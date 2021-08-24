 Skip to content
(The Hill)   So do you bury her at sea or just tow her in a little rowboat behind the ship until you reach port?   (thehill.com) divider line
57
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subby.This one made me LOL.  I guess we're both punching our ticket to hell.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prop her up in front of a slot machine.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Carnival, so they just put her with the frozen food.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably stick her in the walk-in freezer with all of the other meat. Better hope there isn't a mix-up on pork roast night!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: It's Carnival, so they just put her with the frozen food.


Not far off.  I don't know about cruise ships, but I read that the navy seals you into a body bag and stores you in a walk in freezer until they can get the body transported off the ship.  They don't do the whole burial at sea thing anymore it seems.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tie her to the roof.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Figureh​e​ad_(object)
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are "very sorry to hear about" it. I'm sure they are. It will hurt their bottom line.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Prop her up in front of a slot machine.


Yeah, she's only *slightly* less animate than the customers around her.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: They probably stick her in the walk-in freezer with all of the other meat. Better hope there isn't a mix-up on pork roast night!


Long Pig is on the menu tonight.  They would probably charge a premium for that.

gamepedia.cursecdn.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither subby

wormholeriders.netView Full Size


Not as fancy of course
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person boarded the Carnival Vista cruise ship in Texas

I would have guessed Florida, but that makes sense too.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think putting the dead passenger in a lifeboat would help?
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
though most of these ships had some sort of mortuary on board to deal with this.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should we change the sheets, or just upgrade a passenger?"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are cruise ships operating right now?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why are cruise ships operating right now?


$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: though most of these ships had some sort of mortuary on board to deal with this.


Actually, since she died on shore, they'd probably just send her body on a commercial flight.

Yes... they do ship bodies in the cargo hold on commercial flights.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A recent passenger onboard a Carnival ship presented health difficulties due to COVID-19. Based on these protocols, the passenger was allowed to disembark to receive the urgent care required and was subsequently medically evacuated via air ambulance,"

Don't want to know what that cost.

/Hopefully she had good travel insurance.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viking (cruise line) funeral. That cruise is extra if you want to light the pyre.

/Yes, I got the cruise line wrong
//No, the joke doesn't work as well with any other cruise line
///Slashies
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: though most of these ships had some sort of mortuary on board to deal with this.


Aw, I was coming in to be the "fun at parties" guy.  Because yeah, cruise ships have morgues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: though most of these ships had some sort of mortuary on board to deal with this.


how many body bags do you think they keep on board these days?  That would be interesting to know and to find out if that number has changed since last year.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: "A recent passenger onboard a Carnival ship presented health difficulties due to COVID-19. Based on these protocols, the passenger was allowed to disembark to receive the urgent care required and was subsequently medically evacuated via air ambulance,"

Don't want to know what that cost.

/Hopefully she had good travel insurance.


Canadians travelling to the US get Blue Cross travellers health insurance.  So Blue Cross can pay for your treatment you in the US or, if you are stable, transport you back to Canada.  As a testament to US health care costs, Blue Cross will push for for immediate helicopter transportation back to Canada or a charter plane travelling to Canada.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?


Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.


In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Burn the body for fuel.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

red5ish: They are "very sorry to hear about" it. I'm sure they are. It will hurt their bottom line.


Will it? If you take a cruise on carnival during a pandemic youre trash and you have very very very very low standards. Theyll continue to find morons to fill up their cruises.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Invincible: Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.

In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.


It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: jumac: though most of these ships had some sort of mortuary on board to deal with this.

Aw, I was coming in to be the "fun at parties" guy.  Because yeah, cruise ships have morgues.

[Fark user image 850x399]


They're actually required by law to have them, as it turns out.  I ran across this article about how deaths on cruise ships are handled a couple years ago, interesting reading.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

red5ish: They are "very sorry to hear about" it. I'm sure they are. It will hurt their bottom line.


Nah, the passenger paid before dying.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: akya: "A recent passenger onboard a Carnival ship presented health difficulties due to COVID-19. Based on these protocols, the passenger was allowed to disembark to receive the urgent care required and was subsequently medically evacuated via air ambulance,"

Don't want to know what that cost.

/Hopefully she had good travel insurance.

Canadians travelling to the US get Blue Cross travellers health insurance.  So Blue Cross can pay for your treatment you in the US or, if you are stable, transport you back to Canada.  As a testament to US health care costs, Blue Cross will push for for immediate helicopter transportation back to Canada or a charter plane travelling to Canada.


