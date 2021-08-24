 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   That's some fine police work there, Lou   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
D'oh!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate when I go to work and someone is wearing the same shirt as I am.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm always curious as to what led to the original traffic stop.

There was a DUI case here a few years ago that theoretically hamstrung the police, the officer couldn't cite any laws broken leading to the traffic stop, as the DUI suspect didn't break any.  This was a ruling from the state supreme court IIRC.  I guess cops are going to have to concoct something to justify the stop and hope their dashcams don't contradict them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want this on a t-shirt.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd where it to the strip club.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the merciless pepper of quetzalacatenango!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Victimless "crime" to give police thugs a reason to pull over and detain people of color...

Fark user imageView Full Size

... the color yellow.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We canz has mugshot roundup again?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We canz has mugshot roundup againz?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe some of you Farkers can help me out. I seem to recall in the last year or so that there was a case where charges were thrown out because some court rules that the smell of weed was not probable cause for a search. Anyone else remember this?
 
