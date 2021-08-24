 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   How to Barely Avoid Large Ships   (detroitnews.com)
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's one dumb asshole
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it


That is correct
He can maneuver better than the freighter.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those guys in the sailboat surely soiled themselves in the process of getting the fark out of the way. Those freighter horns are super loud too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ship happens.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it


That's not entirely correct. I mean, it's only correct because the sailboat was in a shipping channel. Special rules apply there... like "don't sail in the ship channel".

In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it

That's not entirely correct. I mean, it's only correct because the sailboat was in a shipping channel. Special rules apply there... like "don't sail in the ship channel".

In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.


Yeah, that one always kinda reminds me of "jog on the road guy". You might have the legal right of way, but bumper beats kneecap every day of the week (and twice on Sundays). Why would you dick around with it?
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it

That's not entirely correct. I mean, it's only correct because the sailboat was in a shipping channel. Special rules apply there... like "don't sail in the ship channel".

In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.


I couldn't see any channel markers so it's hard to tell what's going on there.    Yes, if you're in a channel, large boats have the right of way because they can't stop on a dime or manuver.   But in this case, it looks like the freighter makes a deliberate turn into the sailboat's path and just expected them to get the hell out of the way.   Unless the channel bends right there, I'm kind of puzzled as to why the large craft didn't hold its course until the sailboat was out of the way.     Were they heading towards a dock?     Nevertheless, I'm having trouble blaming the sailboat captain for this one, because you don't expect a giant freighter to suddenly change course right in front of you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FrabjousDay: Monty_Zoncolan: SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it

That's not entirely correct. I mean, it's only correct because the sailboat was in a shipping channel. Special rules apply there... like "don't sail in the ship channel".

In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.

I couldn't see any channel markers so it's hard to tell what's going on there.    Yes, if you're in a channel, large boats have the right of way because they can't stop on a dime or manuver.   But in this case, it looks like the freighter makes a deliberate turn into the sailboat's path and just expected them to get the hell out of the way.   Unless the channel bends right there, I'm kind of puzzled as to why the large craft didn't hold its course until the sailboat was out of the way.     Were they heading towards a dock?     Nevertheless, I'm having trouble blaming the sailboat captain for this one, because you don't expect a giant freighter to suddenly change course right in front of you.


There's also the question of why they were in irons, or stopped pointing into the wind, in a place like that.

More money than brains
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FrabjousDay: Monty_Zoncolan: SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it

That's not entirely correct. I mean, it's only correct because the sailboat was in a shipping channel. Special rules apply there... like "don't sail in the ship channel".

In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.

I couldn't see any channel markers so it's hard to tell what's going on there.    Yes, if you're in a channel, large boats have the right of way because they can't stop on a dime or manuver.   But in this case, it looks like the freighter makes a deliberate turn into the sailboat's path and just expected them to get the hell out of the way.   Unless the channel bends right there, I'm kind of puzzled as to why the large craft didn't hold its course until the sailboat was out of the way.     Were they heading towards a dock?     Nevertheless, I'm having trouble blaming the sailboat captain for this one, because you don't expect a giant freighter to suddenly change course right in front of you.


Just gotta watch the entire video.
The shipping vessel was navigating a course towards a bridge. They have exact headings in order to avoid grounding and collisions with other ships. Not to mention the bridge.
The sailboat was completely in the wrong.
Footnote: Most sailboats have motors for these kind of reasons.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At the start of the film the tug/ tender boat had already started his course change, also, I think the sailboat, being close hauled and heading what seems like downwind is actually running on his inboard motor... the 5 horns told the sailboat to move (or really, do something... wave and jump if you're disabled, that sort of thing...) and instead Sailor Jerry chose to bob on the surf a bit too long. All he had to do was steer to port, pick up the breeze and sail away... instead we end up with a starboard tack and I suspect full motor. Amateur hour... and the guy who was probably pant crapping the hardest was the commercial pilot who was seeing his career go up in flames because of some asshat with a sailboat.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: There's also the question of why they were in irons, or stopped pointing into the wind, in a place like that.

More money than brains


Could be either but I think he's headed downwind, hard to tell on the river... I misspoke and said starboard tack but I meant 'starboard jibe and full engine"... still he's definitely becalmed for a long time there.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: cretinbob: There's also the question of why they were in irons, or stopped pointing into the wind, in a place like that.

More money than brains

Could be either but I think he's headed downwind, hard to tell on the river... I misspoke and said starboard tack but I meant 'starboard jibe and full engine"... still he's definitely becalmed for a long time there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: In all other cases, boats under power yield to boats under sail.


