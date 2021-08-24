 Skip to content
(NPR)   Cough on food and claim you have coronavirus? That's a jailin'   (npr.org) divider line
A Fark Handle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I made a bomb threat at an airport once...
I was joking. They didn't see the humor in it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm in my 40s. Throughout my life I've thought catastrophe would bring people together (not physically, in this case). Then there are assholes like this.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Good.



in other news, Murcans are getting poorer over time and big business sit at home stock owners/1% are taking more and more of the nation's GDP over time.

details never to be mentioned on cable news.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Honestly? It doesn't matter if you don't have COVID. Even before COVID existed, she should have been jailed for SPITTING ON FARKING FOOD! It's still gotta go in the trash.
Truly surprised at the appropriate sentence though, well done judge.
 
Stantz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was in the supermarket the other day, where masks are now voluntary. I wore mine, but the 2 large ladies picking up and breathing/smoker's coughing all over the pre-packed salad bowls weren't. I texted my wife to see if she still wanted me to pick one up. She declined.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stantz: Was in the supermarket the other day, where masks are now voluntary. I wore mine, but the 2 large ladies picking up and breathing/smoker's coughing all over the pre-packed salad bowls weren't. I texted my wife to see if she still wanted me to pick one up. She declined.


We used to just rinse fruits and veggies. Now they get scrubbed with a brush. Too many ignorant nasty people that think this is funny.
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Honestly? It doesn't matter if you don't have COVID. Even before COVID existed, she should have been jailed for SPITTING ON FARKING FOOD! It's still gotta go in the trash.
Truly surprised at the appropriate sentence though, well done judge.


I would love to have seen Arianna Grande in an inmate jumpsuit...lowcut and surrounded by similarly dressed sexy female inmates bursting with sensuality...too.
 
