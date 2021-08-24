 Skip to content
MOOSE, BIATCH Get out da way
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'mma bite your sister.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man.... that thing had zero farks to give. Huuuuuuge!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of my buddies lived in Alaska for a few years (was helping build/manage 1st Dave & Busters there).

Said he had a few run ins with moose, including having to get his pistol and shoot it in the air a few times because his friend was trapped/hiding in his truck bed as a drunk moose just beat and smashed the everloving shiat out of the truck.

They do not fark around with moose out there. If they wander into town, ignore them and hope they  wander out soon. If they're drunk/angry/horny, or a combo of all 3, get indoors quickly.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Moose bites kan be pretti nasti.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Yes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Well, Les Stroud considers them more dangerous than bears.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They have the personality of a hippo.

Do not fark with a moose.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


I grew up where moose don't live either, but I lived in Massachussets for a little bit.

Extremely.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, is that a bad move.

Way way way way WAY too farking close. Go into the woods perpendicular to the trail away from that thing.

Moose are belligerent AF, they go from zero to no-farks-given in a snap, and they are fast when they want to be. Far more people in the US are injured by moose than bear. Every year. Admire from a-farking-far only.
 
mjg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you see a moose of bison up close - my god they are ABSOLUTE UNITS.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here kitty, kitty, kitty...
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Especially when they jump out in front of the the VW beetle you're driving. Or when they are rutting. Or when they get drunk off of fermented fruit and wander into town

Welcome to Montana!
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They're vegetarian, obviously, but if you scared one he could fark you up real good. I mean, just look at him.

I've only seen one once when I worked as a camp counselor. He was in a big clearing in the woods where we were going to play capture the flag. We waited and watched him from a distance until he got uncomfortable and went away.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was waiting for the phone to ring and then the moose would charge at the person.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


If you're driving and hit one with anything less than an 18-wheeler, you're pretty much dead. Tall legs means you'll just undercut them as their entire body flies into your windshield.

Outside of a car, still yes. They can be mean (especially moms with calfs). And they can get drunk (eating old fermented fruits) which puts them into angry drunk territory. They injure more people in Alaska than bears.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They're super friendly! Just run up to them and scratch the back of their ears

/ don't do that
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorelian's Ghost:

They have the personality of a hippo.Do not fark with a moose.


So slapping it's ass is out of the question?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Night Danger!
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Hides behind tree" LMAO, that moose knew right where they were at, and luckily had zero fux to give at that point. Bull moose are not to be trifled with.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.boredpanda.com/underwater​-​moose-aquatic-vegetation-pet-foolery/?​utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&u​tm_campaign=organic
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also: Orca are one of the natural predators of moose.

https://www.boredpanda.com/underwater​-​moose-aquatic-vegetation-pet-foolery/
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're mean drunks
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Much like the Wu-Tang Clan, moose ain't nuthin' to fark with.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alaska man ducks into shed to avoid bull moose
Youtube pVjsCYlc1IY


Where my thoughts go whenever I hear the word "Moose". Nope, nope, nope, you win Nature.
 
alaric3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They are a serious choking hazard if swallowed.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Grizzlies will bluff charge; when a moose comes towards you, there's only one outcome.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They're generally fairly docile but males can get aggressive during mating season and females will aggressively guard their calves.

They're similar to cows and horses in that they're often just as curious about you as you are about them but are big enough to accidentally squash you if they get startled or are just having a bad day.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?

They're super friendly! Just run up to them and scratch the back of their ears

/ don't do that


Ask them to do tricks with their squirrel friend.
 
Headso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
slight limp
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was ludacris
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PUSSY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


No. The males like to be milked during rut
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


Any large animal can be dangerous.
Best bet is keep away from them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They're large, and they tend to be cranky. Yeah, they are dangerous and can kill you. Best to keep your distance.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Sorelian's Ghost:

They have the personality of a hippo. Do not fark with a moose.


So slapping it's ass is out of the question?


Sir/Madame/Other:

If you want to karv your initials on the møøse with the sharpened end of an interspace tøøthbrush given you by Svenge - your brother-in-law - an Oslo dentist and star of many Norwegian møvies: "The Høt Hands of an Oslo Dentist", "Fillings of Passion", "The Huge Mølars of Horst Nordfink"...was I going somewhere with this?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


In the Rutting Season they're by far the most Dangerous animal in Canada.
They're absolutely insane and scared of nothing.
I've had them charge at me in my Big Rig in Northern Ontario and yes.
They will absolutely take a big rig out, they won't live either(probably) but they'll take out anything they set their Swamp Donkey Arses to.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigSquibowski: "Hides behind tree" LMAO, that moose knew right where they were at, and luckily had zero fux to give at that point. Bull moose are not to be trifled with.


They can usually smell or hear something's nearby, but their eyesight is pretty bad. Unfortunately this just means they're easily surprised, which they respond to by charging whatever the @&#% it thinks you are in the spirit of the best defense being a good offense.

They're gorgeous. But temperamentally they aren't like their cousins the elk or caribou or deer at all. Those will just run from you.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They speak English very well.

They learn it from a book.
 
Magnus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?

If you're driving and hit one with anything less than an 18-wheeler, you're pretty much dead. Tall legs means you'll just undercut them as their entire body flies into your windshield.

Outside of a car, still yes. They can be mean (especially moms with calfs). And they can get drunk (eating old fermented fruits) which puts them into angry drunk territory. They injure more people in Alaska than bears.


An Irish moose, you say?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An apple in the left hand, a clutch of ferns in the right, smeared with maple syrup and wearing a beaver pelt loincloth, the Moose Charmer moves stealthily through the forest.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?

No. The males like to be milked during rut


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: I was waiting for the phone to ring and then the moose would charge at the person.


No doubt it would be from dealer services.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?

They have the personality of a hippo.

Do not fark with a moose.


That's the best description I've heard.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weaklingrecords: Also: Orca are one of the natural predators of moose.

https://www.boredpanda.com/underwater-​moose-aquatic-vegetation-pet-foolery/


Um, so either moose swim in salt water (pretty sure they don't) or orca swim in fresh water (again, pretty sure they don't).  Happy to be proven wrong though because it would be a pretty epic battle.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: BigSquibowski: "Hides behind tree" LMAO, that moose knew right where they were at, and luckily had zero fux to give at that point. Bull moose are not to be trifled with.

They can usually smell or hear something's nearby, but their eyesight is pretty bad. Unfortunately this just means they're easily surprised, which they respond to by charging whatever the @&#% it thinks you are in the spirit of the best defense being a good offense.

They're gorgeous. But temperamentally they aren't like their cousins the elk or caribou or deer at all. Those will just run from you.


Been around plenty of meeses. If you gave me an hour or 2 I could go get you a picture of one. We had to follow one about a half mile on singletrack in my buddy's jeep because he wouldn't get off the road-we had to wait for a fork and he turned right, we went left. That's how little they care about us until they do.That close he saw movement, the camera was moving. Well before that he heard them and unless by pure luck they were downwind, he knew the whole time.
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

busy chillin': That was ludacris

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I grew up where moose don't live.  I mean, they're big and all, but are they dangerous?


They can be.
 
