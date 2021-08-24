 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Okay you have $7 million to spend on your home, what do you want? Well, make it as ugly and impractical as possible. Oh and make the driveway look like an avocado, we like avocados   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
76
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

2414 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Aug 2021 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, it's got an avocado in the driveway, but the driveway actually looks decent sized, which considering the placement of the garage you'd need. I think that I take more exception to the "exceptional privacy" portion of the show, as the place is nestled up against a bunch of OTHER houses, and has windows the size of a small Cessna. Everywhere. Locationwise, it might be off the beaten path, but your neighbors are right there--albeit with some screening trees and a long ass back lot. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're up on the water, just in case of storm surge. I'd want a bit more elevation, but that's me. And that quarter mile walk to the water maybe seems a bit excessive.

I dunno if I'd pay $6M, but considering where the property is, and the size of the place, I can see the asking price. It actually looks like it's fairly traditional on the inside, considering the size of those windows, maybe even warm and inviting.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, it's got an avocado in the driveway, but the driveway actually looks decent sized, which considering the placement of the garage you'd need. I think that I take more exception to the "exceptional privacy" portion of the show, as the place is nestled up against a bunch of OTHER houses, and has windows the size of a small Cessna. Everywhere. Locationwise, it might be off the beaten path, but your neighbors are right there--albeit with some screening trees and a long ass back lot. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're up on the water, just in case of storm surge. I'd want a bit more elevation, but that's me. And that quarter mile walk to the water maybe seems a bit excessive.

I dunno if I'd pay $6M, but considering where the property is, and the size of the place, I can see the asking price. It actually looks like it's fairly traditional on the inside, considering the size of those windows, maybe even warm and inviting.


Yeah, it looks quite nice. And if the avocado in the drive bothers you then the sort of person who can spend $7 million on a house can easily pay landscapers/builders $20k to replace the avocado with a circle, a fountain or statue or something.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love trying to see pictures and being interrupted every 30 seconds by pop up video ads. Thanks Mail.
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want secret rooms.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not supposed to be an avocado. You twits.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 million?

Rocket engines under the house to launch it into space, away from you degenerates
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see a multi-million dollar custom home up for sale I always hope that it belonged to somebody in health care or pharma who went bankrupt and now has to sell off everything of any value and go live in a shiatty apartment somewhere.

It makes me smile.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had stupid money, I'd build a house with a indoor basement range. Especially since I'd now be able to afford ammo.

I'd also like one of those rooms (properly secured of course) with the wall o guns like you see in movies.

Also a really nice bathtub. Japanese style. Super deep so you can soak up to your chin.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: Whenever I see a multi-million dollar custom home up for sale I always hope that it belonged to somebody in health care or pharma who went bankrupt and now has to sell off everything of any value and go live in a shiatty apartment somewhere.

It makes me smile.


Every multi million $ home is custom.  We have a real nice one here on long island north shore.  17 acres and its a peninsula so 0 neighbors and amazing views.   A bit out of my price range at 12 million but I'm recycling bottles.  I'll be there about the time sea level rise takes it over in 60 years
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people always have the worst taste.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Rich people always have the worst taste.


The key is to marinate them before cooking.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich people wasting their money is a good thing. It is when they hoard money that it is bad. Let the rich buy all the ridiculous stuff.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$7 million house, still built with OSB and crappy wiring
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Rich people wasting their money is a good thing. It is when they hoard money that it is bad. Let the rich buy all the ridiculous stuff.


Rich people wasting their money < taxing rich people and taking their money.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Rich people wasting their money is a good thing. It is when they hoard money that it is bad. Let the rich buy all the ridiculous stuff.


Exactly

There should be a law, if you don't spend it it gets taxed.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all they need is a car that looks like toast.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not the most attractive huge ugly house I've ever seen, also the landscaping sucks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip out the carpet get rid of the furniture and it's amazing.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Rich people always have the worst taste.


some peoples taste is all in their mouth.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Rich people always have the worst taste.


Beer cans make great decorations!
What's the median income for an owner of a wall unit filled with glass unicorns?

Rich people can have gaudy taste because they can afford it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Every multi million $ home is custom. We have a real nice one here on long island north shore. 17 acres and its a peninsula so 0 neighbors and amazing views. A bit out of my price range at 12 million but I'm recycling bottles. I'll be there about the time sea level rise takes it over in 60 years


Multi million dollar houses in a city are certainly not all custom. Just overpriced.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three guesses what this guy invented:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have to go for a cigar lounge and a wine cellar.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Three guesses what this guy invented:

[i.imgur.com image 800x535]


cock shaped swimming pools?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Three guesses what this guy invented:

[i.imgur.com image 800x535]


Viagra.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Gin Buddy: Whenever I see a multi-million dollar custom home up for sale I always hope that it belonged to somebody in health care or pharma who went bankrupt and now has to sell off everything of any value and go live in a shiatty apartment somewhere.

