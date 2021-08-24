 Skip to content
 
(ABC 17 Columbia)   "The victim fell out of the vehicle when Armstead drove over her with the vehicle"   (abc17news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Domestic violence, documents Augustus Armstead, Violence, Assault, Crime, police Armstead, victim's head, English-language films  
posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 7:30 AM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
cart... horse... something to that effect.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why is the criminal wearing a barber shop cape?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm sorry but I made a joke about the headline quote when the money maker was:

"At 8:15, the victim and a friend tried to leave the residence and Armstead allegedly slammed the victim's head into clothing that was a table and pulled her hair."
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's great that this station is doing "Take Your 4th-Grader to Work Day", but did they have to let them write the copy?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who wrote this? A 5yr old?
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: It's great that this station is doing "Take Your 4th-Grader to Work Day", but did they have to let them write the copy?


I guess I should have read the comments before adding my 2 cents
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?


It could be a commentary on the education system in America.  Or it could be what you get when reporters submit unedited stories they have written with thumbs on a cell phone.  Either way, I'd like to see the hair-pulling clothing.  That would be cool.
 
wild9
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?


I have been doing some work on a used Focus recently and noticed something....while I am searching for some really obscure issues, I keep finding sites that have bad grammar and missing information. I keep digging and come across an actual post buried in a forum somewhere....the post is the original and the website for some reason has copied it and passing the information off as it's own article.

I see this with news articles as well so this story could be lifted from another site and a bit did all the work.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How in the ever loving fark did this story make it to print?

At 8:15, the victim and a friend tried to leave the residence and Armstead allegedly slammed the victim's head into clothing that was a table and pulled her hair.

The victim again tried to leave and Armstead allegedly bit her arm causing her to bleed cause she would not give him the keys.

The victim fell out of the vehicle when Armstead drove over her with the vehicle.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy probably deserves to have his hair pulled by clothing every day for the rest of his life, but violence only begets more violence, and someday he'll be released into society.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wild9: Walker: Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?

I have been doing some work on a used Focus recently and noticed something....while I am searching for some really obscure issues, I keep finding sites that have bad grammar and missing information. I keep digging and come across an actual post buried in a forum somewhere....the post is the original and the website for some reason has copied it and passing the information off as it's own article.

I see this with news articles as well so this story could be lifted from another site and a bit did all the work.


I bet the bits did this!
 
wild9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: wild9: Walker: Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?

I have been doing some work on a used Focus recently and noticed something....while I am searching for some really obscure issues, I keep finding sites that have bad grammar and missing information. I keep digging and come across an actual post buried in a forum somewhere....the post is the original and the website for some reason has copied it and passing the information off as it's own article.

I see this with news articles as well so this story could be lifted from another site and a bit did all the work.

I bet the bits did this!


I swear a bot changed it to bit!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's some fine ad placement.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The clothing was a table, your argument is invalid.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wild9: MillionDollarMo: wild9: Walker: Who writes these articles? Do they source them out to monkeys or something?

I have been doing some work on a used Focus recently and noticed something....while I am searching for some really obscure issues, I keep finding sites that have bad grammar and missing information. I keep digging and come across an actual post buried in a forum somewhere....the post is the original and the website for some reason has copied it and passing the information off as it's own article.

I see this with news articles as well so this story could be lifted from another site and a bit did all the work.

I bet the bits did this!

I swear a bot changed it to bit!


It's all bits and bytes.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why is the criminal wearing a barber shop cape?


He's Batman!
 
Latinwolf [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The clothing was a table, your argument is invalid.


What?  No blaming the Democrats over this? You're slipping.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
According to court documents Augustus Armstead woke up at 5 a.m. and allegedly assaulted a person while they were sleeping and then went back to sleep.

"BEEP BEEP BEEP BE *tap* farkin' sh*t gotta wake up at 5 am to commit domestic violence, this is *not* a civilised time for beatin' motherf*ckers, fine, let's do this sh*t..."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: AdmirableSnackbar: The clothing was a table, your argument is invalid.

What?  No blaming the Democrats over this? You're slipping.


You might want to talk to someone about this serious problem you seem to have. It's not healthy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is the handicap symbol that follows you down the page supposed to be some kind of joke about the victim?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
