 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Not news: getting fired from your job. News: corrections officer handcuffed as he is fired. Fark: cut his shirt off while he's in cuffs   (wmur.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan, Constable, forthcoming.Wayne County Sheriff R.E., undercover operation, tolerated.On Sunday, Arbitrary arrest and detention  
•       •       •

1505 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 4:26 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit that was hot. How do I apply ?

/not subby
//thanks subby
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


/Tried finding gifs of Sergeants ripping off rank patches of soldiers while being dismissed, but no luck
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the plot to a gay prison movie?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I move we expand this to regular police departments.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT'S how you expunge a bad apple!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Canadian: Now THAT'S how you expunge a bad apple!


Branded
Youtube DKmJPnAGUJk
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [y.yarn.co image 400x300]

/Tried finding gifs of Sergeants ripping off rank patches of soldiers while being dismissed, but no luck


I had a dishonourable discharge.

/I put a poultice on it
//It got better
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Mad Canadian: Now THAT'S how you expunge a bad apple!

[YouTube video: Branded]


That wasn't much of a sword he had there.
 
drunkest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the dude with a scissors had a total, "oh shiat i thought i knew how to write happy birthday on a card" moment after he tried to pull the shirt off but had to roll it back up for the second arm cause of the handcuffs.

classic.
 
vestona22 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time this has happened:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyR-f​X​sIENg
 
toast28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm alright with it as long as they aren't going to later charge him money for the missing uniform. I've had jobs that would pull stuff like that. Do they do that to everyone's clothes when booked?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Leon kompowski: scottydoesntknow: [y.yarn.co image 400x300]

/Tried finding gifs of Sergeants ripping off rank patches of soldiers while being dismissed, but no luck

I had a dishonourable discharge.

/I put a poultice on it
//It got better


Is that worse than a burning discharge?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
........on the next 60 Days In.
 
starsrift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you don't pay off the right people.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
3:25

Bugs Bunny ft. Elmer Fudd - Fresh Hare (1942) Looney Tunes Classic Animated Cartoon
Youtube iRnGlsvGJYk
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he had just strangled a prisoner, everything would be ok.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was arrested and charged with violation of oath of office, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, crossing the guard line with a controlled substance and more.

Shoulda stuck with beating and murdering inmates, maybe demanding sexual favors. He'd be up for a promotion.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Mad Canadian: Now THAT'S how you expunge a bad apple!

[YouTube video: Branded]


There it is
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Arthur Digby Sellers wrote 156 episodes of Branded, the bulk of the series.
 
tekmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: That wasn't much of a sword he had there.


No wonder he ran away!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.