(WNCT Greenville)   Lawyer declares Myrtle Beach the "Bedbug Epicenter" of the Carolinas. Tourism board has yet to update their website   (wnct.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when you compete with Florida.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A lawyer in the Carolina's trying to work up cases against big companies (hotel chains) for big case settlements?

He must be the next John Edwards!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are a lot of crabs there too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Myrtle Beach is a nasty place to have an epicenter.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Note to self: No vacations to Myrtle Beach for the foreseeable future.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the middle of a, damn, pandemic and we're not cleaning enough to stop bed bugs.
Well.
That explains a fark ton.

/
Sanitation really should be took more serious.

Tisk tisk
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was Bret Stephens there recently?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bedbugs are the only living thing, other then women, to make this grown ass man cry.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Only time I've ever had bed bugs was at a hotel in Charlotte, which is close enough to SC as you can get.
Didn't even know I had been bitten until I'd already gotten home- took a shower and all the bites inflamed and I was just covered in them. It was a nice hotel too.

Spent about a month paranoid out of my mind that I'd brought them home, it was impossible to tell if they were still there. They weren't, somehow they didn't follow me and I was totally fine, but that was an awful month. Any time you feel the hairs on your arm move you think you're getting bit.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Haven't been there since 2005. Maybe I should wait a little longer.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I believe it
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They don't call it the Dirty Myrtle for nothing, yo.
 