Of course they will. Its waaaay cheaper than a hospital say by a long shot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know what gets you on those cruises, right? The old boo-fay.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akya: "A recent passenger onboard a Carnival ship presented health difficulties due to COVID-19. Based on these protocols, the passenger was allowed to disembark to receive the urgent care required and was subsequently medically evacuated via air ambulance,"

Don't want to know what that cost.

/Hopefully she had good travel insurance.


It was $2547 to transport me from Cleveland, ohio to my rehab place about 68 miles away by ambulance.  And they didn't  even use the siren!  Wouldn't  have been so bad with a siren.  Geesh.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Invincible:
In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.

On further reflection, yes. That's probably way more likely.

DoBeDoBeDo:
It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.

This is why I love fark.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jackandwater: It was $2547 to transport me from Cleveland, ohio to my rehab place about 68 miles away by ambulance.  And they didn't  even use the siren!  Wouldn't  have been so bad with a siren.  Geesh.


Hey, Siren's aren't cheap. You have to fly them in from the shorelines of the Mediterranean. If you think they are pushy, wait until you have to interact with their agents. I swear by the end you'll want to drown yourself to get away.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anybody getting on a cruise ship right now knows the consequences. Farking morans. I hope Carnival is paying for their crew's medical expenses.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: jackandwater: It was $2547 to transport me from Cleveland, ohio to my rehab place about 68 miles away by ambulance.  And they didn't  even use the siren!  Wouldn't  have been so bad with a siren.  Geesh.

Hey, Siren's aren't cheap. You have to fly them in from the shorelines of the Mediterranean. If you think they are pushy, wait until you have to interact with their agents. I swear by the end you'll want to drown yourself to get away.


I did not know that.  I always thought the sirens came included on the ambulance.  Who knew?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Invincible: Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.

In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.

It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.


DADV×6 +2 would kill anyone...
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: DoBeDoBeDo: Invincible: Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.

In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.

It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.

DADV×6 +2 would kill anyone...


That's a lot of DVDA.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Curious what vaccinations are available to the crew.  Most are not from the US so do they get a Chinese made vaccine with 50% efficacy or do they get lucky and get a US available shot, only get it the day they leave port because Carnival surely isn't putting them up in a hotel while they wait for the vaccination to kick in.

Granny though?  Who knows.  Maybe lied about status, maybe a breakthrough, maybe got her vaccination just before as well to get on board.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: jackandwater: It was $2547 to transport me from Cleveland, ohio to my rehab place about 68 miles away by ambulance.  And they didn't  even use the siren!  Wouldn't  have been so bad with a siren.  Geesh.

Hey, Siren's aren't cheap. You have to fly them in from the shorelines of the Mediterranean. If you think they are pushy, wait until you have to interact with their agents. I swear by the end you'll want to drown yourself to get away.


(This is why *I* love Fark...)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.


Breakthrough infections are very common.  27 among 4 thousand does not seem high.  Normally you expected several thousand breakthrough infections to lead to a single death.

Certainly possible it killed especially with her age.  However, of the 4,000 passenger how many would predict would have faked their vaccination somehow.  I truly wouldn't be surprised if it was a couple hundred.

There was a couple travelling to Hawaii last week that faked their vaccination.  Very few people are actually checking for this.  They look at the piece of paper and just accept it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Invincible: yuthinasia: DoBeDoBeDo: Invincible: Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.

In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.

It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.

DADV×6 +2 would kill anyone...

That's a lot of DVDA.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heh. Cruise ships now? Jeebus some people are dumb.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Granny though?  Who knows.  Maybe lied about status, maybe a breakthrough, maybe got her vaccination just before as well to get on board.


Hadn't considered that.  I believe it takes several days to start becoming effective.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Invincible: yuthinasia: DoBeDoBeDo: Invincible: Evil Twin Skippy: mrshowrules: So what's more likely, a breakthrough case that killed her or that she faked proof of vaccination?

Given that 27 people in total were infected (and many were crew), I'd say the chance that ALL of them had a faked proof of vaccination are, while non-zero, pretty small. She was 77. It's not that unreasonably for someone to die of complications from just about anything at that age.

In fact it's 26 crew and 1 dead passenger. Suggests passenger protocols are working. Not so much with the crew.

It also suggests someone invited the 77 year old to the crew only orgy.

DADV×6 +2 would kill anyone...

That's a lot of DVDA.


More DVDA than a Max Ernst.
 