It makes me smile.

Every multi million $ home is custom. We have a real nice one here on long island north shore.  17 acres and its a peninsula so 0 neighbors and amazing views.   A bit out of my price range at 12 million but I'm recycling bottles.  I'll be there about the time sea level rise takes it over in 60 years


Not in San Diego.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Three guesses what this guy invented:

[i.imgur.com image 800x535]


Catheters?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had $7M for a house it sure as hell wouldn't be in Wilmington, NC. It's a fine city but if I've got FU money I'm going to have a house in the Florida Keys and one in Montana/Colorado/Idaho/Wyoming with lots of land and few if any neighbors.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Three guesses what this guy invented:

[i.imgur.com image 800x535]


The Dildo?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: BadReligion: Rich people wasting their money is a good thing. It is when they hoard money that it is bad. Let the rich buy all the ridiculous stuff.

Rich people wasting their money < taxing rich people and taking their money.


Taxing them would be better, but that just doesn't happen. So all the money "wasted" on vanity projects for the rich at least leaves their pockets and goes back into the economy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And if the avocado in the drive bothers you then the sort of person who can spend $7 million on a house can easily pay landscapers/builders $20k to replace the avocado with a circle, a fountain or statue or something.


Something tasteful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pool area is pretty awesome. Of course, I couldn't even afford to air condition the place, but that's beside the point.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the hollow statue?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7mil? Some grassy ranch with water rights in NM, then build a wood and adobe copy of the Chuparosa municipal building from RDR1.

Then invest 4 million, retire.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Rip out the carpet get rid of the furniture and it's amazing.


No. No, it's not.

Have a design competition amongst several architecture firms, and toss out the design of anyone who doesn't address hurricanes or climate change.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a mons to me
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Yes, it's got an avocado in the driveway, but the driveway actually looks decent sized, which considering the placement of the garage you'd need. I think that I take more exception to the "exceptional privacy" portion of the show, as the place is nestled up against a bunch of OTHER houses, and has windows the size of a small Cessna. Everywhere. Locationwise, it might be off the beaten path, but your neighbors are right there--albeit with some screening trees and a long ass back lot. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing if you're up on the water, just in case of storm surge. I'd want a bit more elevation, but that's me. And that quarter mile walk to the water maybe seems a bit excessive.

I dunno if I'd pay $6M, but considering where the property is, and the size of the place, I can see the asking price. It actually looks like it's fairly traditional on the inside, considering the size of those windows, maybe even warm and inviting.


It looks like they designed the place to account for intermittent coastal flooding, the bottom storey on the house at least looks like it doesn't really have walls.  So your cars are farked seven ways to sunday but if the foundations were sunk down properly and the design of the columns sound then the house should remain standing and reasonably intact despite temporary flooding.

Whether or not the huge expanses of glass windows will survive the hurricane that accompanies the storm surge, that could be another matter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have zero musical talent, but having a pool like Brian Johnson's would be great:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Three guesses what this guy invented:

[i.imgur.com image 800x535]


Internet Porn?
 
rhiannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't want it I'll take it. Place is awesome.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 million and they could't spring for a good architect. Oh well, Stupid money does stupid stuff.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: Not in San Diego.


And this is why some people...a LOT of people...prefer to not live in San Diego.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am just thinking of the amount of hired help I would need to maintain that place.  But then again I am poor, and if i could afford to buy a 2nd or 3rd Multi-million dollar home i would have a business to take care of all that for me
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC that's nothing. It's not even ugly. You want insane and ugly?

Interior shots from a 55M home in New York.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, this is a Parthenon dollhouse that is so tall the top of it punches into the floor above. No I don't know why.

And last photo just because I want opinions: what is this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I discussed this with a discord I'm in and while most of us think it's some kind of pizza oven I contest the room around of it doesn't make sense for that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elton John probably has a nice place.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Rich people always have the worst taste.


Real rich people have good taste.  The wannabe nuevo rich that buy McMansions like this are the ones with no taste.  They're the ones that buy houses designed by builders, not by architects.  "Ooh, let's add some more roman columns, and let's see how much more marble we can squeeze into this kitchen that's bigger then a Seven-Eleven."
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on HGTV!!!!! He's a second-hand hamster fur comber, and she's blogs about flea husbandry!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That's not supposed to be an avocado. You twits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That's not supposed to be an avocado. You twits.


Pic below from the master bedroom. I think you're on to something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Archie Bunker had better taste than George Jefferson.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.