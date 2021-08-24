 Skip to content
(The Week)   So...how does the pandemic end?   (theweek.com) divider line
75
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
By becoming endemic
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 9 hours ago  

cretinbob: By becoming endemic


Also waiting 50 years, and everyone here now dying.  For those all of us currently alive I imagine it will be a Flu/Corona shot in the future.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
With a bunch of dead idiots, hopefully.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Sliding Carp: [i.imgur.com image 400x171] [View Full Size image _x_]


The only thing I can't believe is that this wasn't the b00bi3s.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.


It already has "causes erectile dysfunction" covered, but maybe it could get better at it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.

It already has "causes erectile dysfunction" covered, but maybe it could get better at it.


(Pinky to lips) Is it Ill-tempered erectile dysfunction?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

UberDave: Sliding Carp: [i.imgur.com image 400x171] [View Full Size image _x_]

The only thing I can't believe is that this wasn't the b00bi3s.


Because we won't all die, just like in the Black Death
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An asshat in my town said that since it's unhealthy people that are dying maybe instead of mask mandates we ban HFCS.  Then I remembered how those same asshats reacted when NYC tried to ban large sodas full of HFCS and I had a sad for humanity.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby, have you seen The Omega Man?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: cretinbob: By becoming endemic

Also waiting 50 years, and everyone here now dying.  For those all of us currently alive I imagine it will be a Flu/Corona shot in the future.


That's what endemic means
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At this rate the next pandemic will already be working up to a full head of steam before we put this one to bed.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With thunderous applause.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: Subby, have you seen The Omega Man?


Is that the one where Will Smith farks his dog?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First, we modify the vaccine to work as a nasal spray. Sniff in one puff of this and we've filled your nose with a modified pfizer or moderna vaccine. One advantage here is that it will shift some of the antibody production to your nose, throat and mouth and so be better at preventing infection in the first place.

Next, we formulate some horse dewormer as a nasal spray with the vaccine casually included in the ingredients ...
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with a bang, but with a whimper.

/"we die" and "thunderous applause" were already taken
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a lot of dead folks who didn't have to?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with a bang, but with a ventilator-muffled gurgle.
 
mr-b [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want to know the most depressing thought? Trump might have been right on something... just off by about 600,000 deaths. What also happened 100 years ago? That one didn't end because of vaccines.

It was like the Great Orange Turd once said, "One day it will magically disappear!"

History tells us that these things last a couple years. This covid looks to be finally over next summer.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.


Psychosis and hallucinations have been noted in some long covid patients. I still have hope that we'll get some kind of zombie apocalypse scenario, but it's looking more like the rage zombies and not the fun rotting zombies that shuffle around.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a wimper.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: You want to know the most depressing thought? Trump might have been right on something... just off by about 600,000 deaths. What also happened 100 years ago? That one didn't end because of vaccines.

It was like the Great Orange Turd once said, "One day it will magically disappear!"

History tells us that these things last a couple years. This covid looks to be finally over next summer.


Well over a million so far with the collapse of the health system in sight. And there is no evidence that it will just magically go away or become less dangerous. None.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years of Mad Max, then nothing.

/and then the Canada geese taking their rightful place as the planet's dominant species
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the show that never ends.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're actually a little farked on that end. This shiat has become tribal and identity based. There are those on each side that have dug in and aren't backing down.

Cause the libs have gone crazy too. When it becomes Team Blue v Team Red it never dies.

The kabuki theater must go on. Mask forever!

/can we get some engineering fixes up in here?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: A few years of Mad Max, then nothing.

/and then the Canada geese taking their rightful place as the planet's dominant species


<aliens land>
Angry geese: HONK HONK HONK HONK!!!
Alien 1: Jesus Christ, get back in the ship!
Angry geese: HONK HONK HONK!!!
Alien 2: Aaahh, they're pecking me! They're pecking me-e-e-eeee!!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: We're actually a little farked on that end. This shiat has become tribal and identity based. There are those on each side that have dug in and aren't backing down.

Cause the libs have gone crazy too. When it becomes Team Blue v Team Red it never dies.

The kabuki theater must go on. Mask forever!

/can we get some engineering fixes up in here?


Well the important thing is that you found a way to feel superior to both sides, so congrats i guess.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this end?

It doesn't.

Had a chance to act early. Didn't. Spread like wildfire. Developed a working vaccine. People refuse to get it. All while new variants with varying transmission and mortality rates with vaccine resistance.

We wrote our name in shiat and ate it.

New Zealand did it right and continues to. Acted early, acted diligently, continues to act, holds nothing back at protecting the population.

Rest of the world took the meh fark it approach.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: It's the show that never ends.


Exactly. Kabuki theater for life.

The Liberals Who Can't Quit Lockdown Progressive communities have been home to some of the fiercest battles over COVID-19 policies, and some liberal policy makers have left scientific evidence behind.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.


I do sometimes legitimately wonder if the obsession with "end of the world" films and television in last two decades or so has had any kind of impact in our response to this pandemic. Surely it has, and it's not good, right?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the Babylon 5/Kosh reference, leaving satisfied.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, the Atlantic covered this question a few days ago:
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/a​r​chive/2021/08/how-we-live-coronavirus-​forever/619783/
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: A Fark Handle: We're actually a little farked on that end. This shiat has become tribal and identity based. There are those on each side that have dug in and aren't backing down.

Cause the libs have gone crazy too. When it becomes Team Blue v Team Red it never dies.

The kabuki theater must go on. Mask forever!

/can we get some engineering fixes up in here?

Well the important thing is that you found a way to feel superior to both sides, so congrats i guess.


I don't feel superior. I feel frustrated.

Also we should really consider how we can engineer our way out of this and future airborne pandemics. We've done food, water, waste, etc but haven't done much for air.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Not with a bang, but with a whimper.

