanistan

The school district was front and centre in the article. They interviewed the superintendent, the school board president, and a school board member. If they're just on vacation it has fark all to do with the school district.


If you want to find out what happened to some kids, checking with the schools is a good way to start.

Better school districts really keep track of their kids.  They are probably the first organization who will know if something is affecting multiple kids in their district.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's messed up. They could get shot in Afghanistan. These kids need to be immediately returned to the safety of their American schools.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: wademh: Biden upped the date.

Citation sorely needed.


I spoke sloppily. It was the rather surprise withdrawal from Bagram air base that caused confusion. It was a key support structure. And just me here, I think it demoralized the Afghan army.

Now I'm all for getting out, and there was going to be chaos of various kinds. But clearly it was worse than most had anticipated. Looking back, I think the fact that we left Bagram in the middle of the night was a mistake. It made for a clean exit from Bagram, but at the expense of demoralizing an already precarious Afghan army. Can't say they would have put up much resistance anyway, but this way we lost any significant aid.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why are Californians so dumb? Seriously. Who the fark goes, "I wanna vacation to afghani-goatfarking-stan?" and isn't immediately carried off by men in white coats?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's no holiday in Cambodia, that's for sure.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: wademh: They had one last chance to visit their family in Afghanistan before it would go under Taliban control.

Anybody down at the brain factory ever think about maybe them coming here...? Like permanently maybe...?


First, maybe they don't want to leave their homes. Second, who says they could get visas. Third, you expect them to just come a paupers, unable to sell their homes, possessions, for anything other than a huge loss? Do the math.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back in 1967 my brother spent 18 months teaching English in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  He bought a VW bug and drove from there to Kabul - along the way teaching himself how to speak Urdu (he speaks like 15 languages) and bought all manner of "trinkets" - silver belts, knives, rugs, antiques, etc.  Bug was chock full as he pulled in to Kabul.

He hadn't had a beer in 18 months so he went into a bar to have a beer.  As he's sitting at the bar the two guys who had followed him into the bar sat next to him.  They argued back and forth in Urdu - one wanted to kill my brother when they robbed him, the other just wanted to rob him.

My brother turned and said in very good Urdu "I work for the CIA.  I have signaled my partner and if you follow me out of the bar he will kill you."  Got up, walked out and drove straight back over the Khyber Pass to Pakistan where he shipped the bug and all his stuff back to the US.  Sold all the stuff for a goodly pile of money and used it to support himself while he got a PhD at Harvard in middle east cultural studies.

Obviously they didn't follow him out of the bar.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Why are Californians so dumb? Seriously. Who the fark goes, "I wanna vacation to afghani-goatfarking-stan?" and isn't immediately carried off by men in white coats?


No men in white coats here. America is a free-range insane asylum.
 
groverpm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd love to read the small print on that travel contract, specifically the insurance part.

*insurance void if executed
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wademh: dothemath: wademh: They had one last chance to visit their family in Afghanistan before it would go under Taliban control.

Anybody down at the brain factory ever think about maybe them coming here...? Like permanently maybe...?

First, maybe they don't want to leave their homes. Second, who says they could get visas. Third, you expect them to just come a paupers, unable to sell their homes, possessions, for anything other than a huge loss? Do the math.


Cool, I hope they all enjoy getting beheaded on Youtube.

At least they wont have to suffer any financial losses.
 
