Johnny Cab opens service for San Francisco in two weeeeeeeeks
28
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have gone with a The Doctor joke for a more low-key reference.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The company will have so-called "autonomous specialists" - another term for human safety operators - sitting in the front seat to monitor the ride and ensure a safe experience.

This is now a tipping thread.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.


🤔🙄
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Johnny Cab! Please state the nature of your transportation emergency.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Waymo launches robotaxi service in San Francisco"

Anyone else read that as Fark user image?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will actually have the balls to use these things?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: The company will have so-called "autonomous specialists" - another term for human safety operators - sitting in the front seat to monitor the ride and ensure a safe experience.

This is now a tipping thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?


SF is the perfect place to demo these.  It will be a tourist novelty, like taking a Segway tour, riding a cable car, or a restored street car on the Embarcadero.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?


I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.


This is true.  I went to Frisco once (that's what everyone there calls it - a little inside baseball for ya) and I stepped off the jetway at SFO into a pile of poop.  I hailed a cab and on the way into the city, the driver had to stop 3 times to poop on the sidewalk.  "Welcome to Frisco!" he said.  I checked into my hotel and asked the concierge why there is so much poop everywhere.  He said to me "That's how we do it in Frisco, baby!" and hurled a handful of poop at me.  By the end of the week, I was pooping all over the place like the locals.

As the old song goes, "I left my heart and poop in San Francisco (Frisco)."
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pants full of macaroni!!: They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.

This is true.  I went to Frisco once (that's what everyone there calls it - a little inside baseball for ya) and I stepped off the jetway at SFO into a pile of poop.  I hailed a cab and on the way into the city, the driver had to stop 3 times to poop on the sidewalk.  "Welcome to Frisco!" he said.  I checked into my hotel and asked the concierge why there is so much poop everywhere.  He said to me "That's how we do it in Frisco, baby!" and hurled a handful of poop at me.  By the end of the week, I was pooping all over the place like the locals.

As the old song goes, "I left my heart and poop in San Francisco (Frisco)."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.


🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥃
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.


Pray tell, what species do you think wrote the software?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.


It looks like they're trialling the service primarily in wealthy neighbourhoods. Their streets are exclusively covered in artisanal homeless faeces, each coil lovingly turned out by dedicated craftsmen in the traditional style after eating locally sourced, eco friendly rubbish discarded in handcrafted bins.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: The company will have so-called "autonomous specialists" - another term for human safety operators - sitting in the front seat to monitor the ride and ensure a safe experience.

This is now a tipping thread.



There is truly no driver in most of their cars in Phoenix. I don't think they have obtained permission to be fully driverless in San Francisco.
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.


Bullshiat they're safer.

but have fun beta testing!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phedex: meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.

Bullshiat they're safer.

but have fun beta testing!


They've already had them on the road for literally millions of miles driven and proven themselves vastly safer to human-driven cars. I don't see why anyone would think that a vehicle that can see 360 degrees, has senses humans don't (LIDAR), can't get drunk and can't get distracted would somehow be less safe than the shiat-show we see every day on our streets.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meanmutton: phedex: meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.

Bullshiat they're safer.

but have fun beta testing!

They've already had them on the road for literally millions of miles driven and proven themselves vastly safer to human-driven cars. I don't see why anyone would think that a vehicle that can see 360 degrees, has senses humans don't (LIDAR), can't get drunk and can't get distracted would somehow be less safe than the shiat-show we see every day on our streets.


Being better at driving shouldn't be the only marker. WTF
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If most cars were driverless, I'd be confident riding in one. Until then, I'm a bit hesitant.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How soon can I get my ass to mars?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: phedex: meanmutton: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

I would have zero issue riding in one. They're vastly safer than riding in a human-driven car.

Bullshiat they're safer.

but have fun beta testing!

They've already had them on the road for literally millions of miles driven and proven themselves vastly safer to human-driven cars. I don't see why anyone would think that a vehicle that can see 360 degrees, has senses humans don't (LIDAR), can't get drunk and can't get distracted would somehow be less safe than the shiat-show we see every day on our streets.


LIDAR gets confused in heavy rain and snow, enough so that system in my car shuts off and flashes a warning basically saying that all that fancy driver assistance stuff has been turned off.  Oh, and they keep updating the software, even using the recall system a couple times to really urge you to get it done.  Doesn't give me a lot of warm fuzzies.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Love that they waited until the seventh paragraph down to mention that there will be human operators. Apparently trying to conceal the fact that self driving vehicles remain a fantasy despite the best efforts of techbros.
 
Devo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool to get picked up in a Jaguar rather than a Chevy Bolt.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: They're gonna have their work cut out for them, seeing as how every street in SF is buried under 10 to 15 feet of homeless feces.


This shouldn't be a problem for too much longer.  This city just voted to dump a lot of resources into a program to provide low and no income housing for feces.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: phedex: Who will actually have the balls to use these things?

SF is the perfect place to demo these.  It will be a tourist novelty, like taking a Segway tour, riding a cable car, or a restored street car on the Embarcadero.


Well, some of these things aren't like the others.  The cable car and the streetcar are important links in the transit network.  The segway tour is definitely a tourist novelty.  I'm not sure how an automated pedestrian smasher factors into any of this.
 
