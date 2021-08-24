 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Ledger)   Ron's body had begun to decompose on their bed -- a sight that still haunts Linda: "I wish I had never seen him like that. I can't get that out of my head"   (outline.com) divider line
96
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

2454 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 9:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."


Oh, and FYI: that came 28 paragaphs in.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good god. That's just awful.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good god. That's just awful.


Awful and 100% preventable. I mean, I feel for her. That sucks. And no kids to help her out with all of it. But get the f*cking vaccine FFS. Live.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His cock in one hand and an axe in the other, and he looked ready to do business with either
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 225x225]


master baiter since '69?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was fine and then just - POW!" she said from her front yard. "The doctors did not tell me that - that's just my opinion because I didn't know that I had that blood infection until I was in the hospital."

Who needs doctors when you have opinions?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet dead ppl clean up people don't offer pre-need pay option. FML
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."

Oh, and FYI: that came 28 paragaphs in.


Thank you for your diligence. I came into this thread specifically to know whether or not "fark em" was a potential response.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."


Played stupid games, won stupid prizes.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not vaccinated huh?  Fark them
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kimberly C. Moore can go f*ck herself for burying the fact that they weren't vaccinated dozens of paragraphs into the story.

Oh, you decided you had "concerns" a out the vaccine? Well, you ended up in the hospital and you got to come home to a decomposing husband and an $800 cleanup bill. Hope it was worth it, you f*cker.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."

Oh, and FYI: that came 28 paragaphs in.


YOLO I guess
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Good god. That's just awful.


For real! Imagine being this far into a goddamned global pandemic and still not being vaccinated.

Awful, indeed.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, did anyone assume they were vaccinated before getting to the end of the article?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: NewportBarGuy: Good god. That's just awful.

For real! Imagine being this far into a goddamned global pandemic and still not being vaccinated.

Awful, indeed.


Now now, let's not be so harsh on Undecided Voters™
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They met on a website called Christian Minge Mingle?
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I mean, did anyone assume they were vaccinated before getting to the end of the article?


I assumed this was last July.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this on Tales From The Crypt?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine 2020 was the record for number of Darwin Awards won, but 2021 might surpass it because of so many more avoidable award-winnars.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, I'm home! What's that smell?"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They met on a website called Christian Minge Mingle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric Light Orchestra - Can't Get it Out Of My Head (1975) • TopPop
Youtube boeZOAX_dwY


No sympathy.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got into the house and sitting in a chair by our bedroom door I heard the doggies that we have in there with him."

Lucky they didn't have cats.

/they go for the face first.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Friday I have to fly from my very blue community (with an 80% vax rate) to Orlando, then drive to Winter Haven for a memorial service on Saturday.  I am dreading going to this part of Florida and spending two nights in a hotel there more than I am dreading having to attend what's going to be a miserably sad memorial for a cousin who died too young.  And I'm dreading the memorial because I'm afraid I'm going to be THAT GUY by wearing a mask.

It's all so farked up.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next person who lives through this and says "we didn't get vaccinated because there just wasn't enough information" I'm going to hunt down and strangle with their own entrails.

Millions of people have taken it and not died. Hundreds have had breakthrough infections, true; but none of those have, you know, also died. How much more information do you need? Oh, wait, YOU NEED TO DIE, well, I can help you with that.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A touch of "A Rose for Emily". Compressed for time though.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not getting vaccinated should haunt her for the rest of her life too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."


Ron did a f*cky wucky and had to get in the forever box.
 
evilchode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."


"Not enough testing being done" said a member of the control group
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean it's a horrible thing she'll have to live with and that's tragic.

But they did this to themselves.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died doing what he loved.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body, my decomposition.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like they fall into the middle ground. I'm sure there are a lot of people who don't go around openly opposing vaccinations, but are influenced by those who do.

I see God gets some credit for protecting the old, but in the conventional Christian myth, surely he's just protecting them from something he has created to attack them? He needs to get his act together. I wouldn't vote for him.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Warthog: On Friday I have to fly from my very blue community (with an 80% vax rate) to Orlando, then drive to Winter Haven for a memorial service on Saturday.  I am dreading going to this part of Florida and spending two nights in a hotel there more than I am dreading having to attend what's going to be a miserably sad memorial for a cousin who died too young.  And I'm dreading the memorial because I'm afraid I'm going to be THAT GUY by wearing a mask.

