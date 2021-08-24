 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Fort Jackson SFC found guilty of assaulting black man who was walking in neighborhood they both lived in. Guess he can kiss that MSG stripe, tour commendation medal b'bye   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Conduct unbecoming

And being an asshole in a no asshole zone
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So there is never going to be an over correction of leaving Black people the fark alone?
That's sad AF.
At this point fark humanity.

🍞
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's only into protecting Americans overseas. When we're all at home? Everybody for themselves.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Would the situation be judged differently if the young dude was an Enlisted Man?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The department claimed the victim has an "underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Yep.  Racist farkwads making excuses.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh good, that particular douchebag. Was hoping he'd get his.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do you get an MSG stripe from winning the ramen eating contest?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Conduct unbecoming

And being an asshole in a no asshole zone


Sadly, as a non-com, this particular part of the UCMJ doesn't apply to him.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The department claimed the victim has an "underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Yep.  Racist farkwads making excuses.


Steroid use is an underlying medical condition?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I expect him to get a promotion.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maynard James Keenan hasn't sucked his own dick in a while, I see.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I expect him to get a promotion.


To Fox News military expert
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The department claimed the victim has an "underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Yep.  Racist farkwads making excuses.


That's the kid they're talking about. Trying to explain why the kid may have touched a woman and picked up a baby he wasm't supposed to.

/just clarifying
 
freakay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. Guy was like every roided cop or soldier I've seen in last two decades.

At the same time the defendant does seem a little whacked.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The department claimed the victim has an "underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Yep.  Racist farkwads making excuses.


Victim? Wouldn't that be the assaulted one?
 
culebra
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awesome. Jacob Wohl also got his ass handed to him today. Let's get a trifecta! Still a few hours left!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.


You'll get over it.
 
culebra
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.


You're a way bigger biatch.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The department claimed the victim has an "underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Yep.  Racist farkwads making excuses.


The quote is being applied to the younger, AA man in another context in which he's the perp.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.

You'll get over it.


No he won't.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Lurch is looking good for his age despite the hair loss.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

culebra: Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.

You're a way bigger biatch.


Clever.

But this young sex offender had already been accused twice of these type of crimes. In a more just world, he'd be dead already. I'm just sorry that this soldier had to sacrifice his career to protect his own neighborhood.

I hope this pervert gets killed before he can do irreparable harm to an actual person.

Also, any article that lists either the perpetrator's or the victim's race in the headline is clickbait. It's almost embarrassing to me how few people seem to realize this.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: culebra: Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.

You're a way bigger biatch.

Clever.

But this young sex offender had already been accused twice of these type of crimes. In a more just world, he'd be dead already. I'm just sorry that this soldier had to sacrifice his career to protect his own neighborhood.

I hope this pervert gets killed before he can do irreparable harm to an actual person.

Also, any article that lists either the perpetrator's or the victim's race in the headline is clickbait. It's almost embarrassing to me how few people seem to realize this.


Not sure if trolling?
 
jimmiejaz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: I have to admit, the world has gotten a lot simpler once we all decided that guilt and innocence are determined by identity politics and the twitter mob.

Context was such a biatch.


There's a reason you're red on my screen...
 
