(CNN) Camp Auschwitz, meet club fed (cnn.com)
50
    Strange, Crime, low-level crimes, Robert Packer of Virginia, six-month jail sentence, rioters, prosecutors, crime, Plea  
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the government is giving in to all terrorists now.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Look no one getting real time. FigureS.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they at least get him a guided tour of the Holocaust Museum?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone tell what the words along the bottom of his shirt say? Something about freedom? I can't tell.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despicable Nazi filth. Burn his home down on top of him.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite all empirical evidence to the contrary, don't espouse the view that nothing will every happen to these shiatheels, trump, or any other white male conservative. For some reason, despite all the evidence it is true, some people get really bothered by the notion
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Despite all empirical evidence to the contrary, don't espouse the view that nothing will every happen to these shiatheels, trump, or any other white male conservative. For some reason, despite all the evidence it is true, some people get really bothered by the notion


FTFM
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're making deals with Nazis now?

/Welcome to Post-WW2 again
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are these Nazi shiatheads being charged with misdemeanors, and not felonies?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K, I found a clearer image. And it says "work brings freedom," which sounds like an English translation of "Arbeit Macht Frei," actual words posted on the walls of Auschwitz.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: K, I found a clearer image. And it says "work brings freedom," which sounds like an English translation of "Arbeit Macht Frei," actual words posted on the walls of Auschwitz.

[Fark user image 576x481]


If you want people to take you seriously, the homeless guy look is apparently "in"

Bet he smells the part too.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Couldn't they at least get him a guided tour of the Holocaust Museum?


That would turn him on.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.


FUN FACT: The inmates were forced to manufacture canoe paddles for the SS Kayak Assault Team.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: K, I found a clearer image. And it says "work brings freedom," which sounds like an English translation of "Arbeit Macht Frei," actual words posted on the walls of Auschwitz.

[Fark user image image 576x481]


What farking scum
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plea deal should be that he gets a blindfold when he's stood up against a wall.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.


Are they supposed to be gas canisters?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullandvoid744: K, I found a clearer image. And it says "work brings freedom," which sounds like an English translation of "Arbeit Macht Frei," actual words posted on the walls of Auschwitz.

[Fark user image 576x481]


dude has a pay phone in his truck.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Justice is just the politically correct way to say "No uppity poors or brown folks".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard on the radioto today that the FBI report said there was zero evidence of a planned insurrection. Just a bunch of idiots that had no plan. Anybody else hear the same thing?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.


It had an Arby's.  Fries weren't very good though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So we're making deals with Nazis now?

/Welcome to Post-WW2 again


Maybe we can hire him to design rockets.

/with the usual explodey results
//hopefully
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently this guy has clocked up three DUIs and a Felony forgery conviction. I know.. I know.. I'm as shocked as you are.

Do state level crimes count against your conviction history when getting sentenced in federal court?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.

Are they supposed to be gas canisters?


Pizza oven paddles.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Club Fed, subby? More like club slap on the wrist. Like most of them he's probably just going to get probation and a nominal fine.

This whole debacle is just totally farking sad, and only further underscores the travesty of how our systems all seem to favor these belligerent, extremist, right-wing assholes at every level.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who lets him buy that shirt? I wanted a "I'm not gay, but 20 bucks is 20 bucks" tshirt at the trashy tshirt place on the beach and my wife shut me down.

We then spent the next hour arguing about which one of us was homophobic.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And this week, thousands of parents are yelling at school board meetings across the country, likening health care prophylaxis to the Holocaust.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.


Did you know they had a brothel?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Club Fed, subby? More like club slap on the wrist. Like most of them he's probably just going to get probation and a nominal fine.

This whole debacle is just totally farking sad, and only further underscores the travesty of how our systems all seem to favor these belligerent, extremist, right-wing assholes at every level.