It's all so farked up.


Just don't wear a mask. Make a point we all need to make here in Florida.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: On Friday I have to fly from my very blue community (with an 80% vax rate) to Orlando, then drive to Winter Haven for a memorial service on Saturday.  I am dreading going to this part of Florida and spending two nights in a hotel there more than I am dreading having to attend what's going to be a miserably sad memorial for a cousin who died too young.  And I'm dreading the memorial because I'm afraid I'm going to be THAT GUY by wearing a mask.

It's all so farked up.


So don't go. You have an excellent reason not to--there's a deadly pandemic afoot.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The Steadmans met on Christian Mingle, a dating website..."

Why am I not surprised?
 
acouvis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."

Oh, and FYI: that came 28 paragaphs in.


Yeah, and right after: When I'm able to have it at the end of September, I'm going to get it.

Must be a Fox News viewer.  Considering how bad she was at listening to anyone who actual knew jack squat about medicine she can ask the same idiots for help in her fundraising.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heaven Bound Free Will Baptist Church

Fark me. Talk about on the nose.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This Weekend at Bernie's sequel went dark fast.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And yet dead ppl clean up people don't offer pre-need pay option. FML


Did you have a stroke, or just really high?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: austerity101: NewportBarGuy: Good god. That's just awful.

For real! Imagine being this far into a goddamned global pandemic and still not being vaccinated.

Awful, indeed.

Now now, let's not be so harsh on Undecided Voters™


Fark user imageView Full Size


Too bad she lived.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: GreatGlavinsGhost: GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:

"For the last year and a half, she said she and Ron wore masks wherever they were required. But she acknowledged that neither she nor Ron were vaccinated. They hesitated because they felt there had not been enough testing done."

Oh, and FYI: that came 28 paragaphs in.

YOLO I guess


More like YODO
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: Warthog: On Friday I have to fly from my very blue community (with an 80% vax rate) to Orlando, then drive to Winter Haven for a memorial service on Saturday.  I am dreading going to this part of Florida and spending two nights in a hotel there more than I am dreading having to attend what's going to be a miserably sad memorial for a cousin who died too young.  And I'm dreading the memorial because I'm afraid I'm going to be THAT GUY by wearing a mask.

It's all so farked up.

So don't go. You have an excellent reason not to--there's a deadly pandemic afoot.


Except I've taken a miracle of science vaccine that greatly reduces my risk of catching it at all, and if I do catch it overwhelmingly suggests it'll just be a cold.  I can't be governed by fear of it under those circumstances, and I do want to show my support for the deceased's Mom and brother, both of whom were early adopters of the vaccine.

But I can be pissed off and judgmental about it.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Having to come up with those expenses, along with his funeral expenses, and I had to stay at a hotel for three nights till I got somebody in here to take care of the room...It's just absolutely a nightmare," Steadman wrote on Facebook. "So, never normally would I do something like this, but I could really use help. I know that God is with me and, without his strength, I wouldn't have made it through this far."

"For the elderly, I don't see how they're surviving it. It is the good Lord doing it, that's all there is to it."

So for those of us keeping score, God is with her...apparently he just hates her though? I mean, with the illness, the decomposing husband and the poverty and all. And isn't this her second dead husband?

And God is with her but also tons of people with monetary donations need to be with her as well?

And God is helping the elderly survive after....giving them Covid???

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: On Friday I have to fly from my very blue community (with an 80% vax rate) to Orlando, then drive to Winter Haven for a memorial service on Saturday.  I am dreading going to this part of Florida and spending two nights in a hotel there more than I am dreading having to attend what's going to be a miserably sad memorial for a cousin who died too young.  And I'm dreading the memorial because I'm afraid I'm going to be THAT GUY by wearing a mask.

It's all so farked up.


DON'T GO.

Duh.

A funeral is the stupidest reason to travel right now. Well, except for pleasure vacations.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's needlessly tragic.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: He died doing what he loved.


Choking on lung oysters?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I don't have any other issues, other than being overweight. I don't have cholesterol, I don't take any meds, never had smoked - and for my lungs to get that bad that quick, I don't want to see anybody go through that," she said. "For the elderly, I don't see how they're surviving it. It is the good Lord doing it, that's all there is to it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.