(NPR)   More and more Americans are reaching out for mental health counseling but forgetting that this is America and we don't actually do that   (npr.org) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead we have (semi) legal weed.

/Self medication FTW
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My therapist doesn't take insurance and charges on a sliding scale. Talk therapy paired with a meditation practice has really improved my life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They just need to be more bootstrappy!
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We can barely get help if an arms falling off much less with your invisible brain stuff.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And if you're in the military, be VERY careful about getting mental health care. If you're on certain meds, they'll boot you out. If you get certain diagnoses, out you go. The result is that we have is an untreated military.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh come on. Counseling is easy to get in the US!
media.npr.orgView Full Size


For the right price.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bang your head!
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thought about therapy but realized there's not a damn thing wrong with me. This is the normal reaction to a country gone mad and a world on fire. The weed helps me cope though.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 236x165]


I knew someone whose mental illness manifested in their kidneys, liver, and ultimately, their heart.

/Alcoholism FTL
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

namegoeshere: Instead we have (semi) legal weed.
/Self medication FTW


You cannot tell me that's not on purpose.

I have as many coping skills as a person can have, and I'm feeling the strain.  On the other hand, I have always needed every one of those skills, plus the weed, plus antidepressants, and now I won't work anymore.

But so far, I'm hanging in.
 
