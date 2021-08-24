 Skip to content
(AP News)   Buried lede: hospital installs dinner plate throwing booth to provide overworked caregivers with "alternative stress relief"   (apnews.com) divider line
    Oregon's capital city, National Guard troops, ICU bed, western Oregon  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon has no shortage of anti-vax Trump humpers. This Covid disease is exposing every hidden nook and cranny of RWNJ infestation. The US is a Thomas' English Muffin of racism.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opa!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should try a kissing booth.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I kept going back. I kept going back, and they told me I had enough turns."

Sounds like me when I was 12 when me and some friends stole that cardboard cutout of Linda Ronstadt.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have suggested a knife-throwing booth, preferably with targets modeled after America's largest peddlers of anti-vax lies.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know they're short on platelets, but this is ridiculous.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the deal with hospital food?
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punch the anti-vaxxhole booth?

\ Better put a metal detector in front of it.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about getting a make the world a better place, punch a Nurglist in his face booth?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was probably the backup plan.
Someone had suggested an arcade style shooting gallery but instead of moving ducks, and sundry other things, it had antivax slogans, FB logo, Tucker, Hannity, and other notable spewers of nonsense. Then they realized that they would never get the medical staff to leave it to go back to work.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I worked customer service at Shutterfly in its very early days. The job itself wasn't terrible, wasn't great, but my favorite part was processing returns, which essentially amounted to destroying returned/misprinted merchandise (because it had someone's photo plastered all over it). This included taking a boxcutter to any returned t-shirt while pretending I was Norman Bates, and running index CDs through a disc shredder, but these didn't hold a candle to the mugs.

My co-worker and I would wait until we had a box full of returned/misprinted mugs, find an empty dumpster out back, stand on a pallet, and take turns hurling the mugs into the dumpster as hard as we possibly could, reveling in each shattered vessel. Incredibly therapeutic, and remains the only time I've been paid to destroy merchandise.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say it'd be cool if people pooled together and donated a beat up old car for them to hit with various blunt objects when they were stressed...

But the damn thing would probably cost $50k in this market.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image 750x1000]


Now, I was pretty young in the OT days, but weren't you likely to fail more than win even if you made all the right moves?

The easiest way to get a win ime was starting as the merchant or whatever, buying the right stock, and then taking every risk you could. You'd lose a shiatload, but you'd lose fast or win fast, so you could just retry.

Which, now that I think about it, is an awful lot like striking it rich today:
1. Start with a headstart.
2. Take risks.
3. Restart as necessary.
4. Pretend you won because of skill and not luck. (obviously some skill is required)
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I checked Multnomah County's numbers earlier today. It's where Portland is and where I live. Our numbers are definitely up in terms of infections, but deaths are very scant. We also have one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, doubly impressive when you realize we're both the most populous and the most densely populated County.

Oregon's hospitals, particularly those in the cities, are overwhelmed because of the antivaxxers in the red areas being shopped in. And while I in general like Gov. Brown, she has always been really cowardly when it comes to making important policy decisions. Even now, she's pulling this wishy-washy "Gee, I sure hope the counties do the right thing, pretty please" nonsense, rather than saying, "Nah, f*ck this, we're shutting down because you people are f*cking toddlers." Like many Democratic officials, she's terrified of pissing off the racists. And so we all suffer.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, only one person dies from COVID in Multnomah County, like, every few days. Vaccines work.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Jack/Jill off booth would be more effective...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: The easiest way to get a win ime was starting as the merchant or whatever, buying the right stock, and then taking every risk you could.


Trying to cross a river without paying someone is never worth the risk.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At Caltech during finals week, they'd buy a junked car and charge people $1 per minute to take a sledgehammer to the car. I should check if they still do that.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dwarf Republican tossing booth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Smackledorfer: The easiest way to get a win ime was starting as the merchant or whatever, buying the right stock, and then taking every risk you could.

Trying to cross a river without paying someone is never worth the risk.


