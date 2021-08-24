 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Young and healthy? Check. Unvaccinated? Check. Punisher t-shirt? Check. Dead from Covid? Check   (wjla.com) divider line
121
    More: Sad, unvaccinated father  
•       •       •

1659 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 11:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



121 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whar obvious tag whar?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop putting the sad tag on articles about stupid people dying.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


looks like a great guy

/maybe this is a cleansing?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But the couple was unsure about the coronavirus vaccine due to conflicting viewpoints on their social media feeds and in conversations.
She said that they didn't "know hardly anybody that had gotten real sick and figured we would be OK." Josh himself in the spring shared an article critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, "this is why I don't believe 99.9% of what's said about this virus."

Dumbass.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope he never bred
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The only sad thing about this is that he died after having kids.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

red230: The only sad thing about this is that he died after having kids.


Maybe they will learn a life lesson from this, and become better.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Boy, I sure feel pwnt
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Hope he never bred


I know it's fark and nobody reads the article, but it's extra lazy not to even scan the article's headline.

"Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of Covid"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Faces of COVID

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Christina Tidmore said she has no doubt that they would have made a different choice now.

ORLY???
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

optikeye: But the couple was unsure about the coronavirus vaccine due to conflicting viewpoints on their social media feeds and in conversations.
She said that they didn't "know hardly anybody that had gotten real sick and figured we would be OK." Josh himself in the spring shared an article critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, "this is why I don't believe 99.9% of what's said about this virus."

Dumbass.


This is why we need to get rid of Fox News and its copiers! People with average intelligence are confused. People are social animals and will agree with their neighbor's and friend's opinions if they don't have strong opinions themselves or rather keep them to themselves.

These are the results of allowing disinformation on airwaves, cable, and the internet for the last 30+ years.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: Faces of COVID

[Fark user image 850x1254]

[Fark user image 850x1477]


See, he's just practicing for the second image in the first image.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know, that was a good comic in the 80s and the logo WAS cool, and then all these stupid, dangerous, deplorable redneck mother farkers ruined it.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His wife: "Nobody should go through this. He was only 36 and I'm 35 and we have three kids."

Sigh. This shiat again.

Honey, you're right. You're totally right. Nobody shouldgo through this.

Because there's a farking amazing vaccine, you blisteringly ridiculous people!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Megathuma: His wife: "Nobody should go through this. He was only 36 and I'm 35 and we have three kids."

Sigh. This shiat again.

Honey, you're right. You're totally right. Nobody shouldgo through this.

Because there's a farking amazing vaccine, you blisteringly ridiculous people!


"I'm 35 and we have three kids"

"Never forget: Bill Gates killed your father.  Now go get dressed for the book burning."
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, Josh. With three hungry children and no jobs in my field.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait.

I was in Montgomery last night and this morning. I was pleasantly surprised that mask usage at the grocery store I went to was probably over 80%.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: You know, that was a good comic in the 80s and the logo WAS cool, and then all these stupid, dangerous, deplorable redneck mother farkers ruined it.


The cops ruined it for me. I know, there's a lot of overlap in those two groups.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Josh himself in the spring shared an article critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, "this is why I don't believe 99.9% of what's said about this virus."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"F--k it, die then."
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad, so sad.

Another vote for a HA HA! tag.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many stories like this one will convince the willfully unvaccinated to get the vaccine?

All of them, I guess.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I an asshole for driving across the country and not caring if I'm spreading Delta to people that aren't vaccinated and won't wear masks?

Because, well, I've been driving across the country and I don't care if I'm spreading Delta to people that aren't vaccinated and won't wear masks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had a life insurance policy, they'd best not pay out. Unreasonably risky behavior, sorry, no $ for your family.

/family can beg on the intertubes for money
//we need to make examples of all the denierfailures
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you fark around? Yep.
Did you find out? Double yep.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Am I an asshole for driving across the country and not caring if I'm spreading Delta to people that aren't vaccinated and won't wear masks?

Because, well, I've been driving across the country and I don't care if I'm spreading Delta to people that aren't vaccinated and won't wear masks.


