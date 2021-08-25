 Skip to content
 
(CNN) This is big: Johnson booster prompts massive nine-fold increase (in antibodies) (cnn.com)
    Vaccination, initial J&J shots, Janssen vaccine, Immune system, Antibody, Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster doses, US Food  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any farkettes looking for a Johnson Booster Injection the line forms here!

/There is no line
//There is never a line
///Now I'm sad
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEW!
IMPROVED!
BETTER THAN EVER!

Try Crelm! The toothpaste made with Fraudulim!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So, if you want your Johnson boosted, you know where to go!"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
autoserviceworld.comView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authentic frontier jibberish.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a J&J recipient, this is relevant to my interests.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's super rad.
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm coming up on 6 months since I got my single shot and I'd really like to boost my Johnson.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe you little twerps need a Johnson booster, but I'm ok.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: Authentic frontier jibberish.


cdn.mcstatic.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boosters forevah! Time to invest in Big Pharma.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J&J's main output is dead customers, across several of their business units.  If you haven't already died, you have about a year to get this booster before they strip out all quality and replace it with pure murder.

Get the vaccine, get your booster, but f*ck that company.  They are first and foremost slaves to their upper percentile shareholders.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want whatever shot that will result in superpowers.

/Come here, honey. I'll show you my super power.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.


Whatever it takes.

/I got the Johnson because it was available.
//Now I can make Johnson jokes.
///Johnson
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am ready for my booster.   The first J & J knocked me on my ass for around 7 hours, but was well worth it.

Sure the FDA will take its time on this, but I hope they get their shiat together ASAFP.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda feel like the headline was a surreptitious penis joke.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.


I insisted that they use an old brass syringe when I received it. Fifteen minutes later they checked my humors and I was on my way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone loves a big johnson.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Any farkettes looking for a Johnson Booster Injection the line forms here!

/There is no line
//There is never a line
///Now I'm sad


Have you given a Johnson & Johnson scenario a thought?   Might increase the queue.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I kinda feel like the headline was a surreptitious penis joke.


You've been on Fark for 16 years. You just now realized the headlines contain innuendo?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this point would anyone even want the JJ shot anyway? Let alone a booster? Naw. I'm good people who make my furniture polish.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fursecution: RolandTGunner: I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.

Whatever it takes.

/I got the Johnson because it was available.
//Now I can make Johnson jokes.
///Johnson


Same - the strong messaging back in March/April once eligibility opened to all adults was, "get whichever one is available to you first."

Which is what I did.  Just happened that the first appointment I could get was for a J&J shot, and I had to drive a couple hours away to get it.

Those were some wild few weeks when all the people eager to get vaccinated were scrambling to find appointments.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: At this point would anyone even want the JJ shot anyway? Let alone a booster? Naw. I'm good people who make my furniture polish.


Billions of people on the planet would love one right now.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I am ready for my booster.   The first J & J knocked me on my ass for around 7 hours, but was well worth it.

Sure the FDA will take its time on this, but I hope they get their shiat together ASAFP.


I didn't even notice it, but I had corona first. I will get the booster as soon as they let me.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: At this point would anyone even want the JJ shot anyway? Let alone a booster? Naw. I'm good people who make my furniture polish.


The people who I know who got the Janssen vaccine did it because that's what was available.   And in one case, he specifically chose it when others were available because anything else would require another 4 hour trip to the VA hospital to get his second dose.

But they also got it back when vaccines were scarce, so getting anything was better than nothing.

Talked to the new neighbor a couple weeks ago, and she said she'd be first in line for a booster as soon as it's available, as it was the one she had gotten
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.


Citation needed
 
ukexpat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does it mess your hair up too?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.



That is exactly the take away from the article that I got as well.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Johnson?
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Por que tan serioso: At this point would anyone even want the JJ shot anyway? Let alone a booster? Naw. I'm good people who make my furniture polish.

Billions of people on the planet would love one right now.


Right. Damnit.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was listening to the BBC World Service all day, yesterday. They interviewed a University of Toronto doctor to answer a series of listener questions from around the world. One of them was about the J&J vaccine - Does it need a booster? The doctor answered that people were researching that right now and that we would have an answer any day.  Looks like, if he just stalled the interview and kept talking a few minutes longer, he would've been able to read the answer as the tickertape came out of his his Pharmatron-2000 MedicalFact Ticker. Sigh. Some people just gotta work on their stalling skills.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Catsaregreen:

Boosters forevah! Time to invest in Big Pharma.

