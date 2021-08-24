 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The lack of rain driving snakes from the plain
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coincidentally, a lack of rain also impacts mushrooms. I'm not sure what it does to badgers.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in Spain?  in Spain?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eyewitness News reporter Leo Stallworth happened to come across a snake underneath his foot at a park Sunday, an experience which left him petrified.

Did he step on a snek, or Medusa?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eyewitness News reporter Leo Stallworth happened to come across a snake underneath his foot at a park Sunday, an experience which left him petrified.

Really? Go outside much? There's nature out there, dumbass.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_stingray: in Spain?  in Spain?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Coincidentally, a lack of rain also impacts mushrooms. I'm not sure what it does to badgers.


I've seen in neighbors yard, these shrooms as big as a dinner plate. At first I thought they where yard ornaments, but then they'd wilt. Seen them in more then one yard.
No lack of moisture here.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


"Really?  BRB gotta go sneking."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call in the big guns.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I MTBd right past a large rattlesnake the other day and didn't see or hear him.  I stopped a few yards ahead and noticed some hikers pointing it out.  When I went back to take a look I saw it had a tiny rattle and was rattling but very quiet.  His buddies probably razz him for it but it's kind of scary...I count on rattlesnakes to make their presence known on the trail.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also getting ants. Water-seeking ants seem a lot more random than food-seeking ants. They're like "lol I know I'm not going to find anything, but I'm out of the sun, so it's all good. Can I see that remote control for a minute?"

// Is what I think they're saying.
 
ShiniSenko [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm also getting ants. Water-seeking ants seem a lot more random than food-seeking ants. They're like "lol I know I'm not going to find anything, but I'm out of the sun, so it's all good. Can I see that remote control for a minute?"

// Is what I think they're saying.


Right? The ants are so bad this year. They're not even bothering with any food indoors, they go straight for the water.
 
Mukster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm tired of these mother-farking snakes on my plain(s)!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, I just don't understand all the fear and hate people have for snakes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Sorry, I just don't understand all the fear and hate people have for snakes.


They're gassy.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Sorry, I just don't understand all the fear and hate people have for snakes.


they're notoriously bitey, like horses.
 
