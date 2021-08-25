 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Mother Earth gets hangry when the drive-through is taking too long   (yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Cave, Rain, unsettling sinkhole, Sinkhole, good company, Best-case scenario, U.S. Geological Survey, Space  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Arby's Hardees.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With super useful photo of what a sinkhole might loot like, without context, with non-native plants and different climate than the sinkhole in the article.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not a sinkhole.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hardee's gets what it deserves for killing Roy Roger's. It still seems like insanity to me that Hardee's didn't get converted to Roy's instead of the other way around.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stubby link to the og article instead of Yahoo's fluff
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The fark is this nonsense? Just knock the Hardee's down 'cause Mother Earth is probably coming for seconds, thirds, and fourths...
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think these sinkholes are going all the way through.

There are Carl's Jr's and taco's bell popping up everywhere.

/Good luck in Adelaide
//A McDonald's at Glenelg, the main beach, went out of business
///That's not supposed to be possible, but they take issue with anything non-local
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Proof there is no God, or it would have been a Carl's Jr.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.