(NPR)   You had me at 'Beer Brewing Nun'
10
238 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 1:05 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is awesome.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was thinking about becoming a nun, there was talk about saving the soon-to-be-upgraded dairying equipment for me, the home brewer, to start making beer.  Even to send me to Europe and the Trappist abbeys to learn how

It was almost worth staying, for that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, not a fan of mixing beer with religion.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*imagines*
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

*crosses fingers*
*checks TFA*

ಥ╭╮ಥ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThunderPelvis: *imagines*
[i.pinimg.com image 595x1500]
*crosses fingers*
*checks TFA*

ಥ╭╮ಥ


Wait until you've had a few of those beers, you won't even notice the difference!
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThunderPelvis: *imagines*
[i.pinimg.com image 595x1500]
*crosses fingers*
*checks TFA*

ಥ╭╮ಥ


Reality:

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is best in life? Drinking Sister Doris's beer, of course!

CHEERS!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hammettman: Personally, not a fan of mixing beer with religion.


I've no issue mixing booze a gals that spend a lot of time on their knees.

Long as everyone is happy and consenting, send my ass to Castle Anthrax.

If my biggest gripe is shoulder pain from all the spanking, I'll die a happy dehydrated man.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't clergymen been brewing beer in Belgium for centuries?
 
