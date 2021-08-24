 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Channel 3000 Madison)   Rental car agent: "So you want the full insurance on that? The zero-liability one? With the total loss waiver?" Customer: "Yep"   (channel3000.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Copyright, All rights reserved, Saturday, Weekend, Firefighter, Workweek, Sunday, National Fire Protection Association  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 9:28 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is why they get a credit card.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My first full-time job after college was in the car rental business. Back then, the rental contract was in tiny print on the back of the multi-part form. It included language that basically said the damage waiver didn't include intentional abuse and that you couldn't use the car for any kind of contest. That stuff is probably all online now. I hope these guys enjoy their maxed out credit cards. The rental company could also sue and get a judgement, but they'd probably sell the judgement lien to a collection agency
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was given a Porsche by Budget Rent A Car once because they didn't have anything else.    The thing was farked up in the front end.   Apparently, the type of person who rents Porsches from Budget also drives them into the curbs at 90 mph.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the most East side of Madison thing ever.
 
wedelw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Idiots, as far as the eye can see........"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These folks just bought themselves a couple of wrecks.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do we know these two fine gentlemen didn't use stolen IDs and credit cards to rent?
/DNRTFA
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Of course the incident can be triangulated using the locations of a Perkins's, a Panera, and a Texas Roadhouse.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They have seen how to do that by watching videos. They know how to do it.
:)
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lovethispic.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: My first full-time job after college was in the car rental business. Back then, the rental contract was in tiny print on the back of the multi-part form. It included language that basically said the damage waiver didn't include intentional abuse and that you couldn't use the car for any kind of contest. That stuff is probably all online now. I hope these guys enjoy their maxed out credit cards. The rental company could also sue and get a judgement, but they'd probably sell the judgement lien to a collection agency


Collection agencies can be brutal for lesser things, like a few hundred dollars.  My imagination spins with how collection agencies handle Grand Bonfire Auto...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.