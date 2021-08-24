 Skip to content
(San Bernardino Sun)   Gangmember with $200,000 warrant in police chase change-ups to ambush pursuing officer, attempts same stunt on SWAT team 24 hours later shortlists him for 2021 Eff Around n' Find Out Champ   (sbsun.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, San Bernardino, Crime, Ervin Olikong, Sheriff's deputy, San Bernardino police SWAT officers, Constable, close-range gun battle  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call 911
you're having a stroke
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gangmember caught sayof...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you spill a bucket of English all over the floor.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect was chased down Olive Street and made a right turn on Bobbett Drive,

Hehehehe.  Is that where he found his severed penis?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, steal a different monkey's work. This one didn't make it to Shakespeare.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, they noticed I was browsing privately.   It must not have been very private then.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why do the Fark mods keep greening articles with Paywall blasting out of it's ass?

Fark user imageView Full Size


No, bigtimenewscompany.com, I do NOT want to drop my adblocker shields so you can rape the living sh*t out of my browser with tracking cookies and a bazillion Tabula ads just so I could read your sh*tty little article!

Here's an alt source that doesn't pull that kind of monkey sh*t:

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/2-of​f​icers-shot-in-highland-a-day-after-san​-bernardino-county-sheriffs-deputy-wou​nded-by-gunfire/

See? Was that so hard to do?

/damn farking right username checks out!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the scene of the shooting and a body of a man lying in an adjacent field. Items that appeared to be police gear strewn with blood were also in the area.

Cops use broadswords or did they get too close before they fired an RPG?
 
hangingbrautwurst
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
m learning to use my son´s meme bank.
 
nijika
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This headline.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This is good advice, even if there wasn't a police shooting there.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Punctuation. Learn it.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait...am I supposed to feel bad for the cops?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You haven't noticed that there are accounts here that are 3 months old with 300+ approved links?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFAHis criminal history includes convictions in felony cases for domestic violence in 2014, receiving stolen property in 2010 and robbery in 2005. He also was arrested as a minor on suspicion of possessing a knife on school grounds, Thomas said.

I guess I shouldn't mention playing Mumblety-peg as a high school kid back in the 60's.

/Still has all his toes.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This one is also written in actual farking English too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I didn't have an issue.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Can't say I give enough of a fark about the average user of this site to actually look at their profile.

I recognize the old-timers.  I recognize the twits, asshats, bootlickers, mentally deranged, and a few other notables, like PJ... but otherwise... meh.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Wait...am I supposed to feel bad for the cops?


The gang member wasn't white, and he used a handgun instead of a rifle, and was a felon, so the way I think the current scoring system works you are correct and he is still the victim and the cops the bad guys.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: TFA: His criminal history includes convictions in felony cases for domestic violence in 2014, receiving stolen property in 2010 and robbery in 2005. He also was arrested as a minor on suspicion of possessing a knife on school grounds, Thomas said.

I guess I shouldn't mention playing Mumblety-peg as a high school kid back in the 60's.

/Still has all his toes.


Yeah but it's played with your hands
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Have you considered disabling Javascript for the page? Sounds like you are just lazy and frothy which is not a good way to live.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

This is good advice, even if there wasn't a police shooting there.


Can confirm, the crazymaking is strong in that area, specially after 4 in the afternoon...
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yes, throwing the knife utilizes the hands. Throwing the knife next to feet while maintaining possession of toes shows skill.
 
gar1013
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Wait...am I supposed to feel bad for the cops?


No, you're supposed to go fark yourself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My hometown made the news again for a shooting? Dang, we've really had a hard time trying to claw back our #1 spot for vehicular homicide.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't know who had the worse stroke. The reporter writing this or the copy editor letting this get published.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what 'stupid' looks like.
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Copy Editor?  You are living in the previous century.
 