Weren't some rivers just 'hey I'm a river, cross me or go a longer route?"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about a dunking booth, installed with the nearest anti-vax governor over a vat of rock salt and piranhas?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast


I don't think they'll have much trouble restocking it. There will be plenty of estate sales in the area.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast


Do you know what it really is, at least where I work? It's these unvaccinated people coming in. We had this thing's ass kicked and because of them, we are right back where we were. And, overall, they are the most loudmouth unappreciative assholes I've ever met. Many of them are openly hostile when you ask simple questions. The first thing we ask of course is are you vaccinated? And it just goes downhill from there instantly. We have patients that refuse to wear masks in the hallway even though they're Covid positive. They complain about the food, they complain about being locked in their rooms, they complain about not getting a magic shot that will send them on their way (Yes, there is a magic shot that would've prevented you from coming in the first place, but I digress). The visitors are even worse. We don't allow visitors in Covid-positive rooms and I swear at least three times a shift I hear 'code strong' at the emergency room entrance or at the main entrance. Meanwhile, our staffing levels are shiat. I have a sweet little old lady with COPD exacerbation and I can't spend any time with her to help her be comfortable at all because I'm busy dealing with Jim Bob down the hall who is too big of an asshole to wear a farking mask. My temper is flaring constantly. I'm very close to retirement. I'm actually dreading going in tomorrow for my first shift in a few days. I told my wife don't be surprised if I come home early. I'm fully expecting to get fired because of these idiots. I just cannot take another shift of these assholes treating us like dirt for something they did to themselves. Oh, and I cannot stand Fox News anymore. At least before I could turn it down, but now there's  such a cacophony from all the rooms echoing off each other you can't even escape it when you're out at the nurses station.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love this story! When I divorced Richard Cranium, my therapist recommended that I buy yard sale dishes, line up garbage cans across the back of my garage and enjoy a daily session of "dish therapy". It helped a lot.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anfrind: I would have suggested a knife-throwing booth, preferably with targets modeled after America's largest peddlers of anti-vax lies.


pueblonative: How about getting a make the world a better place, punch a Nurglist in his face booth?


if i was a hospital administrator i'd stay as far as possible from anything that gave any of my covid unit employees any ideas about attacking unvaccinated people.

i'm honestly shocked that no overworked overstressed doctor or nurse has gone disgruntled postal worker on a packed ER full of plague rats.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Heamer: CSB:

I worked customer service at Shutterfly in its very early days. The job itself wasn't terrible, wasn't great, but my favorite part was processing returns, which essentially amounted to destroying returned/misprinted merchandise (because it had someone's photo plastered all over it). This included taking a boxcutter to any returned t-shirt while pretending I was Norman Bates, and running index CDs through a disc shredder, but these didn't hold a candle to the mugs.

My co-worker and I would wait until we had a box full of returned/misprinted mugs, find an empty dumpster out back, stand on a pallet, and take turns hurling the mugs into the dumpster as hard as we possibly could, reveling in each shattered vessel. Incredibly therapeutic, and remains the only time I've been paid to destroy merchandise.


Long ago and far away I was working summer jobs through a temp agency and got a gig at the warehouse for a cosmetics company that specialized in upscale magic face creams that featured bee royal jelly. It was rather expensive. For some promotion they made these rather large (for them) containers as special gifts to top sales people. I think they were 4 ounce bottles. The promotion ended. My job one day was to dispose of this inventory. "Here's the barrel. Here's two cartons with 144 bottles each. Take out each bottle and throw it hard into the barrel so that it breaks. Every bottle has to be broken."  Sounded fun ... and was ... at first. Some high level manager even came by after about 50 to make sure I was breaking everyone.

