(Twitter)   OnlyFans: Just kidding
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - We'd lose how much money?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone finally told the CEO that they were in fact a porn site.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see they decided to reverse their planned bankrupcy.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figured they'd either reverse this or drop a new OnlyFans2 - Adult Bugaloo Edition™ URL the day after this policy change went into effect.

Every principle has a price.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so they don't want to go out of business after all.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, f*cking duh, Tumblr nuked themselves, and that didn't work out too well.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all those thots and prayers worked.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Someone finally told the CEO that they were in fact a porn site.


I assure you, his daughter knows fully well.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Wait - We'd lose how much money?


That's it for for the thread. I'll get the lights.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to know that this completely morally bankrupt idea appears to be holding fast.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old, so help me here.....say my friend went on a golf trip and a couple of the girls working the bag drop told my friend that they made good money in tips at the course, but did better on their OnlyFans site. Can I tell my friend that everything is going to be all right for these young entrepreneurs?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was the headline not "OnlyKidding" ?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They secured assurances from some credit cards companies to be allowed to keep taking payments,

or they used this to leverage an exclusive deal with some other agency like vendmo to an exclusive contract where they only take 5%
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm genuinely surprised they actually took it back. I guess money talks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit and people so wanted to unemploy all those nice ladies.

What scumbags.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've had ads on reddit for a few months now trying to pitch themselves to non-porn creators.  Guess that didn't work out.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments in that twitter feed are NSFW!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I guess all those thots and prayers worked.


Brilliant turn of phrase.
 
YouKnowWho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I guess all those thots and prayers worked.


Tumblr was also a massive security risk.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

OnlyFans: Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.


So, they basically told Mastercard to go pound sand?

Porn is big business, fundamentalists should know considering how much they consume.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious. And in an odd way proof of the "no press is bad press" maxim.  Angel investors only stepped in because of the public kerfuffle. And now people can continue to enjoy their homemade direct to the consumer porn.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were already competitors ready to accept the sites that OnlyFans was ready to kick off.  There would have been an exodus.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Figured they'd either reverse this or drop a new OnlyFans2 - Adult Bugaloo Edition™ URL the day after this policy change went into effect.

Every principle has a price.


I should buy "OnlyFans2"
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sound you just heard was thousands of simps opening their wallets again.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I guess all those thots and prayers worked.


This is going to be the underappreciated comment of the thread.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some rich christian/republican asshole wanted to invest but told them to kick out LGBTQs or something but then onlyfans realized that they would be done if they did that so told him/her to get farked and they would get money elsewhere.

Sounds like borderline morons run onlyfans.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like the religious fundamentalists and SWERFs, but I repeat myself, have lost this battle.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Someone finally told the CEO that they were in fact a porn site.


Someone told the CEO they needed some free publicity.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was totally not a "New Coke" publicity act.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, I was worried I would have to find another site to host my content.
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do be honest I think they are  trying to prevent being  link to prostitution and/or trafficking .
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcnguyen: They've had ads on reddit for a few months now trying to pitch themselves to non-porn creators.  Guess that didn't work out.


Those ads were absolutely insane. Did/Does anyone, anywhere think of OnlyFans as anything but a porn site?

If you legitimately attempted to do as those ads say, and share your hobby via OnlyFans, you have to know that 99% of people would assume you were doing porn with a specific theme, right?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Probably some rich christian/republican asshole wanted to invest but told them to kick out LGBTQs or something but then onlyfans realized that they would be done if they did that so told him/her to get farked and they would get money elsewhere.

Sounds like borderline morons run onlyfans.


The fundamentalists are trying to get the big card companies to blackball onlyfans and all their employees because they don't like the fact that women are employing themselves.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was FansOnly already registered? Because that's a lot better name.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hell Poodle: I'm genuinely surprised they actually took it back. I guess money talks.


In the US, money is the only thing that talks.
 
YouKnowWho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcnguyen: They've had ads on reddit for a few months now trying to pitch themselves to non-porn creators.  Guess that didn't work out.


Most Redditors don't care that they're a massive unpaid crowdsource.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fanly was making leaps in market share while theirs was tanking.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think for most the exodus already started, and they felt the bad media/pushback. The internet moves on quick.

/Except for FARK, I always come back.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Generation_D: There were already competitors ready to accept the sites that OnlyFans was ready to kick off.  There would have been an exodus.


Based off of that twitter thread, there already has been, and will still continue to be an exodus regardless.

Seems some people are suspicious of a company that tells you to screw off, even if they take it back a week later.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all the pr0n were taken off the Internet, the only site left would be Fark.com, which would immediately change its name to BringBackThePr0n.com.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be an onlyfans.ic.gov...because the SCIF can be a lonely, boring place.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Nice to see they decided to reverse their planned bankrupcy.


Knowing corporate execs, it was probably a very tough sell.

Going bankrupt might have been preferable to admitting you were so moronically stupid in the first place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I guess all those thots and prayers worked.


c.tenor.com
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: If all the pr0n were taken off the Internet, the only site left would be Fark.com, which would immediately change its name to BringBackThePr0n.com.


No, Drew would just reinstate the Boobies/Weeners tags and rake.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernLuddite: mcnguyen: They've had ads on reddit for a few months now trying to pitch themselves to non-porn creators.  Guess that didn't work out.

Those ads were absolutely insane. Did/Does anyone, anywhere think of OnlyFans as anything but a porn site?

If you legitimately attempted to do as those ads say, and share your hobby via OnlyFans, you have to know that 99% of people would assume you were doing porn with a specific theme, right?


If enough people want to pay to watch me whittling naked that I can make a living of it, I say let's do it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Username checks out
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: ModernLuddite: mcnguyen: They've had ads on reddit for a few months now trying to pitch themselves to non-porn creators.  Guess that didn't work out.

Those ads were absolutely insane. Did/Does anyone, anywhere think of OnlyFans as anything but a porn site?

If you legitimately attempted to do as those ads say, and share your hobby via OnlyFans, you have to know that 99% of people would assume you were doing porn with a specific theme, right?

If enough people want to pay to watch me whittling naked that I can make a living of it, I say let's do it.


Can you even imagine being able to make real money just for getting nude?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tumblr CEO: No More Porn
Youtube CtUuab1Aqg0
 