In cases like this it's basically "I'm a lighthouse; your call" if the sailboat tries to apply that rule.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: Just gotta watch the entire video.
The shipping vessel was navigating a course towards a bridge. They have exact headings in order to avoid grounding and collisions with other ships. Not to mention the bridge.
The sailboat was completely in the wrong.
Footnote: Most sailboats have motors for these kind of reasons.


The experienced sailor knows this is the exact time the fuel filter will decide to clog up.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: cretinbob: There's also the question of why they were in irons, or stopped pointing into the wind, in a place like that.

More money than brains

Could be either but I think he's headed downwind, hard to tell on the river... I misspoke and said starboard tack but I meant 'starboard jibe and full engine"... still he's definitely becalmed for a long time there.


Certainly could be. I'd like to see more.

I haven't been to Port Huron in many years but I am familiar with the bridge. The port is on the Canadian side not far down river.
This is right at the river mouth.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Redh8t: Just gotta watch the entire video.
The shipping vessel was navigating a course towards a bridge. They have exact headings in order to avoid grounding and collisions with other ships. Not to mention the bridge.
The sailboat was completely in the wrong.
Footnote: Most sailboats have motors for these kind of reasons.

The experienced sailor knows this is the exact time the fuel filter will decide to clog up.


Perhaps.
But an experienced sailor doesn't sit in the middle of a shipping channel doing doughnuts when they have good wind. Which goes back to the comment, 'more money than brains'.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Completely the sailboats fault, since he's a smaller craft I would think he has the responsibility he can get out of the way. No I don't have a nautical background, but that's how I see it


a vessel under sail has right of way over a power driven vessel (generally).  The sailboat here may have been camping out in the channel, though, which would be a no no.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TIL WTF in shipspeak is five quick toots.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't shiat about shiat when it comes to...this, but uh, if I was on a narrow body of water with a giant freighter in my presence, I'm getting as far away from that thing as soon as I can.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


A must read for anyone even thinking about a boat
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Sin'sHero: Redh8t: Just gotta watch the entire video.
The shipping vessel was navigating a course towards a bridge. They have exact headings in order to avoid grounding and collisions with other ships. Not to mention the bridge.
The sailboat was completely in the wrong.
Footnote: Most sailboats have motors for these kind of reasons.

The experienced sailor knows this is the exact time the fuel filter will decide to clog up.

Perhaps.
But an experienced sailor doesn't sit in the middle of a shipping channel doing doughnuts when they have good wind. Which goes back to the comment, 'more money than brains'.


Agreed.

1. GET THE HELL OUT THE CHANNEL

2. IDGAF what the rulebook says, the Edmund Fitzgerald over there can't just go hard to port in a tight channel like that, and immediately change direction, just to acknowledge how important you are.  The port-side tug can't even see you.

3. Learn to jibe properly.  Looks to me like the guy f*cked up trying to figure out what to do, like a squirrel running in circles in the middle of a road, got himself completely head to the wind and ended up in irons.  Then took his damn time starting the motor (if he had one), and don't get me started about apparently having to pull the winch handle out of his ass.

4. Seriously, GET THE F*CK OUT OF THE SHIPPING LANE, YOU PRICK.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know absolutely nothing about boats. Is this a good place for me to offer my opinion on this subject?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Five short blasts indicate that a vessel, the freighter in this case, does not understand the intentions of another nearby vessel, according to the Amalgamated International & U.S. Inland Navigational Rules."

So 5 quick blasts of the horn is the official signal for "WHAT THE FARK ARE YOU DOING, YOU IDIOT!!!"  Good to know.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: FTFA:  "Five short blasts indicate that a vessel, the freighter in this case, does not understand the intentions of another nearby vessel, according to the Amalgamated International & U.S. Inland Navigational Rules."

So 5 quick blasts of the horn is the official signal for "WHAT THE FARK ARE YOU DOING, YOU IDIOT!!!"  Good to know.


5 or more blasts, but yes exactly
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah, the tale of the little man in the boat succumbing to the mighty and persistent undulations of a vessel hell-bent on a lustful purpose.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: FTFA:  "Five short blasts indicate that a vessel, the freighter in this case, does not understand the intentions of another nearby vessel, according to the Amalgamated International & U.S. Inland Navigational Rules."

So 5 quick blasts of the horn is the official signal for "WHAT THE FARK ARE YOU DOING, YOU IDIOT!!!"  Good to know.


I just use a long, continuous blast on the road.
 