They should all be changed with the death of that lady.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Who lets him buy that shirt? I wanted a "I'm not gay, but 20 bucks is 20 bucks" tshirt at the trashy tshirt place on the beach and my wife shut me down.

We then spent the next hour arguing about which one of us was homophobic.


you should have sucked a cock to prove her wrong.
 
quiotu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Club Fed, subby? More like club slap on the wrist. Like most of them he's probably just going to get probation and a nominal fine.

This whole debacle is just totally farking sad, and only further underscores the travesty of how our systems all seem to favor these belligerent, extremist, right-wing assholes at every level.


You don't give someone a plea deal unless they're giving you info on something bigger or will testify for something.

They're being treated like morons because a lot of them were. This burnout is likely to be peeing in jars jn a few years. I'd rather focus on the ones that had a farking plan, and scare the shiat out of all the others and give them a permanent criminal record.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: you should have sucked a cock to prove her wrong.


I've gone further to win arguments with her.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Send them to take a "shower".

You know, like in Aushwitz.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

quiotu: mongbiohazard: Club Fed, subby? More like club slap on the wrist. Like most of them he's probably just going to get probation and a nominal fine.

This whole debacle is just totally farking sad, and only further underscores the travesty of how our systems all seem to favor these belligerent, extremist, right-wing assholes at every level.

You don't give someone a plea deal unless they're giving you info on something bigger or will testify for something.

They're being treated like morons because a lot of them were. This burnout is likely to be peeing in jars jn a few years. I'd rather focus on the ones that had a farking plan, and scare the shiat out of all the others and give them a permanent criminal record.


In the movies, sure. IRL, the feds often offer plea deals for the same reason other prosecutors do - it's easier and quicker. Then they can move on to something else.

The feds DO offer plea deals to secure cooperation, but it's not the only reason and not even the most common reason. And it doesn't seem to be the case with this or most 1/6 insurrection defendants. So by and large, they're getting slaps on the wrist for attempting an insurrection.
 
skybird659
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.


That's the 'camp' part.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Weird Hal: nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.

Are they supposed to be gas canisters?

Pizza oven paddles.


Sickeningly, I think you're right.

Yet another living turd shambles among us.
 
skybird659
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dothemath: I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.

Did you know they had a brothel?


Not true. Women in brothels are paid.
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
nothing dangerous like selling loose cigarettes

also he's pretty pasty
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Focks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dothemath: I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.

Did you know they had a brothel?


I did not know. Thank you for that link.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: dothemath: I didnt even know Auschwitz had a gift shop.

Did you know they had a brothel?


Why peppy EDM? Whoever made that video is sick.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Looks like the government is giving in to all terrorists now.


What? I was assured a few harmless folks were being denied bail and held in solitary just for being accused of misdemeanor trespassing.

Oh, that's right. Conservatives lie. Even in fark.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
stephenthelawyer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Who lets him buy that shirt? I wanted a "I'm not gay, but 20 bucks is 20 bucks" tshirt at the trashy tshirt place on the beach and my wife shut me down.

We then spent the next hour arguing about which one of us was homophobic.


Omg I want that t-shirt...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
fark these shiatbags
 
Focks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: What I still can't figure out is what the hell canoe paddles have to do with Auschwitz.


I think it is just a reference to summer camps with canoes. They are canoe paddles, not kayak paddles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like they made him shave or get deloused for the mugshot. What a waste.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: LineNoise: Who lets him buy that shirt? I wanted a "I'm not gay, but 20 bucks is 20 bucks" tshirt at the trashy tshirt place on the beach and my wife shut me down.

We then spent the next hour arguing about which one of us was homophobic.

Omg I want that t-shirt...


Here you go.

There's a whole bunch of different versions out there if you Google it.

My wife didn't mind me wearing this shirt (the text says "Your mother is a whore", got it at a Meatmen show from Tesco Vee's wife) when we got together, she'd just laugh if I wanted to buy this one.

joshweb.josh.comView Full Size
 
