(NYPost)   Meanwhile at Rikers Island, the inmates are literally running the asylum   (nypost.com) divider line
LegacyDL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oz reboot in the works?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Give them all weapons and let the situation sort itself out.
Last man standing gets to walk out....then gets shot in the head.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, sure.
New York Putz.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island


You should go commit some crimes in NYC and report back with results.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A day earlier at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center ...

Maybe use a scarier name for a prison. Otis Bantum makes me expect a circus.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Give them all weapons and let the situation sort itself out.
Last man standing gets to walk out....then gets shot in the head.


You forgot:

*Javier Bardem rat barrel.avi*
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Didn't know Folk Nation reached all the way to NYC
 
powtard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Society is collapsing as more and more people realize that work just ain't worth their time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: iheartscotch: New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island

You should go commit some crimes in NYC and report back with results.


You mean like walking-around-whilst-black?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: iheartscotch: New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island

You should go commit some crimes in NYC and report back with results.


Apparently according to the NY Post, we'll be able to get away with committing those crimes.
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gar1013: iheartscotch: New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island

You should go commit some crimes in NYC and report back with results.

Apparently according to the NY Post, we'll be able to get away with committing those crimes.


You probably will.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know I don't want to work at Riker's Island.

If not me, then who else are they going to find to do it?

/Probably someone who lives in New Jersey
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, that just isn't peachy at all. The Invisible Hand will be along shortly to relocate these inmates to a better prison.
 
eagles95
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How Arkham...
 
falkone32
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Give them all weapons and let the situation sort itself out.
Last man standing gets to walk out....then gets shot in the head.


Something like 85% of the inmates have not even been tried for a crime yet.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: gar1013: iheartscotch: New York Post. I now doubt the existence or Rikers Island

You should go commit some crimes in NYC and report back with results.

You mean like walking-around-whilst-black?


Don't be crazy, thats REALLY dangerous.
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one could've known that privatizing the prison system would work out so badly! A quick Google tells me the average prison guard salary is $30k-$44k/year. I make <$35k feeding college students. IDK...maybe the guy whose job has him interacting with murders and rapists on a daily basis should make more than the guy who makes your kid their Venti triple blonde latte 🤷♂
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Inmates are running wild on Rikers Island amid an ongoing staffing crunch that's left charges free to stab each other, answer the phones and run through corridors destroying maintenance equipment

Those monsters!!!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Inmates run wild on Rikers Island, answer phones, destroy equipment"

Inmate #1: I can't believe we're running this place? What should we do?
Inmate #2:You do whatever you want.  I'm finally gonna get to answer the phone!
Inmate #1: You're gonna answer the...
Inmate #2: I'm gonna answer ALL the effin' phones!  whooooo!!!!!
*ring ring ring*
Inmate #2: Good afternoon, Rikers Island correctional facility.  How may I help you?
 