I found out later that you could sell the bottles for about $40/ea at the local flea market.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast

Do you know what it really is, at least where I work? It's these unvaccinated people coming in. We had this thing's ass kicked and because of them, we are right back where we were. And, overall, they are the most loudmouth unappreciative assholes I've ever met. Many of them are openly hostile when you ask simple questions. The first thing we ask of course is are you vaccinated? And it just goes downhill from there instantly. We have patients that refuse to wear masks in the hallway even though they're Covid positive. They complain about the food, they complain about being locked in their rooms, they complain about not getting a magic shot that will send them on their way (Yes, there is a magic shot that would've prevented you from coming in the first place, but I digress). The visitors are even worse. We don't allow visitors in Covid-positive rooms and I swear at least three times a shift I hear 'code strong' at the emergency room entrance or at the main entrance. Meanwhile, our staffing levels are shiat. I have a sweet little old lady with COPD exacerbation and I can't spend any time with her to help her be comfortable at all because I'm busy dealing with Jim Bob down the hall who is too big of an asshole to wear a farking mask. My temper is flaring constantly. I'm very close to retirement. I'm actually dreading going in tomorrow for my first shift in a few days. I told my wife don't be surprised if I come home early. I'm fully expecting to get fired because of these idiots. I just cannot take another shift of these assholes treating us like dirt for something they did to themselves. Oh, and I cannot stand Fox News anymore. At least before I could turn it down, but now there's  such a cacophony from all the rooms echoing off each other you can't even escape it when you're out at the nurses station.


If you need to vent, please do so. I can only imagine what being a nurse in this time must be like, and it seems like a horrible combination of rage and dread that no one who signed up for the job deserves.

/Fully vaxed and masked in public spaces on my end, and I hope if I ever meet you on the job it's because I did something stupid with a lawnmower
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast

Do you know what it really is, at least where I work? It's these unvaccinated people coming in. We had this thing's ass kicked and because of them, we are right back where we were. And, overall, they are the most loudmouth unappreciative assholes I've ever met. Many of them are openly hostile when you ask simple questions. The first thing we ask of course is are you vaccinated? And it just goes downhill from there instantly. We have patients that refuse to wear masks in the hallway even though they're Covid positive. They complain about the food, they complain about being locked in their rooms, they complain about not getting a magic shot that will send them on their way (Yes, there is a magic shot that would've prevented you from coming in the first place, but I digress). The visitors are even worse. We don't allow visitors in Covid-positive rooms and I swear at least three times a shift I hear 'code strong' at the emergency room entrance or at the main entrance. Meanwhile, our staffing levels are shiat. I have a sweet little old lady with COPD exacerbation and I can't spend any time with her to help her be comfortable at all because I'm busy dealing with Jim Bob down the hall who is too big of an asshole to wear a farking mask. My temper is flaring constantly. I'm very close to retirement. I'm actually dreading going in tomorrow for my first shift in a few days. I told my wife don't be surprised if I come home early. I'm fully expecting to get fired because of these idiots. I just cannot take another shift of these assholes treating us like dirt for something they did to themselves. Oh, and I cannot stand Fox News anymore. At least before I could turn it down, but now there's  such a cacophony from all the rooms echoing off each other you can't even escape it when you're out at the nurses station.


sorry to hear that, but not surprised.

can you set all of their tvs to PBS and hide the remotes?  maybe a few weeks of Sesame Street will start to sink in.

maybe you dept can spring for some vaxxed and PPE'd bouncers whose whole job is to keep everybody from getting physically cranky and make anyone not masked wait outside.  VIP line is for those masked.

I know that none of this really helps the situation.   I do support, so coming up with solutions, even those that wont get approved, is all my skillset allows.

I found the mindless and relatively consequence-free violence of Borderlands (1, 2, or 3) has helped me previously.

The Long Dark if you want to just get into solo survival

/wish I could offer more
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Alternative stress relief"?