I don't think they care so no.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: vudukungfu: Hope he never bred

I know it's fark and nobody reads the article, but it's extra lazy not to even scan the article's headline.

"Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of Covid"


Lot of women fathers in your neck of the woods?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
But the couple was unsure about the coronavirus vaccine due to conflicting viewpoints on their social media feeds and in conversations.


Two shiatheads.  These people need to be barred from gofundme as well.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who to treat, the anti-vaxxer, or the kid the fell and hit his head doing the milk crate challenge?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: west.la.lawyer: You know, that was a good comic in the 80s and the logo WAS cool, and then all these stupid, dangerous, deplorable redneck mother farkers ruined it.

The cops ruined it for me. I know, there's a lot of overlap in those two groups.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This past weekend I was on a suburban commuter train heading back to Chicago and there were two groups of teenagers in my car, about 15 in total, and none of them were wearing masks. When the conductor came through checking tickets he told them all had to pug masks on, which they did, but as soon as the conductor left the car every single one of them removed their masks. And then some of them started this "conversation" asking over and over again, "What is a mask?" and giving stupid answers, such as, "A shoe?" I do not hope the lot of them get COVID and die but if they did I certainly would not give a schitt.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PoF is gonna be bangin' in a year.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Browse: Josh himself in the spring shared an article critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, "this is why I don't believe 99.9% of what's said about this virus."

[Fark user image 850x447]

"F--k it, die then."


He was also seen opining: "I'm an independent thinker that does my own research and never let's big government tell me what to do. That's why I always wait and see what the government says and then do the exact opposite."
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have foreseen this with people who get their medical information off social media? WHO?!?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he supports police abuse and Nazism.
But I'm sure his family loved him.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Who to treat, the anti-vaxxer, or the kid the fell and hit his head doing the milk crate challenge?


The kid.

Both are stupid and dangerous but not getting the Vax after 630,000 have died is orders of magnitude dumber than the milk crate challenge.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone read tfa all the way to the end and see the links to stories about fully vaccinated people dying in greater numbers?

It's infuriating that people who are doing all the right things are still very much at risk because too many people are confusing facebook with some version of the Merck's manual.

I hope Zuckerberg's fate is in line with his role in all this.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
healthy and dead are mutually exclusive.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Nuff said. BUT NOT NUFF DEAD!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Faces of COVID

[Fark user image 850x1254]

[Fark user image 850x1477]


I'm pretty sure everyone I love knows better than to photograph me on my deathbed.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My immune system is strong.  I trust it to fight Covid."

"My immune system is stronger than yours.  I got vaccinated."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: BadReligion: Who to treat, the anti-vaxxer, or the kid the fell and hit his head doing the milk crate challenge?

The kid.

Both are stupid and dangerous but not getting the Vax after 630,000 have died is orders of magnitude dumber than the milk crate challenge.


Also the milk crate challenge, like all "viral challenges" is mostly just viral as an idea (and clickbait), and very few people are actually doing it.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

parasol: Anyone read tfa all the way to the end and see the links to stories about fully vaccinated people dying in greater numbers?

It's infuriating that people who are doing all the right things are still very much at risk because too many people are confusing facebook with some version of the Merck's manual.

I hope Zuckerberg's fate is in line with his role in all this.


No?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

atomic-age: thorpe: Faces of COVID

[Fark user image 850x1254]

[Fark user image 850x1477]

I'm pretty sure everyone I love knows better than to photograph me on my deathbed.


But what if you happen to sh*t the bed in such a way that the resulting stain slightly resembles Brad Pitt? That needs to be preserved for future generations.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: parasol: Anyone read tfa all the way to the end and see the links to stories about fully vaccinated people dying in greater numbers?

It's infuriating that people who are doing all the right things are still very much at risk because too many people are confusing facebook with some version of the Merck's manual.

I hope Zuckerberg's fate is in line with his role in all this.

No?


That is an optimistic "No?", as in, I hope "no".
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jtown: "My immune system is strong.  I trust it to fight Covid."

"My immune system is stronger than yours.  I got vaccinated."


My immune system doesn't have to be stronger than covid, it just has to be stronger than yours.   Oh wait that's bears.
 
Displayed 50 of 121 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.