You are already getting seasonal flu shots, right?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.


That is exactly the take away from the article that I got as well.


Since the Pfizer "booster" is just a third dose, isn't the takeaway that the mRNA vaccines take 3 doses, not 2?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Neither of the studies looked at real-world efficacy, so the company has not demonstrated that people who get boosters will be less likely to become infected or to develop severe disease. "

Still, it's a start.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Catsaregreen:

Boosters forevah! Time to invest in Big Pharma.

You are already getting seasonal flu shots, right?


Seaonal flu shots are for a different flu each year. They are not a subscription-service vaccine.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.


Well, J&J was original tested as a one-dose vaccine, and showed pretty good efficacy, and so that's what was submitted and approved.  The FDA couldn't very well recommend a a two-dose schedule for J&J when that hadn't been tested at the time.  Now that it has been tested, they will likely update their recommendation.  This is how decisions should be made - based on data.

Also, there were some pretty good reasons to support the development of a one-dose vaccine option.  It could be much more practical for hard-to-reach and transient populations, who you might have trouble reaching again weeks later for a 2nd dose.  Also, the much less stringent storage requirements for J&J (can be transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures) means that it is also more practical for reaching remote and very rural areas.  It could still play a very large role in vaccinating developing countries.
 
writingdude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Eightballjacket: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.


That is exactly the take away from the article that I got as well.

Since the Pfizer "booster" is just a third dose, isn't the takeaway that the mRNA vaccines take 3 doses, not 2?


And soon there'll be the fourth dose. More for everyone!
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: RolandTGunner: I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.

I insisted that they use an old brass syringe when I received it. Fifteen minutes later they checked my humors and I was on my way.


I told them I was feeling hysterical and asked them to help me masturbate.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.

Citation needed


Let's say I don't have it at my fingertips, but I'll ask around:

Is there any data to show that one dose of J&J is significantly more effective than one dose of Pfizer or Moderna?
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
J&J: "We have investigated ourselves and found us to be awesome!"

/Not saying this isn't potentially interesting, but I'll save my enthusiasm for the independent study.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, if I'm for people who are against anti-vaxxers that are against the booster for improved immunity, I'm pro-anti-anti-pro-antibodies?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I will get the booster in December and if you got the JnJ vaccine you should get the booster as well.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: So, if I'm for people who are against anti-vaxxers that are against the booster for improved immunity, I'm pro-anti-anti-pro-antibodies?


The way I heard that:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: functionisalwaystaken: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: They should have been recommending two doses of J&J. While I get that J&J did get approval for one shot, Pfizer and Moderna could have too if they had applied for it.

There's no medical or scientific reason to say that you need two doses of an mRNA vaccine, but only one J&J. They've been playing a bit of a game of make-believe with this.

Citation needed

Let's say I don't have it at my fingertips, but I'll ask around:

Is there any data to show that one dose of J&J is significantly more effective than one dose of Pfizer or Moderna?


I don't know if there is much of a difference. I think the J and J version was particularly marketed as a one and done and that had a lot of appeal.

The other two started with the idea of two shots.

Weird how April seems so long ago.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Fursecution: RolandTGunner: I had a friend who held out for the J&J vaccine over the others.
His excuse was the J&J vaccine was made the "old fashioned" way and didn't use any of that fancy new mRNA stuff.

Whatever it takes.

/I got the Johnson because it was available.
//Now I can make Johnson jokes.
///Johnson

Same - the strong messaging back in March/April once eligibility opened to all adults was, "get whichever one is available to you first."

Which is what I did.  Just happened that the first appointment I could get was for a J&J shot, and I had to drive a couple hours away to get it.

Those were some wild few weeks when all the people eager to get vaccinated were scrambling to find appointments.


Blue state problems.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a bad thing.  The Johnson cult won't need all those "I was holding out for the Johnson booser" ready made tombstones I have stockpiled.  At least I can sell them for Bitcoin.
 
