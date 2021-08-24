 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Hey Mick! Look who I outlived today   (bbc.com) divider line
150
    More: News, The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, member of the Rolling Stones, Bandmates Mick Jagger, day's biggest stories  
•       •       •

4240 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Aug 2021 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



150 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not your farking drummer.  You were my farking singer!

/RIP
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was waiting for that picture...

Leaving semi satisfied.

/cant get no... satisfaction
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P. drummer man. :(
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a dude who has been famous for the entirety of my life, I don't think I ever heard him speak.
 
Dels
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not funny. And why do I have to get this news from some cheap English rag? fark you, Cfark.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well shiat.
he was my favorite of the stones.

godspeed strange, excellent drummer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paint It, Black
Youtube EBUFtoC2oj4
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

The Rolling Stones - Start Me Up - Official Promo
Youtube SGyOaCXr8Lw
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, damn.
RIP, Charlie
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.


Jagger himself could die on stage and they'd keeep going.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised any of them are still alive. They've been rocking for almost 60 years. You would think that much partying and drugs and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle would take a huge toll on the human body.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He confirmed the operation had been 'completely successful' but said the star needed time to recover.

Dude would make a good press secretary
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like it or not (and I do not at all), this continues to give credence to the "Keith is really The Highlander" theory.

img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.


Their 2021 tour is already booked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.

Jagger himself could die on stage and they'd keeep going.


Their sound is irrevocably tied to Watts' light swinging beat. The Stones are a rhythm band more than anything which makes the drummer way more important than in your usual rock band.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he's no longer moving like Jagger
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point, not only could he get no satisfaction, he could not even get an erection!

/RIP Drummer who was the only one of the band who dressed his age
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.

Jagger himself could die on stage and they'd keeep going.


If he could stick his hand in his heart, spill it all over the stage, it would slide on by them.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: He confirmed the operation had been 'completely successful' but said the star needed time to recover.

Dude would make a good press secretary


Charlie was 80. Old men often die after an invasive procedure.

Rest well, Mr. Watts.

The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Video) [4K]
Youtube Jwtyn-L-2gQ
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie had a very good car collection but no driving license.  He also had an outfit that matched the interior of each car.  He used to put on the outfit, go to the particular car in the garage, sit in it and run the engine at idle for about 10-15 minutes, then get out and get changed and do something else.

The Queen Mother said he was a true gentleman whose company she enjoyed and they often ate together.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: For a dude who has been famous for the entirety of my life, I don't think I ever heard him speak.


I saw him speak on 25x5 after they had been on Top of the Pops or something. They all looked higher than Sputnik.

Used to see Charlie at the cricket on TV sometimes.
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I loved Charlie. 80 is a good run and he lived it well.
May the good Lord shine a light on you, Charlie, and thanks for all you gave us
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

                              RIP
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SGyOaCXr​8Lw]


Mick Jagger: Tremendous and electrifying live performer, shiatty sub-karaoke lip singer.

/thought they were all over-the-hill for the Tattoo You Tour
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.

Their 2021 tour is already booked.


Id say a Watts-less Rolling Stones ticket just dropped in value by 50%.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone realize how much shorter that waiting line gets every time you see someone pass away?

Well everyone ...except for Keith Richards.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always like Watts' drumming.  Nothing too fancy - just sit in the pocket and hold everything down while Mick and Keith act like idiots at the front of the stage.


/Saw them live a few times.  He and Bill Wyman would occasionally look at each other with this look like "Can you believe these guys?".
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP. Truly the end of an era. Hard to believe.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew what it was when I read the headline.

Got our tix for August 4 in Pittsburgh. Was disappointed that Charlie wasn't going to be there.
 
Boe [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad I was able to see them in 2019.  The last concert I saw before COVID.  RIP
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not funny submitter.

Not funny.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I am surprised any of them are still alive. They've been rocking for almost 60 years. You would think that much partying and drugs and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle would take a huge toll on the human body.


Doing a 2-hr show every other night during an 8-month tour was quite the aerobic workout.

The average rocker is probably in better shape than their "typical" peers.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang the drum slowly
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: dothemath: Curious to see if they will disband like Zeppelin after Bonham died.

Their 2021 tour is already booked.


Theyll probably get Steve Jordan to play this tour.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SGyOaCXr​8Lw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That eye-roll glance at 2:29:

Charlie: "Christ, do you see these three idiots."

Bill: "Yeah mate, totally embarrassing..."
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/SGyOaCXr​8Lw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Jesus, those guys looked old as shiat then and that was 40 years ago.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. RIP Drummer man.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's what he gets for being the only member of the band that dressed his actual age
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SGyOaCXr​8Lw]


He always had a semi-amused expression when they were on stage, as if he knew the lunatics were running the asylum.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: RIP. Truly the end of an era. Hard to believe.


Wait till Mick dies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Night Train
Youtube aaeaFMXLDfs
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Always thought he did the best facial expressions in this video, silently mocking everyone else.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/SGyOaCXr​8Lw]


This one's my favorite for antics:

Skip to 2:22.

Rolling Stones - It's only Rock'n'Roll 1974
Youtube tCJtKofiyFw
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: That's not funny. And why do I have to get this news from some cheap English rag? fark you, Cfark.


I agree, but, welcome to fark.jpg and what not

A better source could have been found for sure
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was never a time in Charlie Watts life when he didn't look like he belonged in a Bond film. RIP cool and elegant Rolling Stone.

beachamjournal.comView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could set your farking watch to his drumming.
Absolute legend, goodnight Mr Metronome
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 150 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.