(Metro)   Alright, who used the incendio charm?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!
Whatever will I be able to tie my belief system to in the future?
This is worse than the fire at Notre Dame!

An entire generation may lose their lodestone for our basis in reality. NOTHING WILL EVER MAKE SENSE AGAIN!

/ Thankfully, the liquor store is undamaged.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
1funguy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those books got progressively worse as time went on.  By the time they had a magic time machine I put the series down for a good year but eventually muddled through.

Spoiler: Harry is a worthless twit whose sense of entitlement and rejection of authority leads to the death of people he cares about. The adults around him, despite being educators, apparently have no concept of having an open and frank conversation.  A little context to their "just don't harry" could have prevented a lot of moping and dying.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [dumpaday.com image 620x826]


Nice!  RR Martin would have worked too, but King is king...
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obviously one of those Slytherin ner'do wells...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: SloppyFrenchKisser: [dumpaday.com image 620x826]

Nice!  RR Martin would have worked too, but King is king...


Was gonna say that...

/never seen/read GOT, was advised by the same person who told me it has too many nude scenes that you can't get attached to a character because they die off
//should have called it KOTH
///King of the hill
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: too many nude scenes


No such thing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Resident Muslim: too many nude scenes

No such thing.


Fine. He meant it in my context.

Also, the fire in the article happened at 6:18am.
Someone crawled in there for an early shift and was told the machine wasn't on yet?
😅
 
The Envoy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: 1funguy:

[Fark user image 395x221]


I love the story that the studio had to hire a bodyguard to accompany Sonny Landham, to protect other people from him!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Umm, actually... A charm is when a spell is imbued in an object.  The article didn't mention a thing about the cause of the fire...

Lighten up folks, it was a fine escapist children's book.  My kids were the perfect age to read it as it came out.  It was a fine mechanism to talk to my kids about all the morally questionable things that were in the books.   A book about teenagers acting like self centered teens!?  The horror!


Rowling turning into a dumb TERF was just another talking point about not making random famous people your heroes.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The sidebar story about the boss farting and wafting them towards his staff is funny.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Im amazed half the story wasnt about her opinions on trans women.

A recent NYT story on Titian was mostly about how "problematic" his paintings are.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