Like hookers?
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The difference between Oregon and States like Florida, Texas, and Louisiana is that in Oregon the reported COVID statistics are close to the reality. We don't have a governor who is actively trying to hide the facts or send SWAT teams after the scientists or blame it on Black people.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

poorjon: Hey Nurse!: poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast

Do you know what it really is, at least where I work? It's these unvaccinated people coming in. We had this thing's ass kicked and because of them, we are right back where we were. And, overall, they are the most loudmouth unappreciative assholes I've ever met. Many of them are openly hostile when you ask simple questions. The first thing we ask of course is are you vaccinated? And it just goes downhill from there instantly. We have patients that refuse to wear masks in the hallway even though they're Covid positive. They complain about the food, they complain about being locked in their rooms, they complain about not getting a magic shot that will send them on their way (Yes, there is a magic shot that would've prevented you from coming in the first place, but I digress). The visitors are even worse. We don't allow visitors in Covid-positive rooms and I swear at least three times a shift I hear 'code strong' at the emergency room entrance or at the main entrance. Meanwhile, our staffing levels are shiat. I have a sweet little old lady with COPD exacerbation and I can't spend any time with her to help her be comfortable at all because I'm busy dealing with Jim Bob down the hall who is too big of an asshole to wear a farking mask. My temper is flaring constantly. I'm very close to retirement. I'm actually dreading going in tomorrow for my first shift in a few days. I told my wife don't be surprised if I come home early. I'm fully expecting to get fired because of these idiots. I just cannot take another shift of these assholes treating us like dirt for something they did to themselves. Oh, and I cannot stand Fox News anymore. At least before I could turn it down, but now there's  such a cacophony from all the rooms echoing off each other you can't even escape it when you're out at the nurses station.

If you need to vent, please do so. I can only imagine what being a nurse in this time must be like, and it seems like a horrible combination of rage and dread that no one who signed up for the job deserves.

/Fully vaxed and masked in public spaces on my end, and I hope if I ever meet you on the job it's because I did something stupid with a lawnmower


Actually, if it weren't for Fark I would go insane. I've been venting on these pages because I can do so anonymously. We kind of have an unwritten rule at work that we support each other but we don't lose it when we're around each other. Otherwise, it would turn into a massive biatch session and nobody would get anything done. The one thing I have going for me is that I am male. These assholes treat our young female nurses horribly. At least they usually speak civilly to me. And if they don't, I can get just as redneck as they want. I'm telling you, I don't know how I haven't been fired yet. Actually, this remind me of something funny that happened a couple shifts ago. I was in a room and I completely lost my temper with someone. I don't know verbatim what I said but I do remember saying shut the fark up really loud. I left the room, took off my PPE, and was heading back to the nurses station. As I walked past the elevator this little old lady that had to have been in her 80s said to me 'you should've kicked his ass'. The diffused me and she probably saved my job that day. But honestly, I'm to the point where I know it's in evitable and I'm ready to retire anyway so whatever. I just assume every shift is going to be my last shift. I've reached a point where I just don't care
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Oregon has no shortage of anti-vax Trump humpers. This Covid disease is exposing every hidden nook and cranny of RWNJ infestation. The US is a Thomas' English Muffin of racism.


Yup. And you can find them by just looking through our county-level vax data for the most part.

We have cities with over 65% of whole population vaccinated. Zip codes with 75, 80, even a few at 90+%... And on the other side of the cascades, we have a beacon of sanity in Bend surrounded by Nurglite country at 35-40%.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: I checked Multnomah County's numbers earlier today. It's where Portland is and where I live. Our numbers are definitely up in terms of infections, but deaths are very scant. We also have one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, doubly impressive when you realize we're both the most populous and the most densely populated County.

Oregon's hospitals, particularly those in the cities, are overwhelmed because of the antivaxxers in the red areas being shopped in. And while I in general like Gov. Brown, she has always been really cowardly when it comes to making important policy decisions. Even now, she's pulling this wishy-washy "Gee, I sure hope the counties do the right thing, pretty please" nonsense, rather than saying, "Nah, f*ck this, we're shutting down because you people are f*cking toddlers." Like many Democratic officials, she's terrified of pissing off the racists. And so we all suffer.


