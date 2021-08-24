 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ozarks First)   Meanwhile, the mayor of Lake of the Ozarks posts on Facebook he's trying to smuggle Ivermectin into a hospital to save the owner of a barbecue joint   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Poison, Clinical trial, Ivermectin, Virus, Pharmacology, Antiviral drug, Last week, Facebook post  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 10:54 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should call up local go getter for help.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charge him with practicing without a license
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better check with Darlene.

nypost.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't
Stop
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What planet do we live on?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mayor said he'd acquired ivermectin and was going to the hospital in an attempt to persuade doctors and nurses to let him use the drug on his friend.

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Mayor Newberry is a realtor when he isn't cutting oversized ribbons at auto dealership openings?

That industry really shiats out some truly great American icons, I tell you what.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear conservatives: please stop asking that I not view you as a bunch ignorant hicks.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jbc: He should call up local go getter for help.


"He's not the hero the Lake of the Ozarks wants, but he is the hero the lake deserves "

was my very first thought too!

"too bad" his town is going to die to validate this mayor's idiocracy.........
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be the Mayor of Simpleton, but he knows one thing, and that's he loves you.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Don't
Stop


Long hot nasty day here, just like to acknowledge this as the best post I've seen all day on multiple platforms. And there has been some pretty great, way more local, covid politics stuff on a couple of them..
 
Charles52
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The stupid, it burns.
 
baorao
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
seems like when shiat got real his friend went to a hospital for treatment specifically to avoid that sort of "medicine".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The mayor said he'd acquired ivermectin and was going to the hospital in an attempt to persuade doctors and nurses to let him use the drug on his friend.

[images.fineartamerica.com image 425x302]


I've played Microsoft Flight Simulator before...I got this.

/I keed!
 
freakay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will never understand the fascination with the Lake of the Ozarks. Total dump.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Drink up for the death cult.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's worse than being on a ventilator while suffering from COVID?

Being on a ventilator while suffering from COVID AND suffering from ivermectin poisoning.
 
Geralt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oblige him
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Based on the conviction of Dr.Kavorkian, I fully encourage anti-vaxxers to "treat" each other with "cures" sponsored by Russian troll-bots.

We'll need some bigger prisons, but it's worth it.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.g​ov/332786​25/ and important parts bolded.

Abstract: Ivermectin, a US Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-parasitic agent, was found to inhibit severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) replication in vitro. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted to determine the rapidity of viral clearance and safety of ivermectin among adult SARS-CoV-2 patients. The trial included 72 hospitalized patients in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who were assigned to one of three groups: oral ivermectin alone (12 mg once daily for 5 days), oral ivermectin in combination with doxycycline (12 mg ivermectin single dose and 200 mg doxycycline on day 1, followed by 100 mg every 12 h for the next 4 days), and a placebo control group. Clinical symptoms of fever, cough, and sore throat were comparable among the three groups. Virological clearance was earlier in the 5-day ivermectin treatment arm when compared to the placebo group (9.7 days vs 12.7 days; p = 0.02), but this was not the case for the ivermectin + doxycycline arm (11.5 days; p = 0.27). There were no severe adverse drug events recorded in the study. A 5-day course of ivermectin was found to be safe and effective in treating adult patients with mild COVID-19. Larger trials will be needed to confirm these preliminary findings.

For those with attention spans comparable to a ferret on meth:

• 72 hospitalized patients in Dhaka, Bangladesh
• 9.7 days vs 12.7 days for virus clearance, statistically significant but not proof of causation
• Larger trials will be needed to confirm these *preliminary* findings.
• This is human-grade ivermectin, NOT VETERINARY GRADE!!! If you get it from a caulking-gun, it IS NOT HUMAN GRADE!!!
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

freakay: I will never understand the fascination with the Lake of the Ozarks. Total dump.


Trash usually goes to the dump.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Oblige him


No. The patient's family even told him to fark off.

If he wants to give himself Ivermectin poisoning, he can go right the fark ahead. If you wants to force it on someone else, he can fark right off
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not really different from this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Please proceed, mayor.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, it is probably effective at getting people off ventilators faster. You know, because they're dead.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.