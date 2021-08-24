 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK says their military isn't strong enough to hold foreign foothold without US support. Argentina seen trembling in excitement   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Pakistan, Afghanistan, emergency meeting of G7 world leaders, RAF's limited number, United Kingdom, British Empire, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, transport aircraft  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No shiat. Wait until they figure out they can't even hold Northern Ireland.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, when the sun set on the british empire... It really literally set.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

...and like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, the Taliban Empire has begun!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I don't think you know what an empire consists of.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And yet the Queen is on so much money from so many different countries. I think she has been on more coins (both in the count and the designs) than anyone else in history.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This must be how it felt when MASH got cancelled.
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hahaha. I do know what an empire consists of, and Talibany doesn't have it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're not German, by chance, are you?
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: This must be how it felt when MASH got cancelled.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it was the Faulklands they could hold it.

It's just not cost-effective in their book.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Awww maybe if they didn't waste so much money on having German royalty.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Actually, it never has in the literal sense.  The British still have possessions scattered across the globe wide enough that at least one bit is in sunlight at all times - which was the original meaning since it was a possessions brag, not a longevity brag, as there were many empires that had lasted longer than the British one at that point, while none had controlled more territory*.  In the 2400s, an eclipse might finally cause sunlight to not hit the British Empire, but most likely the eclipse will not be perfectly placed enough to pull it off.  In that case, it's something like the 5th millennium before the British Empire experiences a sunset.

*The Mongols controlled the largest empire in a single chunk, but it was small change compared to the combined acreage of the British Empire.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

And white people are just as upset.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"Yes, two-fifths! Ours. That's what this war is all about. Men are fighting and dying to save all the pink bits for you ungrateful little twerps."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: Awww maybe if they didn't waste so much money on having German royalty.


(1) The current occupants have been in Britain for over 300 years.  Unless you consider the Kennedys straight-off-the-boat potato-eaters, there is no reason to consider the Windsors "German"

(2) The Hanovarians got the throne because George I's grandmother was Elizabeth Stuart.  They were as much sheepfarking Scots as they were sausage-sucking Germans.  And considering the Stuarts originated the British Crown by absorbing the English one, the Stuart-Hanovarians are hardly usurpers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Well, that's a little out-of-date.  It was closer to 1/4 at the Empire's height.  And about 1/3 of the world population.  Though admittedly, most of that was in India.  Britain lost more population in two days in August 1947 than every war and disaster that befell the British for all of time.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes, I am German. Why do you ask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thats from Boormans "Hope & Glory".
 
RedComrade
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So pretty much on par with the rest of Europe then.

Our European allies used up all their bombs inside of two weeks bombing farking Libya. To call the security forces in Europe ability to sustain longer term operations lacking would be generous.
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just gauging your sense of humor. Looks like it's intact :)
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wait until they hear about..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Well, maybe not Teddy, he'd always save the potato to drink later."
 
