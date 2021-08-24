 Skip to content
(YouTube)   "I'm more of a libertarian, and I don't like being told what I have to do"   (youtube.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Libertarianism is all fine and well until the roads need mowing.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm more of a libertarian, and I don't like being told what I have to do" having to clean up my own externalities
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But are you smart enough to take good advice when it's given instead of digging in your heels aginnit because you don't like somebody's tone?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Libertarian beliefs can only exist in a vacuum where their selfish, senseless stupidity cannot affect anyone beyond the individual.

Sadly, modern society does not operate that way.

This pandemic is dragging on well into year two, and these f*ckin' yokels can't figure it out.


Then f*ckin' die of COVID-19, you stubborn, useless sh*theads.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rev.K: Libertarian beliefs can only exist in a vacuum where their selfish, senseless stupidity cannot affect anyone beyond the individual.

Sadly, modern society does not operate that way.


"Sadly"?  There is no society were you don't affect others.  "Sadly" would be a world where we are ruthlessly isolated from all other human beings so that we don't affect them by our decisions.  That's either a world where the population of the planet is measured in dozens, or controlled by some sort of well-nigh omnipotent asshole.  Neither of those is an option where the current set-up is the sadder one.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bye then.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: "Sadly"?  There is no society were you don't affect others.  "Sadly" would be a world where we are ruthlessly isolated from all other human beings so that we don't affect them by our decisions.  That's either a world where the population of the planet is measured in dozens, or controlled by some sort of well-nigh omnipotent asshole.  Neither of those is an option where the current set-up is the sadder one.


I meant 'sadly' as firmly tongue in cheek.

I agree with you.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: Rev.K: Libertarian beliefs can only exist in a vacuum where their selfish, senseless stupidity cannot affect anyone beyond the individual.

Sadly, modern society does not operate that way.

"Sadly"?  There is no society were you don't affect others.  "Sadly" would be a world where we are ruthlessly isolated from all other human beings so that we don't affect them by our decisions.  That's either a world where the population of the planet is measured in dozens, or controlled by some sort of well-nigh omnipotent asshole.  Neither of those is an option where the current set-up is the sadder one.


I'd like to see a startrek series about life on earth.

Post scarcity, robot servants.
Island prison for those deemed too antisocial to exist in polite society, let alone become members of the federation.

But the island prison is still a post scarcity robot servant filled paradise, the people are just assholes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should do a follow-up interview.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm more of a libertarian, and I don't like being told what I have to do" also doubles as a fine epitaph.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whether you get the shot because the government told you to get it, or you refuse the shot because the government told you to get it, you're still doing whatever you're doing because the government told you to get it. Choosing one way or the other doesn't make you more or less free.  Having the choice at all is the freedom.

These COVID deniers are less free, and not just because they're the ones getting the most sick and dying most frequently, although that too.  These people don't like having to come up with reasons not to get the vaccine.  They don't like being looked down on and talked down to.  They don't like having their conspiracy theories debunked.  They'd rather not have to come up with conspiracy theories in the first place.  But they feel like they're forced to because the one thing they know to be inviolably true is that they will never be talked into getting the vaccine, ever, and they know they need to justify that somehow.  That's why they do a lot of hand-waiving and yadda-yadda about freedom.

That's why they're so pissed off, too.  You don't understand.  They have to refuse the vaccine.  It's basically a partisan, political duty to them.  They don't have a choice.  That's what makes them free.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This doubt even extends to the staff at a regional hospital, where about half of the medical personnel are not vaccinated - even while the intensive care unit is crowded with unvaccinated Covid patients fighting for their lives."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ayn Rand's philosophy has done a lot of damage to America. The Libertarian mindset is not in reality. It is plain selfishness. Freedom comes with responsibilities.

Too many people haven't passed the two-year-old toddler stage of life.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An excellent find, Subby.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Characters in Ozark and whether or not they would voluntarily get the vaccine:

Marty: Yes
Wendy: No because she did her own research
Charlotte: Yes, in secret
Jonah: No, also in secret for some reason
Ruth: No, because f*ck you, motherf*cker!
Wyatt: Yes, after a lengthy discussion with his ghost dad
Three: Who? Oh, that kid? I don't know. Maybe.
Darlene: No. Opts to put her faith in Ivermectin and various horse tranquilizers.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


STIGGINIT!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just more proof that you should never be trusting a libertarian with anything, ever. Not children. Fark. Not even their own wellbeing. Outward identification as a Libertarian should be a clear indication that you are not only too stupid to stand trial, but also too stupid to make your own life decision. They can be sent to an adult daycare to have their diapers changed by the frontline workers they don't give a shiat about to live out their pitifully stupid days.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's not a libertarian.  He's a republican masquerading as a libertarian
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Live free. Die free. You're leaving your family with medical debts. I'm sure they'll appreciate that.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I'm more of a child libertarian, and I don't like being told what I have to do"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Libertarian is now an "action" figure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These people need to be denied hospital care.  We're at a point where hospitals are at or near capacity and they need to start to institute some triage measures to ensure that their resources are allocated in the best possible way.