It sucks that cities have to pay the price for the foolishness of the rural folk. Utterly irresponsible and destructive people.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wademh: Heamer: CSB:

I worked customer service at Shutterfly in its very early days. The job itself wasn't terrible, wasn't great, but my favorite part was processing returns, which essentially amounted to destroying returned/misprinted merchandise (because it had someone's photo plastered all over it). This included taking a boxcutter to any returned t-shirt while pretending I was Norman Bates, and running index CDs through a disc shredder, but these didn't hold a candle to the mugs.

My co-worker and I would wait until we had a box full of returned/misprinted mugs, find an empty dumpster out back, stand on a pallet, and take turns hurling the mugs into the dumpster as hard as we possibly could, reveling in each shattered vessel. Incredibly therapeutic, and remains the only time I've been paid to destroy merchandise.

Long ago and far away I was working summer jobs through a temp agency and got a gig at the warehouse for a cosmetics company that specialized in upscale magic face creams that featured bee royal jelly. It was rather expensive. For some promotion they made these rather large (for them) containers as special gifts to top sales people. I think they were 4 ounce bottles. The promotion ended. My job one day was to dispose of this inventory. "Here's the barrel. Here's two cartons with 144 bottles each. Take out each bottle and throw it hard into the barrel so that it breaks. Every bottle has to be broken."  Sounded fun ... and was ... at first. Some high level manager even came by after about 50 to make sure I was breaking everyone.

I found out later that you could sell the bottles for about $40/ea at the local flea market.


I assume the value was in refilling the bottles with knock off product and selling it as genuine expensive stuff?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dryknife: What's the deal with hospital food?


Serious answer that you didn't ask for: It's similar to the school food problem where You have to make a shiat load of it very quickly, can't get too unhealthy (you are in a healthcare facility, after all), need to try to minimize potential allergens (not all, but you're not gonna find many nuts), aren't really going to get away with cutting many safety corners, and then on top of that also need to haul it across a city block. And as always, for pennies. Folks are trying to fix all that though. I work in the design side of food service and it's neat to see how much effort is going into improving the product.

/The transport/holding improvements are pretty damn cool.
//Ok, they're cool if you're into that sort of thing.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When is the "beat the fark out of an anti-vaxxer with a bat" booth coming?

/for legal reasons, that is a joke
//it could be an effigy
///needs a catchier name
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilfry14: wademh: Heamer: CSB:

I worked customer service at Shutterfly in its very early days. The job itself wasn't terrible, wasn't great, but my favorite part was processing returns, which essentially amounted to destroying returned/misprinted merchandise (because it had someone's photo plastered all over it). This included taking a boxcutter to any returned t-shirt while pretending I was Norman Bates, and running index CDs through a disc shredder, but these didn't hold a candle to the mugs.

My co-worker and I would wait until we had a box full of returned/misprinted mugs, find an empty dumpster out back, stand on a pallet, and take turns hurling the mugs into the dumpster as hard as we possibly could, reveling in each shattered vessel. Incredibly therapeutic, and remains the only time I've been paid to destroy merchandise.

Long ago and far away I was working summer jobs through a temp agency and got a gig at the warehouse for a cosmetics company that specialized in upscale magic face creams that featured bee royal jelly. It was rather expensive. For some promotion they made these rather large (for them) containers as special gifts to top sales people. I think they were 4 ounce bottles. The promotion ended. My job one day was to dispose of this inventory. "Here's the barrel. Here's two cartons with 144 bottles each. Take out each bottle and throw it hard into the barrel so that it breaks. Every bottle has to be broken."  Sounded fun ... and was ... at first. Some high level manager even came by after about 50 to make sure I was breaking everyone.

I found out later that you could sell the bottles for about $40/ea at the local flea market.

I assume the value was in refilling the bottles with knock off product and selling it as genuine expensive stuff?


Not necessarily.  Royal jelly is an expensive ingredient, so the bottles could have legitimately commanded a high price.

