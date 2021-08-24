 Skip to content
The newest voice of reason regarding vaccines: Jerry Jones?
31
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and I then read the subsequent tweets.

(Egon.gif)
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the GQP about to cancel the Cowboys? I'm here for that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Is the GQP about to cancel the Cowboys? I'm here for that.


LetThemFight.jpg
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL, he's getting that cheque? I mean, spelling aside, does that guy not know who Jerry jones is? Or does Jones need Soros dollars too?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Jerry has to protect his chattel.... Err...team.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry was overheard saying that a high school coach could have beaten this virus.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am weirded out to find myself agreeing with Jerry. Yes, people have a right to do whatever they want, as long as it doesn't affect the rights of other people. This is why someone buying alcohol to drink at home is ok, but drinking and driving is not. It's the same for the masks and vaccines. A person who decides to not wear a mask and remain unvaccinated puts everyone around them in danger, including the people who can't get vaccinated or wear a mask.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

theScore: Jerry Jones on his team getting vaccinated. 👊 https://t.co/cyrF0ArW6j


Holy crap, I agree with Jerry Jones!

I'm freaking out!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hard to make money selling tickets when your customers keep barfing their lungs in the stadium
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Original: Original Tweet:

theScore: Jerry Jones on his team getting vaccinated. 👊 https://t.co/cyrF0ArW6j


Holy crap, I agree with Jerry Jones!

I'm freaking out!!!


Quick. Schedule an MRI. Gotta catch brain tumors early.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

greentea1985: I am weirded out to find myself agreeing with Jerry. Yes, people have a right to do whatever they want, as long as it doesn't affect the rights of other people. This is why someone buying alcohol to drink at home is ok, but drinking and driving is not. It's the same for the masks and vaccines. A person who decides to not wear a mask and remain unvaccinated puts everyone around them in danger, including the people who can't get vaccinated or wear a mask.


You're holding up to your BSAB tag.
So you got that going for you, which is nice.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is no I in team. The whole world is a big team. This is what libertarians and conservaturds don't give a Fark about.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Broken clock, etc.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Hard to make money selling tickets when your customers keep barfing their lungs in the stadium


They were doing that before the pandemic just watching the Cowboys play on the field.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Is the GQP about to cancel the Cowboys? I'm here for that.


kind of hoping it just makes their brains explode
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know he did it all for the nookie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: You know he did it all for the nookie
[Fark user image image 400x250]


*Stealing*
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How 'bout that cowboy?
 
culebra
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"This is costing me money, idiots, which means it's going to cost you money too".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How much yelling, screaming and cursing did his social media team have to endure before he agreed to let them tweet that?
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

culebra: "This is costing me money, idiots, which means it's going to cost you money too".


Yeah, that's the biggest reason why he's saying that. But that doesn't mean he's wrong, because he's not. He's 100% right on this.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much yelling, screaming and cursing did his social media team have to endure before he agreed to let them tweet that?


They're used to it.  Though, it cursing usually starts after the mid-season collapse.
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There is no I in team. The whole world is a big team. This is what libertarians and conservaturds don't give a Fark about.


^This! Someone should get the lights.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still despise Jerry Jones though, and it's difficult to imagine what he could ever do or say to change that.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had to GIS Jerry Jones.

Can I give back my vaccination?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still despise Jerry Jones though, and it's difficult to imagine what he could ever do or say to change that.


Years ago, a fellow Fark member told me to use "A Jerry Jones Lemon Party Christmas" as a name for my bar trivia team.  I am glad he did.😇
 
HempHead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I still despise Jerry Jones though, and it's difficult to imagine what he could ever do or say to change that.


I despise him also. He's pretty old now, I think maybe he is able to finally think of people other than himself.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There is no I in team. The whole world is a big team. This is what libertarians and conservaturds don't give a Fark about.


That is sadly true. As happened with that libertarian NH town, so many people take the basic ideas of personal freedom/choice to assume they can behave as shiattily as they like to those around them, trampling other people's rights in favor of their own, and forget the other part of personal freedom, which is that the results of your actions are 100% your responsibility. The town failed because people assumed they could do whatever they liked and that they were free from consequences. To quote Terry Pratchett, "And no practical definition of freedom would be complete without the freedom to take the consequences. Indeed, it is the freedom upon which all the others are based."
 
culebra
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

desertgeek: culebra: "This is costing me money, idiots, which means it's going to cost you money too".

Yeah, that's the biggest reason why he's saying that. But that doesn't mean he's wrong, because he's not. He's 100% right on this.


You could almost say, and you might want to sit down for this, he's doing the right thing for the wrong reason.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: The Dog Ate My Homework: I still despise Jerry Jones though, and it's difficult to imagine what he could ever do or say to change that.

Years ago, a fellow Fark member told me to use "A Jerry Jones Lemon Party Christmas" as a name for my bar trivia team.  I am glad he did.😇


Just so you know, I always read your user name as The_Spooge
 
