(Detroit Metro Times)   If you flash a Nazi salute and chant "Heil Hitler" at a Board of Education meeting, you can probably kiss that tennis instructor job goodbye
64
    Adolf Hitler, Nazism, Paul Marcum, Oakland County, Michigan, Metro Times, Heinrich Himmler, raucous Birmingham Board of Education meeting, Nazi salute  
•       •       •

brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Hope he loses his housing, too.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kooky guy: *thinks that maskers-vaxxers are acting like hitler*

also kooky guy: *has no idea that hitler would gladly let antimasxxers-antivaxxers off themselves via covid*

not so tangentially: lol, sure, enforcing public safety standards during a pandemic is just like fascism. very intelligent.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why do people keep comparing us to Nazis?!"
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d2v7i6t2.map2.ssl.hwcdn.netView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus.
What a gigantic group of crybaby pussies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Can we keep this between us? Id hate to lose my teaching job."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick heil.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

[Fark user image image 425x136]


Jeebus.  What self-respecting porn store closes at 9pm?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

[Fark user image image 425x136]


When I turned 18, my buddy and I went into their Waterford location to check it out.  It was 10 pm and when we entered some couple had brought their three kids, who were probably 5, 7, and 11 into the store.  The younger ones were poking at buttholes on the silicone pelvises and the 11 year old just looked upset.  We immediately left and never went back.  Also, there was a fourth kid left in the car.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

[Fark user image image 425x136]


I got same thing.  I concur.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  I thought this was America.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

[Fark user image image 425x136]


With hours between noon and 6pm, you can beat the bishop twice on Sundays.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think firing people just proves shiat to them
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are farking scum

I hope someone shoots this jerk in the yambag with a tennis ball cannon. Repeatedly
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh but don't you know he meant it in a mocking and ironic sort of way.

Metro Times couldn't reach Marcum for comment

Probably hiding under his bed waiting for the anti-fascists to show up. As he should be.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Paul Marcum about me:  likes,Tennis,crab boils,'Roll tide and Nazis.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a Pillsbury Doughboy fan?
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Marcum also owns Paul Marcum's Tennis Service LLC

That makes it sound more impressive than it is:

Categorized under Tennis Instructors. Our records show it was established in 2005 and incorporated in Michigan. Current estimates show this company has an annual revenue of 36000 and employs a staff of approximately 1.

https://www.manta.com/c/mm8szsf/paul-m​arcum-s-tennis-service-llc

Probably gonna make a lot less a year after those comments.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I think firing people just proves shiat to them


West Bloomfield has a large Jewish population.  There wasn't a chance in hell this guy was going to keep his job at the Sport Club.  He F'ed Around and Found Out.  I hope it only gets worse for him.
 
skybird659
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jesus.
What a gigantic group of crybaby pussies.


Is dothematha request for help because you are unable? Also, 1st sentence made oxymoronic by 2nd. HE had compassion, was intelligent and educated.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skybird659: dothemath: Jesus.
What a gigantic group of crybaby pussies.

Is dothematha request for help because you are unable? Also, 1st sentence made oxymoronic by 2nd. HE had compassion, was intelligent and educated.


Cool story, nazi.

Im surprised at how well you type with your klan hood on.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.


NSCSB
I started high school shortly after Columbine.  As a result a rule was put in place that all students had to wear their school photo ID on a lanyard around their neck to be allowed in the school and classroom.  Also metal detectors were installed in all entrances.

It was also great because if you lost your ID you got sent to the office, where if you didn't have $5 for a new one you'd get expelled for the day.  Just imagine you're from a low income family.  Now, in addition to all your other struggles, you're not graduating high school because you lost your ID and are can no longer afford a public education.

There is and was no evidence that this sort of thing prevented school shootings, and there was no "Infringing on my rights!" outrage from anyone except a few powerless students.  The admin said lets do it, and the community didn't give a shiat, or said, yes, anything to prevent another Columbine!

Flash forward to today, I just can't understand how they can make kids do active shooter drills in the name of security theater, but can't take evidence-backed steps to actually protect the safety of kids, like requiring masks.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Well, it's a blessing in disguise, is what it is.  It's just the incentive I needed to transform into a full-time independent contractor.  It's exactly the thing I really wanted to happen.  This is good.  It's really really a good thing.  I'm gonna come back stronger than ever.  Watch out, World, here I come!"

/ or something to that effect
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akya: Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.

NSCSB
I started high school shortly after Columbine.  As a result a rule was put in place that all students had to wear their school photo ID on a lanyard around their neck to be allowed in the school and classroom.  Also metal detectors were installed in all entrances.

It was also great because if you lost your ID you got sent to the office, where if you didn't have $5 for a new one you'd get expelled for the day.  Just imagine you're from a low income family.  Now, in addition to all your other struggles, you're not graduating high school because you lost your ID and are can no longer afford a public education.

There is and was no evidence that this sort of thing prevented school shootings, and there was no "Infringing on my rights!" outrage from anyone except a few powerless students.  The admin said lets do it, and the community didn't give a shiat, or said, yes, anything to prevent another Columbine!

Flash forward to today, I just can't understand how they can make kids do active shooter drills in the name of security theater, but can't take evidence-backed steps to actually protect the safety of kids, like requiring masks.


Because Republicans and Christians are idiots.
 
saywhat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did he get punched in the face?