/which is not to say that it's actually worth putting royal jelly in products intended for humans
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to have anger management issues when I was young. I had a wonderful boss who one day gave me a sledgehammer and a coffee can (they were in tin back then). I felt so good afterward and we both had a good laugh.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: Seriously, only one person dies from COVID in Multnomah County, like, every few days. Vaccines work.


But to the derp brigade if the vaccine isn't 100% effective then it is worthless. And any death vaccinated or not proves them right.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I say let them toss the bodies of unvaccinated deaths off the roof, that would help.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like it finally made its way through the Eastern part of Oregon, is all.

/any covid surge in the derpy crowd and the icu gets overwhelmed
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lilfry14: wademh: Heamer: CSB:

I worked customer service at Shutterfly in its very early days. The job itself wasn't terrible, wasn't great, but my favorite part was processing returns, which essentially amounted to destroying returned/misprinted merchandise (because it had someone's photo plastered all over it). This included taking a boxcutter to any returned t-shirt while pretending I was Norman Bates, and running index CDs through a disc shredder, but these didn't hold a candle to the mugs.

My co-worker and I would wait until we had a box full of returned/misprinted mugs, find an empty dumpster out back, stand on a pallet, and take turns hurling the mugs into the dumpster as hard as we possibly could, reveling in each shattered vessel. Incredibly therapeutic, and remains the only time I've been paid to destroy merchandise.

Long ago and far away I was working summer jobs through a temp agency and got a gig at the warehouse for a cosmetics company that specialized in upscale magic face creams that featured bee royal jelly. It was rather expensive. For some promotion they made these rather large (for them) containers as special gifts to top sales people. I think they were 4 ounce bottles. The promotion ended. My job one day was to dispose of this inventory. "Here's the barrel. Here's two cartons with 144 bottles each. Take out each bottle and throw it hard into the barrel so that it breaks. Every bottle has to be broken."  Sounded fun ... and was ... at first. Some high level manager even came by after about 50 to make sure I was breaking everyone.

I found out later that you could sell the bottles for about $40/ea at the local flea market.

I assume the value was in refilling the bottles with knock off product and selling it as genuine expensive stuff?


Sorry I wasn't clear, the bottle were filled with the product.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just thought of this. I took a self-defense class at a police station. They had an exercise where you fight a guy in a protective suit after learning moves. The cop could tell I was enjoying myself and he let me go another round.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: poorjon: Can we donate old junk to the hospital for stressed out care providers to smash? It seems like they're burning through their supply pretty fast

Do you know what it really is, at least where I work? It's these unvaccinated people coming in. We had this thing's ass kicked and because of them, we are right back where we were. And, overall, they are the most loudmouth unappreciative assholes I've ever met. Many of them are openly hostile when you ask simple questions. The first thing we ask of course is are you vaccinated? And it just goes downhill from there instantly. We have patients that refuse to wear masks in the hallway even though they're Covid positive. They complain about the food, they complain about being locked in their rooms, they complain about not getting a magic shot that will send them on their way (Yes, there is a magic shot that would've prevented you from coming in the first place, but I digress). The visitors are even worse. We don't allow visitors in Covid-positive rooms and I swear at least three times a shift I hear 'code strong' at the emergency room entrance or at the main entrance. Meanwhile, our staffing levels are shiat. I have a sweet little old lady with COPD exacerbation and I can't spend any time with her to help her be comfortable at all because I'm busy dealing with Jim Bob down the hall who is too big of an asshole to wear a farking mask. My temper is flaring constantly. I'm very close to retirement. I'm actually dreading going in tomorrow for my first shift in a few days. I told my wife don't be surprised if I come home early. I'm fully expecting to get fired because of these idiots. I just cannot take another shift of these assholes treating us like dirt for something they did to themselves. Oh, and I cannot stand Fox News anymore. At least before I could turn it down, but now there's  such a cacophony from all the rooms echoing off each other you can't even escape it when you're out at the nurses station.


Fark user imageView Full Size


no idea why that came up in my search
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: RWNJ


The worst Myers Briggs personality type.
 
