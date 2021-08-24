 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   While Americans are using religion as a shield to exempt themselves from common sense, Australia is issuing fines for violating lockdown mandates   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Christianity, Jesus, Sunday night, Conspiracy theory, Christ Embassy Sydney church, part of a larger group, Police, stream of the Sunday service  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your God commands that you infect yourself and others in the process, as a condition for his mercy, he is a very poor excuse of a 'higher being"
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Federal mandate now. This shiat is stupid.

/Stalin wasn't always wrong.
 
skybird659
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: If your God commands that you infect yourself and others in the process, as a condition for his mercy, he is a very poor excuse of a 'higher being"


And yet that same God commanded Abraham to slaughter his only son as a test-maybe God just likes to fark with us to see who falls for it. Must get boring being omnipotent!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skybird659: TuckFrump: If your God commands that you infect yourself and others in the process, as a condition for his mercy, he is a very poor excuse of a 'higher being"

And yet that same God commanded Abraham to slaughter his only son as a test-maybe God just likes to fark with us to see who falls for it. Must get boring being omnipotent!


I mean in Numbers God is an abortionist, which is kind of neat.

No seriously if your wife's been unfaithful God's got your back...
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think a couple of blokes have actually been put in jail too which is good.
 
calufrax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One recent engagement party saw 56 people handed fines of about $5,400 each.
https://www.9news.com.au/national/vic​t​oria-coronavirus-melbourne-caulfield-n​orth-engagement-party-56-people-fined-​300000/fb58a5ed-6f55-4535-9370-8e4c5c5​d4a22
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Federal mandate now. This shiat is stupid.

/Stalin wasn't always wrong.


Forget Stalin. This is something that goes back to the earliest days of the Republic. Quarantines enforced at gunpoint, pest houses, mandatory vaccinations. Americans have mostly never seen someone die of infectious diseases. The actual last gasps happen off-camera in the hospital, so it isn't real to them.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: A Fark Handle: Federal mandate now. This shiat is stupid.

/Stalin wasn't always wrong.

Forget Stalin. This is something that goes back to the earliest days of the Republic. Quarantines enforced at gunpoint, pest houses, mandatory vaccinations. Americans have mostly never seen someone die of infectious diseases. The actual last gasps happen off-camera in the hospital, so it isn't real to them.


Oh and that federal mandate ain't just for the Vid, it's all of them from polio to measles, etc.

Put that farking needle in your arm now!
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm not a churchgoer but I go to AA meetings in church halls and we're all masked up, signing in for contract tracing etc, and there's no COVID at all in my home city currently. Religion doesn't get you special privileges here as far as COVID is concerned (except see below paragraph). Sydney is a vastly different proposition right now, yeah they deserve those fines.

The facts are that this shiat can be streamed, churches did stunningly well out of the "Jobkeeper" COVID payments last year thanks to our conservative government and Hillsong-attending Trump loving Prime Minister and they don't need the congregations to keep themselves afloat, they just are greedy.

FIne the bastards.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to move to Australia or New Zealand. How long before they start accepting Americans?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: If your God commands that you infect yourself and others in the process, as a condition for his mercy, he is a very poor excuse of a 'higher being"


Or their religion has been hijacked by chaos gods.
 
princhester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I want to move to Australia or New Zealand. How long before they start accepting Americans?


I dunno man.   You guys are all kinda dumbass.  Not sure we want you here!

[I kid, I kid.  I know you aren't all or even mostly mouth breathing morans. It's just that it's the morans that make the news]
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... And yet, every single day is the worst day yet in terms of cases there. The news from New Zealand in terms of case counts is getting worse even faster than it did in Australia.

Meanwhile, the virus reached almost two dozen cities in China from a single outbreak in Nanjing and yet they're on the brink of exterminating it after a month and a half.

If China can test the entire population of cities with populations in the tens of millions within days, why is New Zealand not testing the entire population of Auckland? It's been made (with horrific consequences) clear in both NZ and AU that contact tracing, masks and shutting down nonessential everything are not fast enough to stop this monstrosity when vaccine coverage is low. Until virtually everyone is vaccinated, the only way to reach covid zero is to test the entire population. Repeatedly.

Still kind of mind_blown.jpg that NZ left shields down with Australia even after the outbreak began there. Did they really think this horror wouldn't find the open point?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

princhester: NotARocketScientist: I want to move to Australia or New Zealand. How long before they start accepting Americans?

I dunno man.   You guys are all kinda dumbass.  Not sure we want you here!

[I kid, I kid.  I know you aren't all or even mostly mouth breathing morans. It's just that it's the morans that make the news]


I'm cool though. If it wasn't for the kiddos I'd already be there.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Going by the Bible, God doesn't mind a plague now and then
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.