(US Department of Justice)   You're allowed to send human feces and blood through the US Mail. But not like this   (justice.gov) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The USPS doesn't f*ck around.

She's lucky she got only two years' probation. That's the feds, and they have no sense of humor.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the CDC regularly sends samples of some of the most deadly and virulent agents through the mail.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can respect the "blood smeared on a sanitary napkin" play, it's pretty obvious and not necessarily very original.

Probably fairly common amongst chicks that are psycho.
 
ocelot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The USPS doesn't f*ck around.

She's lucky she got only two years' probation. That's the feds, and they have no sense of humor.


The USPS is the perfect example of how to lose money.It'll be a wonder if there is viable DNA to prove it after 6 months in transit.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 280x160]


I see I am four minutes too late.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's OK as long as you light it on fire.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Normally, I wouldn't want to read an article mentioning feces and any kind of probation.

I didn't this time, either.
 
ocelot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh,she was already convicted.Im tired.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ask your doctor about Cologuard. Or just shiat in a box and hand it to the letter carrier. You do you, nurse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image image 280x160]

I see I am four minutes too late.

[Fark user image 320x136] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ask your doctor about Cologuard. Or just shiat in a box and hand it to the letter carrier. You do you, nurse.

[Fark user image image 640x360]


Lol mail one of those boxes with odd brown smears on it somewhere.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The story was worse than is laid out in this link. She also vandalized the ex-wife's car, and sent an insulting letter to her daughter disguised as a party invitation. Complete nutcase.
 
drlcb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a shiatty way to treat anyone. Period.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: I can respect the "blood smeared on a sanitary napkin" play, it's pretty obvious and not necessarily very original.

Probably fairly common amongst chicks that are psycho.


Yeah. Psycho. So I have to wonder what the guy's first wife was like.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bad childish prank to pull... especially bad with a return address written on it.
 
freetomato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With mugshot goodness, because we have to see what this nutty woman looks like.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"And then he goes on to tell me 'you can't be mailing human feces,' and I says 'I ain't no human, and what's it to you? You ain't gettin' it, and yes I would like to insure it...'"
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

freetomato: With mugshot goodness, because we have to see what this nutty woman looks like.


Marilyn Manson?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drlcb: That's a shiatty way to treat anyone. Period.


Fuggin, bravo!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy carp can you imagine what this lady is like at work? I bet her coworkers and patients love her. I bet she's the loudest one at the nurses station and everyone avoids engaging her unless their life depends on it. I am envisioning a page from her every 2 minutes when an order needs placed until it happens.
 