/"we die" and "thunderous applause" were already taken


aleister_greynight: Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.

It already has "causes erectile dysfunction" covered, but maybe it could get better at it.


So lots of whimpering but no banging.
 
0z79
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I dunno, but while it's been a thing? LOTS of people with loads of free time and very little self-awareness. We're talking people who have worked 9-5 for 20+ years, suddenly left to stop and take a breath, think about life in general.

Only they're not used to actually thinking. They're used to relying on their secondary brain, their "gut feeling", to navigate life. Any knowledge they've been exposed to was dealt with by way of rote memorization & regurgitation. That's IF they have higher education than high school. Anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, filling the hospitals with news sources that tell them "yes, you're one of the truly 'woke.' By dying in the name of freedom, you are a true patriot. Seriously, hurry up and die already, I need your death for me to pay on my mega yacht."

How did my country of America, as a whole, end up in control of bankers and insurance agents who feed themselves on our suffering?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cretinbob: By becoming endemic


That's fine. The virus will evolve to be kinder and gentle and will develop more immunity and hopefully vaccination.

/Also a federal mandate now.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The alien children playing SimEarth get even more bored with this "education game" but eventually earn enough credits to finally hit the Kaiju Invasion button?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: A Fark Handle: We're actually a little farked on that end. This shiat has become tribal and identity based. There are those on each side that have dug in and aren't backing down.

Cause the libs have gone crazy too. When it becomes Team Blue v Team Red it never dies.

The kabuki theater must go on. Mask forever!

/can we get some engineering fixes up in here?

Well the important thing is that you found a way to feel superior to both sides, so congrats i guess.


He's right in the sense that team blue has been playing "I told you so" and worse which never works well. One thing required to get more of the team red resistence down is to drop tension. As long as it's a choice of abandon your principles and get vaccinated, they will be unlikely to get vaccinated. If the choice is to look at getting vaccinated as an apolitical thing, they are more likely to take the leap.

And because getting "them" vaccinated is in the interest of team blue too, the whole "I told you so" taunting is self-destructive in its own way. The whole damned US needs some de-escalation training. Especially since we have concerted efforts from multiple foreign governments trying to push buttons to keep us at each other's throats.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Notabunny: Well, I've given up on a zompocalypse. Now, I guess I'm just hoping for entertaining mutations.

Psychosis and hallucinations have been noted in some long covid patients. I still have hope that we'll get some kind of zombie apocalypse scenario, but it's looking more like the rage zombies and not the fun rotting zombies that shuffle around.


There has also been a measurable decrease in IQ amongst long-COVID sufferers, so it's going to accelerate Idiocracy. What TFA blithely ignores is the difference between the novel coronavirus and the classic coronaviruses that humanity has adapted to: COVID-19 causes vascular damage in random places, even in milder cases.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Smoking GNU: A Fark Handle: We're actually a little farked on that end. This shiat has become tribal and identity based. There are those on each side that have dug in and aren't backing down.

Cause the libs have gone crazy too. When it becomes Team Blue v Team Red it never dies.

The kabuki theater must go on. Mask forever!

/can we get some engineering fixes up in here?

Well the important thing is that you found a way to feel superior to both sides, so congrats i guess.

I don't feel superior. I feel frustrated.

Also we should really consider how we can engineer our way out of this and future airborne pandemics. We've done food, water, waste, etc but haven't done much for air.


Well since those solutions usually required a facility somewhere where that waste/water could be treated outside of a population center, and the problem with the air and the ability for humans to spread this disease like that, is that i'd like to see someone engineer a treatment plant/facility/machines that move around and instantly get between you and another person to 'purify' the air between the 2 of you, which would be a problem since people seem to have a problem staying still for any length of time. You'd need some sort of antigrav system to keep them airborn for any real length of time, and you'd need at least one per person on the entire planet.

Seeing all that, masks just seems so much easier in the current situation, so i still don't know what the problem with them is except "I just don't wanna". They can literally save your life or help save someone elses' and are a pretty damn easy solution to get used to.

And when does it end? I'd say when there's no more risk of a potentially deadly, or horribly maiming, infecting people just because they talk to each other. So it all depends on how well people cooperate in order to eradicate this disease from humanity.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once the compliant ones are vaccinated against  the next strain ( which is what is being done now ) , it will be released to take out the non-compliant one's .
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It will end when we design a publicly funded, alternative to google, say ran by the Library of Congress, or a similar agency, and managed by a board of academics so that it is Trump proof, that prioritizes web searches based on trustfulness and being on topic, rather than by what makes Google the most money.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: bingethinker: Subby, have you seen The Omega Man?

Is that the one where Will Smith farks his dog?


You're thinking of Men In Black where he farks a talking pug.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So Bonnie's a doctor right? Epidemiology is her specialty? Or is she just talking out her @ss?
Because reporting speculation as news is Fox's job.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I imagine it will be a Flu/Corona shot in the future.


That's what I said over a year ago. Give it a few years and it will be annual vaccines like the different strains of the flu each year.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
but what if...

It is a given that this is a big game of what if.  I don't see anyone with a crystal ball so you try to minimize your loss/maximize your gain given the incomplete information you have on hand and change up over time as needed. A  large enough subset of Americans is unwilling to do anything that might benefit their neighbor because communism or if recommended by a government agency because totalitarianism so much so that they'd rather encourage the spread of more variants than stop them.  This subpopulation was way underestimated.  This upcoming holiday season the asymptomatic vaccinate will mingle with the immuno-naive who are young (yeah, 42 is not the new 14), healthy (75 pounds overweight but you carry it well), and who know their own immune system better than anyone else(first name basis with every T-cell)  and hopefully we will push through the final wave of resistance.
 