An easy way to do that is to deny any sort of respiratory support to anyone who isn't vaccinated against Covid.
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good news, all you have to do is die.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Ayn Rand's philosophy has done a lot of damage to America. The Libertarian mindset is not in reality. It is plain selfishness. Freedom comes with responsibilities.

Too many people haven't passed the two-year-old toddler stage of life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Live free. Die free. You're leaving your family with medical debts. I'm sure they'll appreciate that.


I'm just going to be happy that my parents and I all live in places where that can't be enforced.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Want seven definitions of Libertarianism?  As three Libertarians.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
North Central Arkansas makes the rest of Arkansas look sane by comparison. This isn't far from Harrison, home of the KKK. I lived there for about a year, and was so happy to GTFO.

/Shame, it's absolutely beautiful.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: These people need to be denied hospital care.  We're at a point where hospitals are at or near capacity and they need to start to institute some triage measures to ensure that their resources are allocated in the best possible way.

An easy way to do that is to deny any sort of respiratory support to anyone who isn't vaccinated against Covid.


>>> see other lebenty-leven threads >>>

/...
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You don't have to do anything.  Especially live.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
American Taliban drones: Being an adult means you don't always get your way and sometimes you have to do things you don't want to, so deal with it snowflake.

American Taliban drones also: I don't like being told what to do.


Die faster, morans.
 
neongoats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok so you're an oppositional defiant disorder toddler like most people that claim to love "freedum" but are really just plague rats hoping to kill as many people as possible with their taint. Also known as "most right wingers" anymore.
 
Oak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should wear a seat belt on a car trip is different from the question whether seat belt use should be mandatory.

I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should wear a helmet on a motorcycle trip is different from the question whether helmet use should be mandatory.

I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should get the COVID vaccine is different from the question whether the COVID vaccine should be mandatory.

I use my seat belt, I wear the helmet, and I got the vaccine, because doing so is meritorious independent of the question of whether they should be mandatory.

The other libertarians I know understand this, too.  People like the one in the video?  Won't be missed.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey that's cool, we'll just let you use our alternate libertarian medical system.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All politics all the time on FARK. The should be a name for such a happening. I suggest polandemic.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: All politics all the time on FARK. The should be a name for such a happening. I suggest polandemic.


I think the Poles have suffered enough.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JFC, these idiots basically have the insight and maturity of a snotty 14 year old.

///apologies to snotty 14 year olds
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to be a libertarian too. Then I hit puberty and lost my virginity.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thousands die for their egos.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: JFC, these idiots basically have the insight and maturity of a snotty 14 year old.

///apologies to snotty 14 year olds


Maybe we're looking at it all wrong. Maybe it's the snotty 14 year olds and tantrum toddlers that are actually freedom-loving patriots that don't want to (and shouldn't) be told what to do.
 
Bootysama
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oak: I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should wear a seat belt on a car trip is different from the question whether seat belt use should be mandatory.

I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should wear a helmet on a motorcycle trip is different from the question whether helmet use should be mandatory.

I'm a libertarian, and I know the question of whether I should get the COVID vaccine is different from the question whether the COVID vaccine should be mandatory.

I use my seat belt, I wear the helmet, and I got the vaccine, because doing so is meritorious independent of the question of whether they should be mandatory.

The other libertarians I know understand this, too.  People like the one in the video?  Won't be missed.


We can agree to disagree on the first two, as I can see where libertarians are coming from. The only problem is the first two won't get other people killed. The vaccine should be mandatory, as someone not getting vaccinated is a direct threat to the lives of others. Your freedoms should end the moment they infringe on other people's ability to stay alive.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like having the freedom to spread contagion and infect my fellow man.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Thousands die for their egos.


Sunk Cost Fallacy is the sweetest copium.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While you're obviously a total farking moron if you refuse to get vaccinated, I take issue with the statement that "this country was founded so that government could protect us". The country was founded so that people wouldn't have to pay tax on tea. The soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War were barely funded; neglected and scorned more than John Rambo. It was legal for some of us to own and torture each other for generations. The government most definitely was not founded to protect us, except perhaps in the libertarian sense that the late Christopher Green meant.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Enjoy your forever box of freedom. I'm going to suffer under the burdensome yoke of oppression when I take my fully vaccinated kids out for dinner and a movie on Friday.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's fine, except we (the rest of the community) are telling you that your right to swing your fist ends where our noses begin, and so does your "right" to spread a deadly, highly contagious disease.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

proteus_b: While you're obviously a total farking moron if you refuse to get vaccinated, I take issue with the statement that "this country was founded so that government could protect us". The country was founded so that people wouldn't have to pay tax on tea. The soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War were barely funded; neglected and scorned more than John Rambo. It was legal for some of us to own and torture each other for generations. The government most definitely was not founded to protect us, except perhaps in the libertarian sense that the late Christopher Green meant.


What's your point? Are you saying people should be allowed to own slaves?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proteus_b: , I take issue with the statement that "this country was founded so that government could protect us".


Article 1

Section 8
The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.