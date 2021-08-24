 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   U-Store It, U-Lock It, U-Burn It Down   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Unattended candles, damage  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was displaced because of the fire....

So they admit that people are living in these units?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you can do without it for six months. Toss it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you can do without it for six months. Toss it.


We have one, it isn't expensive. It keeps all the winter\summer shiat out of my basement\shed\garage for half the year and lets stuff be organized. I don't have to trip over a Christmas decoration in July, or move my lawn mower out of the way in December.

costs me like 30 bucks and a few hours out of my day twice a year to rotate everything.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: waxbeans: If you can do without it for six months. Toss it.

We have one, it isn't expensive. It keeps all the winter\summer shiat out of my basement\shed\garage for half the year and lets stuff be organized. I don't have to trip over a Christmas decoration in July, or move my lawn mower out of the way in December.

costs me like 30 bucks and a few hours out of my day twice a year to rotate everything.


Sounds like you could save money if only you better organized your home. And toss some stuff. JFC.

/
I want to get my stuff down to what can fit in my luggage.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went to my storage room today, and I'm DEFINITELY doing the 6-month/toss it thing. I think the stuff is breeding in there.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: No one was displaced because of the fire....

So they admit that people are living in these units?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you can do without it for six months. Toss it.


I'll bet a lot of farkers haven't had a salad in six months...
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you can do without it for six months. Toss it.


While a nice idea, I live in an area where some possessions are not useful for six months at a time.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see the fire department got a chance to use their metal cutting saws as well.  I guess it's better than in an emergency where somebody needed saving.
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
collegian.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hiro Protagonist and Vitaly Chernobyl, roommates, are chilling out in their home, a spacious 20 by 30 in a U-Stor-It in Inglewood, California. The room has a concrete slab floor, corrugated steel walls separating it from the neighboring units and - this is a mark of distinction separating it from the neighboring units - a roll-up steel door that faces northwest, giving them a few red rays at times like this, when the sun is setting over LAX.

But there are worse places to live... slum housing, 5-by-10s and 10-by-10s where Yanoama tribespersons cook beans and parboil fistfuls of coca leaves over heaps of burning lottery tickets.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: [collegian.com image 850x566]


I love that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So what should they have done? Curse the darkness?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's like mom always said, don't light candles inside a storage unit.

Uh...honestly I can't say that my mother ever told me that.
 
