 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   Plane lands on the 5 freeway. This is a repeat from July 27 2020, and Dec 12 2019, and July 24, 2013   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, Interstate Highway System, Left-wing politics, Aircraft, California Highway Patrol, Traffic, small aircraft, Consumer Bob, small airplane  
•       •       •

141 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 6:35 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NBC 7's SkyRanger captured aerial images at the scene, which showed the plane missing half of its right wing. The wing appeared to be about 500 feet away from the aircraft, sitting on the side of the freeway.

Today in editing: there is literally a picture in TFA of said wing sticking out of the vehicle it hit, not lying on the side of the freeway.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
405: The Movie
Youtube uQ7ImM9Bys8


And June 2000?  Ok, it was the 405 ....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: [YouTube video: 405: The Movie]

And June 2000?  Ok, it was the 405 ....


Well, I'll never get that time back
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.