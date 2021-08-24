 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Porch pirate steals package so he won't have to wipe with his bear hands when he shiats in the woods
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll betcha this bear once stole a package from Imperfect Foods or something before, and ain't gonna stop trying for another like it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know those commercials with the Charmin Bear family?  There's one where the father starts telling a story about how they were in the woods and he ran out of TP.  The kids scream, "What happened next!?!"  The mom says, "Oh, we switched to Charmin!"  But they never really tell us what happened when Papa Bear was in the woods with shiat all over his fur and no TP.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That really is funny.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: But they never really tell us what happened when Papa Bear was in the woods with shiat all over his fur and no TP.


Usually, he'll grab a nearby rabbit, but that time, he accidentally grabbed a porcupine.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: You know those commercials with the Charmin Bear family?  There's one where the father starts telling a story about how they were in the woods and he ran out of TP.  The kids scream, "What happened next!?!"  The mom says, "Oh, we switched to Charmin!"  But they never really tell us what happened when Papa Bear was in the woods with shiat all over his fur and no TP.


Isn't that where the rabbit comes into the story?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: foo monkey: But they never really tell us what happened when Papa Bear was in the woods with shiat all over his fur and no TP.

Usually, he'll grab a nearby rabbit, but that time, he accidentally grabbed a porcupine.


:|
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank Subby for this headline.
Me? I would have gone for some trolling headline like:
"Black porch pirate steals package in Bristol, Connecticut"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: I'll betcha this bear once stole a package from Imperfect Foods or something before, and ain't gonna stop trying for another like it.


Omaha Steaks or a pic-a-nic basket.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: You know those commercials with the Charmin Bear family?  There's one where the father starts telling a story about how they were in the woods and he ran out of TP.  The kids scream, "What happened next!?!"  The mom says, "Oh, we switched to Charmin!"  But they never really tell us what happened when Papa Bear was in the woods with shiat all over his fur and no TP.


This.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Toilet paper?  Was this some special hand crafted artisan scented toilet paper you over paid for to have it delivered?

JFC people are so lazy and wasteful
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just the bear necessities
 