He should have been punched in the face.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Murica : so stupidily "free" you can be a nazi and not be shot in the face on sight
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Why do people keep comparing us to Nazis?!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

I think firing people just proves shiat to them

I would hope so.  It proves they farked up, they're farked up, and they're farker uppers.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're Nazi and you know it, raise your hand. (NOT LIKE THAT!)
If you're Nazi and you know it, raise your hand. (NOT LIKE THAT!)
If you're Nazi and you know it, then you really shouldn't show it.
If you're Nazi and they know, it hits the fan. (HITS THE FAN!)
 
neeNHA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Employer has been waiting a long time for this opportunity.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cancel culture!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: waxbeans:

I think firing people just proves shiat to them

I would hope so.  It proves they farked up, they're farked up, and they're farker uppers.


If only.
It only proves their delusion of being persecuted. And/or their suffering authoritarianism.

Which is odd. Considering the religion is authoritarianism. And Hitler was authoritarian.

People are farking stupid.
😂
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Employer has been waiting a long time for this opportunity.


Self employed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stop calling them Nazis, guys.
They are Republicans.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So a guy can't express his opinions at a school board meeting now?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akya: Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.

NSCSB
I started high school shortly after Columbine.  As a result a rule was put in place that all students had to wear their school photo ID on a lanyard around their neck to be allowed in the school and classroom.  Also metal detectors were installed in all entrances.

It was also great because if you lost your ID you got sent to the office, where if you didn't have $5 for a new one you'd get expelled for the day.  Just imagine you're from a low income family.  Now, in addition to all your other struggles, you're not graduating high school because you lost your ID and are can no longer afford a public education.

There is and was no evidence that this sort of thing prevented school shootings, and there was no "Infringing on my rights!" outrage from anyone except a few powerless students.  The admin said lets do it, and the community didn't give a shiat, or said, yes, anything to prevent another Columbine!

Flash forward to today, I just can't understand how they can make kids do active shooter drills in the name of security theater, but can't take evidence-backed steps to actually protect the safety of kids, like requiring masks.


Most school shooting are done by kids that go to that school. So that was a completely idiotic plan.

But at least they were preventing random girls showing up to talk about their feelings

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still a shoo-in for Varsity Football or Shop class...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Stop calling them Nazis, guys.
They are Republicans.


Tomato 🍅
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Serves him right.
Love it.
Its his own fault.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Ragin' Asian: Yes, I know about targeted advertising, but I'm almost certain this isn't it. I think this place is an actual sponsor of the website.

[Fark user image image 425x136]

I got same thing.  I concur.


I was getting ready to make fun of you about getting that ad because I didn't, but then I remembered my adblocker and checked in incognito.

I'm not saying you're not a perverted sinner, but in this case that's not why you are seeing that ad.

You should probably do some tearful repenting anyway.

smartcdn.prod.postmedia.digitalView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: skybird659: dothemath: Jesus.
What a gigantic group of crybaby pussies.

Is dothematha request for help because you are unable? Also, 1st sentence made oxymoronic by 2nd. HE had compassion, was intelligent and educated.

Cool story, nazi.

Im surprised at how well you type with your klan hood on.


HAHA! Jewish lesbian lib here. Jesus is not considered messiah but was still an educated compassion son of Judea. They goyim turned him into all the reat, just like they use his following to do the opposite of what he was trying to teach. Compassion, intelligence and education. Like the Talmud says.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: akya: Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.

NSCSB
I started high school shortly after Columbine.  As a result a rule was put in place that all students had to wear their school photo ID on a lanyard around their neck to be allowed in the school and classroom.  Also metal detectors were installed in all entrances.

It was also great because if you lost your ID you got sent to the office, where if you didn't have $5 for a new one you'd get expelled for the day.  Just imagine you're from a low income family.  Now, in addition to all your other struggles, you're not graduating high school because you lost your ID and are can no longer afford a public education.

There is and was no evidence that this sort of thing prevented school shootings, and there was no "Infringing on my rights!" outrage from anyone except a few powerless students.  The admin said lets do it, and the community didn't give a shiat, or said, yes, anything to prevent another Columbine!

Flash forward to today, I just can't understand how they can make kids do active shooter drills in the name of security theater, but can't take evidence-backed steps to actually protect the safety of kids, like requiring masks.

Most school shooting are done by kids that go to that school. So that was a completely idiotic plan.

But at least they were preventing random girls showing up to talk about their feelings

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 603x600]


As a fun bonus they were all color coded by grade, so the seniors could easily identify freshman to be pushed into lockers.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: On of my coworkers was there, supporting masks.  When a 15 year-old girl spoke about how with her only having one lung, not requiring masks puts her at risk, and grown adults heckled her.

anything

is justified in pursuit of the goal.

the fierce tunnel vision (and litany of other extreme behaviours) would be fascinating if they weren't £Ųçk|Ň6 up the £Ųçk|Ň6 world.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Marcum also owns Paul Marcum's Tennis Service LLC

That makes it sound more impressive than it is:

Categorized under Tennis Instructors. Our records show it was established in 2005 and incorporated in Michigan. Current estimates show this company has an annual revenue of 36000 and employs a staff of approximately 1.

https://www.manta.com/c/mm8szsf/paul-m​arcum-s-tennis-service-llc

Probably gonna make a lot less a year after those comments.


How much does a part-time tennis pro make that he can afford to live in Bloomfield Hills/Birmingham school district? The average home price in that area is between $544K and $600K. No way he's making those kinds of mortgage payments on $36K per year. Either he's got a sugar momma or he still lives in his parents basement.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Stop calling them Nazis, guys.
They are Republicans.


There's a difference?

occ-0-1723-1722.1.nflxso.netView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All this guy had to do was keep farking bored housewives and earn a living from a hobby, but nooooooo.
 
