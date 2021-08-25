 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   With duck season just a week away, giant rubber duckie disappears from Maine harbor just as mysteriously as it appeared   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wabbit season
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Wabbit season


Done in one.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Wabbit season


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like the one we had in Westport, CT.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm a Mainer, I wanted to see that big dick,"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
aligntoday.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nicely done. The responsible pranksters clean up after themselves.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably a good idea to put it out of sight because duck season is coming. You know it would be shot to pieces on opening day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it might have been slashed and is now at the bottom of the harbor. Wasn't there some story of a crazy lady stabbing one of these or maybe I'm thinking of the baby Dump balloon?
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably a good thing. Just know some ass hat would have shot it up.
 
mark625
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man. Now I just want to vege out and watch Looney Toons. Who cares about work, anyway?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mark625: Man. Now I just want to vege out and watch Looney Toons. Who cares about work, anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm a Mainer, I wanted to see that big duck,"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: "I'm a Mainer, I wanted to see that big duck,"
[Fark user image 400x300]


That gives me a Ghostbusters Stay-Puf vibe.

Like, any minute now ...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.